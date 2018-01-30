My political profile: how Leftist am I (or are you)?

You’ve surely heard the old saying, “If you are not a liberal at 25, you have no heart; if you’re not a conservative at 35, you have no brain.” The antecedents of the quote go back to 1875, but when I was younger I thought this was a horrible quote. I would never, I vowed, become a conservative.  And I don’t think I have, though I’ve been accused of being “alt-right”, of helping Trump get elected because I criticized Hillary, and so on.

Still, I worry that I might lose the liberal ideals I had when I was younger, especially now when I spend a lot of time on this site criticizing what I see as the maladaptive excesses of the Left. I told Grania I was worried about this, and she proposed that I locate my position on the political compass. When you go to that site, you’re directed to a six-page list of what seem to be pretty good questions, like these:

I thought very hard before answering them, and, when I was done, I was given this as my position on the two-axis political spectrum:

Well, I’m pretty Left, where is where I thought I’d be, and I’m glad to see I’m more libertarian than authoritarian; in fact, I’m just as libertarian as I am Leftist.  I’m satisfied with this, though of course I don’t know much about the Political Compass. Readers might want to take the test for themselves, see where they place, and report the results below. In fact, I’ll make a poll to help, but add a comment below if you think the answer is close to where you figured.

 

  1. Genghis
    When I’ve done this test before then I’m a similar amount left but closer to the middle of the authoritarian/libertarian spectrum. I suspect that’s due to cultural differences between the UK and the USA which is generally more libertarian.

  2. Gary Allan
    -5.13, -3.69

  3. notsecurelyanchored
    Left Libertarian, but less than you.

  4. Yvonne Wilder
    Interesting survey. I’m
    Economic Left/Right: -5.25
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -5.28

  5. jblilie
    I came out just a nudge more leftist and a nudge more libertarian than you did Jerry.

    Reply
    • jblilie
      I just looked for the graphic and went right past the numbers:

      Economic Left/Right: -5.63
      Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -5.44

      • jblilie
        I guess by the numbers I’m slightly LESS Libertarian than you are Jerry.

        • darwinwins
          I wouldn’t read much into small differences. It could just be a dislike of abstract art.

  6. John Randolph Burrow
    Hmmm, my chart appears to correlate precisely with Professor Emeritus Ceiling Cat’s. Numerically, a tad further both left and libertarian: -5.38 and -5.54.

  7. prinzler
    -4.88, -4.77

  8. GBJames
    I’m one unit less authoritarian and one unit more left than you, PCC. This calls for a schism!

  9. brianbreczinski
    Economic Left/Right: -7.13
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -5.33

  10. BobTerrace
    -5.88, -6.1

    And a comment: Left and Libertarian should be top and right so those numbers should be positive 😊

  11. sgo
    Economic -5.63, Social -7.38

    As always, these compact tests have difficulties in defining subtle areas (to me, at least). That noted, for a lot of the questions about personal opinions I answered strongly, whereas for economics, I think I was more in the agree/disagree camp (meaning, not answering many questions with strongly).

    • BobTerrace
      I also had difficulty answering strongly or not many times

    • GBJames
      I also found myself “arguing” with the question… There are a lot of different ways to interpret many of them.

    • E.A. Blair
      These questions leave you with no possibility of “No Opinion”. I ended up having to “Agree” or “Disagree” with a couple of issues I am really on the fence about.

    • mikeyc
      Well, it’s little more than what was once called a parlor game; a strictly accurate summary is not the goal.

    • bbenzon
      Agreed. I had relatively few “strongly” answers, regardless of valence.

  12. John Thorne
    I’m a bit more of a lefty than you are, it seems:

    Economic Left/Right: -6.38
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -6.87

  13. mfdempsey1946
    Economic Left-Right: -7.0.

    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: 6.15.

  14. Colin Campbell
    Interesting! I was rather surprised by the graph of uk political
    Parties.
    -7.75
    -6.46

  15. jblilie
    My Dad was a founding member of the Minnesota Conservative Union. (He was a great guy; just ignore the politics.)

    I started out just repeating what he told us. Until I was mid-way through high school and starting to actually think about it (this was the mid-1970s).

    Then I became very liberal and have remained quite liberal since (and I am getting rather aged now, as you can tell from that time-line.) Though I am less liberal than I was as a early-20-something.

    I think having traveled a great deal around the world and read very widely, I find people are pretty much the same everywhere (and, as the lady in Australia told me: “Thayze dickheads everywhere” too). I see no strong correlation between things like race, sexual orientation, class, etc. and the things I think mark a quality person; a person I like to associate with. (Religion and culture on the other hand …)

  16. E.A. Blair
    I ended up more extreme than I expected:

    Economic Left/Right: -8.5
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -8.05

    Of course I might have misinterpreted some of the questions. The thing to do is wait a day and take it again.

  17. David Evans
    I’m 3 squares to the left of you, which does not surprise me. I think it’s pretty accurate.

  18. Mike Anderson
    Abstract art is a liberal thing? I didn’t know that.

    Reply
      Posted January 30, 2018 at 1:20 pm | Permalink

      I often don’t care for Abstract Art (but some of it I love!), and I sometimes think the stuff that pretentiously passes for art these days isn’t.

