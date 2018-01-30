My political profile: how Leftist am I (or are you)?

You’ve surely heard the old saying, “If you are not a liberal at 25, you have no heart; if you’re not a conservative at 35, you have no brain.” The antecedents of the quote go back to 1875, but when I was younger I thought this was a horrible quote. I would never, I vowed, become a conservative. And I don’t think I have, though I’ve been accused of being “alt-right”, of helping Trump get elected because I criticized Hillary, and so on.

Still, I worry that I might lose the liberal ideals I had when I was younger, especially now when I spend a lot of time on this site criticizing what I see as the maladaptive excesses of the Left. I told Grania I was worried about this, and she proposed that I locate my position on the political compass. When you go to that site, you’re directed to a six-page list of what seem to be pretty good questions, like these:

I thought very hard before answering them, and, when I was done, I was given this as my position on the two-axis political spectrum:

Well, I’m pretty Left, where is where I thought I’d be, and I’m glad to see I’m more libertarian than authoritarian; in fact, I’m just as libertarian as I am Leftist. I’m satisfied with this, though of course I don’t know much about the Political Compass. Readers might want to take the test for themselves, see where they place, and report the results below. In fact, I’ll make a poll to help, but add a comment below if you think the answer is close to where you figured.