      But I could not answer that question as “Agree”.

    • Speaker To Animals
      I think it correlates but I don’t think it’s a direct indicator of liberalism.

      I certainly don’t think there’s anything Left-wing about Damien Hurst flogging a jewelled skull for £50M. The art world is no less profit-oriented than the music industry.

    • sherfolder
      I didn’t like the question too.

  19. darwinwins
    I am a centrist libertarian (1.38, -4.31), but I already knew that.

    • darwinwins
      I look pretty right-wing here, but I think it is because I didn’t bite on the anti-corporation bait.

  20. Diana MacPherson
    I’m slightly more left and slightly more social libertarian but pretty close.

    • Diana MacPherson
      -6.5 and -5.74

  21. Ugo
    -3.1
    -3.3

  22. Steve Pollard
    Economic: -5.88
    Social: -6.05

    I agree with some commenters above: I was more likely to answer “strongly” for the social questions than the economic ones. Indeed, for the latter I sometimes found myself partly agreeing and partly disagreeing.

    An interesting exercise. I know nothing about the political compass; but I’m not sure how much reliance to put on an organisation that has Reich, Eysenck and Adorno as its gurus.

  23. Keith Douglas
    I once realized that the pol. comp. test ought to include also a revolutionary/evolutionary axis. I wrote to them to suggest this, and got no answer.

  24. Heather Hastie
    Economic left/right -6.75
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian -7.79

  25. Robert Elessar
    -2.63
    -6.62

  26. Speaker To Animals
    Economic Left/Right: -8.25
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -8.72

    Somewhere between Pyotr Kropotkin and Emma Goldman.

    • Ken Kukec
      Welcome to the Spartacus League, comrade!

  27. fjordaniv
    Economic Left/Right: -7.13
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -6.67

    • jpvuorela
      My result was almost exactly the same:

      Economic Left/Right: -7.13
      Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -6.87

      At this writing 92% of us seem to belong in the left/libertarian corner. Can’t say I’m surprised.

  28. Patrick Foley
    We appear to be identical twins politically, although I am more Irish.

    • Patrick Foley
      Specifically:
      Economic Left/Right: -4.5
      Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -5.59

    • Ken Kukec
      … as Paddy’s pig, as Mam used to say.

  29. mikeyc
    Economic Left/Right: -7.0
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -6.0

  30. craigp
    Economic Left/Right: -0.75
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -2.46

    Pretty close to where I expected – just slightly left of centre and moderately libertarian.

    • craigp
      Wow, I’m almost right-wing compared with many on here. I answered hardly any of the questions with “Strongly agree/disgree”. Partly because some of the questions were not especially clear and most lacked any context which could easily have changed my answer.

  31. grumpypathdoc
    My current results:
    Economic Left/Right: -6.25
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -5.13

    I took this “test” a few years back but I couldn’t find the results so I took it again. I think I’m becoming more middle Leftist Libertarian than I used to be.

  32. Curt Nelson
    I came out where Gandhi did. I’m like Gandhi.

    The question about unemployment versus inflation… I had no idea, but still I had to agree or disagree at least.

    • Adam M.
      Yeah, they’re both important to control. It’s not too helpful to have low inflation if everyone’s out of work (though you would starve more slowly), but it’s also not very good to be employed if your money rapid becomes worthless.

      But I guess having some money to fill your wheelbarrow is still better than having none. 🙂

  33. Ryan
    I’m a Canadian who also scored Libretarian Left Wing.

    Oddly enough, I find it much easier to sympathize with the US right than the US left. (Or at least with their publicized positions.)

  34. Yakaru
    I’m relieved to see that I’m still a leftist.

    Economic Left/Right: -6.75
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -6.87

    The UK graph is surprising — so many right wing authoritarians on the authoritarian left!

    • Speaker To Animals
      There’s a strong correlation between Labour being right-wing authoritarian and actually in power.

      However, I’d dispute the notion that Jeremy Corbyn is in anyway libertarian.

  35. laingholm
    Economic Left/Right: -3.75
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -5.18

    Phew that was a relief, biggest fear? turning out to be a arse.
    Noise from the upstairs… the court is out on that one!

  36. Neil Wolfe
    I take this “test” every few years to see how my views change over time. I’ve been orbiting Ghandhi in the lower left quadrant so there hasn’t been much of a shift in my views over the last decade or so.

  37. Sebastian
    Libertarian Left.
    Almost identical score to Dr. Coyne’s – no wonder I usually can’t find much to disagree with him… 🙂
    -4.1/-5.4

  38. Randall Schenck
    I believe we are pretty close on this:

    Economic Left/Right -5.5
    Social Libertarian/Ath -4.5

    I suspect age plays some part in this as well.

  39. Charles Sawicki
    Interesting that WEIT has followers who are almost all left/libertarian. As with other social media, following those who agree with you! I like WEIT a lot, but this sort of flocking of those who think alike is not good for democracy.
    Mine: Left 7.5, Libertarian 5.1.

  40. Michael Fisher
    I’m in the Stalin quadrant [top, left]
    -1, +1

    • nicky
      Lonely there? 🙂

      • nicky
        To be honest, sounds pretty centrist to me.

        • Michael Fisher
          Plenty of room for my deckchair & beer cooler. I ended up here probably because I think land shouldn’t be a commodity owned by individuals or companies. I also worry that the big boys [Amazon etc] will spawn a Weyland Corp world – my progeny’s [sp?] progeny etc as eternal salary-serfs with no power to change anything.

    • Ken Kukec
      Time for a purge. Can we disappear comrade Michael from the Moscow canal photo?

  41. nicky
    There were several questions where I would have said: neutral, but that was not an option.
    Economic Left/Right: -6.25
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -4.0
    Which is weird, since I consider myself quite an economical conservative, and a social libertarian.

    Apparently most of us (>92%), at least of those that voted, fall in the left libertarian square, which rises the question: are we -or is this site- not an echo-chambre?

  42. Paul S
    More libertarian than left
    Economic Left/Right: – 4
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -7.13

  43. Christopher
    7.5, 7.28, which I would say is pretty damn liberal and pretty damn libertarian. In some ways, that is surprising, as I don’t call or consider myself libertarian. I do wonder which questions skewed me that direction. Eh, whatever.

  44. Speaker To Animals
    I’m no less left wing and libertarian than I was twenty years ago.

    My only movement is along the optimism-despair axis.

  45. Roger Cavanagh
    Economic Left/Right: -5.63
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -6.05

  46. Jacques Hausser
    A wee more libertarian and slightly more to the left than Jerry, but I stupidly closed the window without looking at the numbers…
    Before running the test, I was considering myself more centrist than that!

  47. Adam M.
    Economic Libertarian: -5.25
    Social Libertarian: -2.72 (but not as much as many people here)

    I think corporations need regulation to keep them acting in the public interest, but I do believe there are savages in the world and our savagery is better than their savagery. 😛

  48. Malcolm
    I was almost exactly where I thought I would be – -7.38,-7.69 which on the printable certificate places directly on Chomsky. I have no issues with this. As I am from the UK i would expect nearly all UK citizens to somewhere in this quadrant which looks to far to the right on the Overton Window due to the American bias of its creators. Even the Democrats look right wing to the UK.

    • Speaker To Animals
      If most Brits are in the lower left quadrant why are all our governments in the top right?

  49. Simon Hayward
    -3.75, -5.28 which is a little further left than I would have guessed. Like some other folks, I had a bunch of questions where I was either somewhat ambivalent or questioning.

  50. Ashley
    Economic Left/Right: 0.88
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -4.36

    I’d pegged myself as a bit more to the right than that, but I guess I was wrong. Also thought I would be lower on the libertarian/authoritarian scale.

  51. David Jorling
    Economic -2.75
    Social -4.92

  52. Ken Kukec
    Absolute moderate centrist.

    (Really? No, not really.)

    Economic: -4.0
    Social: -5.95

  53. eric
    Economic Left/Right: -2.88
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -5.38

    Looks like I’m equivalently socially liberal as PCC but a bit more economically centrist.

  54. SA Gould
    Jerry! And everybody else!

    You must get the free, suitable-for-framing, color certificate!

  55. sherfolder
    Economic Left/Right: -4.88
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -4.97

  56. BobTerrace
    What would it be like to be a person who scored 0, 0? Casper Milktoast? Unable to make a decision?

  57. davidintoronto
    Economic: -7.75
    Social: -6.15

  58. Ed Kroc
    Economic Left/Right: -8.75
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -7.59

    More in the corner than I thought. But I agree that the lack of a “neutral” option can create bias. Also, I gave some of the questions their most generous interpretation.

  59. Ken Kukec
    Just went through the comments and checked the survey results.

    Whadda buncha pinkos we got round here.

  60. denise
    Economic Left/Right: –7.0
    Social Libertarian/Authoritarian: -5.54

    I don’t know about this.

    I did not read anything at the site, so maybe my definition of libertarian is different from theirs, but I have a hard time seeing myself as a libertarian. I favor heavy business regulation, gun control, zoning, compulsory vaccination, seat belt laws, redistributive taxation, mandatory social insurance programs, immigration law, compulsory education – most of the things, in fact, that hardcore libertarians oppose. I don’t even oppose the War on Drugs as a matter of principle, although I do on other grounds.

    I guess some of these things would be reflected in their economic scale, but I don’t get how far out they’ve placed me on that axis either; there’s not much room to the left to separate me from a Communist, although I’m very, very far from being one.

  61. naveen1941
    This does not make sense. To be on the left side of the spectrum is not authoritarian but libertarian????? I should add more question marks. The story of twentieth is resplendent with examples contrary to this misguided proposition.The most authoritarians have come from the left. Only three countries have actively fought wars from the right (Germany, Italy and Japan) and quickly they lost- one of them was even nuclear bombed. The countries on the left are greater in number and committed more mass murders than the others. USSR, China, and Cuba stand out. India under Nehru and his daughter went socialist and the results were quite authoritarian. I believe both left and right as defined by the White man are equally authoritarian. This is my two cents.

