“Baby It’s Cold Outside”: Old versus Purified versions

Here’s the original version of the song “Baby It’s Cold Outside”. The first half shows Betty Grable and Ricardo “Corinthian Leather” Montalban; the second Red Skelton and Red Skelton and Betty Garrett. The song was written by Frank Loesser in 1944, was sung by him and his wife at parties, and first appeared in this movie: “Neptune’s Daughter” (1949):
As you probably know, this song has been strongly criticized for showing sexual malfeasance, though people apparently haven’t seen the role reversal that starts at 2:27. Well, women can be domineering too, but I can see why this song would raise a lot of hackles were it recorded today. (Lady Gaga is apparently complicit.) Given the symmetry of roles, and the fact that it’s older than I am, I can’t get very worked up about it, though.
The consent-friendly version below, however, is the response of 2018. Rather than just pointing out the difficulty of negotiating an acceptable sexual relationship in these fraught times, people go back and rewrite the past. This rewrite makes me absolutely cringe, not because of the need for “affirmative consent”, with which I agree, but because it’s so heavy-handed with the virtue—and not humorous to boot. Yes, we get it! We don’t need to be beat over the head with a ball peen Virtue Hammer. (Note: the site says a portion of the proceeds will be donated to good causes; I think they should donate all the proceeds.)
My conclusion: These days, people under the age of 30 should not be allowed to have sex.
How ‘bout no lyrics at all?
Wes Montgomery
Jimmy Smith:
…. apparently that would be too much work.
At least there is reason to hope that SJWism will commit suicide by boredom.
Not without collateral damage, of course.
Glen Davidson
Or, like the Shakers, will disappear due to failure to reproduce.
Massachusetts Bay governor John Endecott done his part to end the Shakers, too, by lynching a few of them, like Mary Dyer.
Give me Dean Martin’s version any day!
I couldn’t get through the Purified version. Yecch!
I couldn’t get through it either!
I admit I was pretty disgusted with the actions of the man in the first version and the woman in the second but FFS! The third version is the worst of the lot!
What’s all that crap about being a “nice girl” and worrying what the neighbours will think? Fu€k the neighbours! What right do they have to make assumptions about what’s going on and pass judgment?! And the woman looks like an adult to me, so while her parents may worry they don’t have a right to decide whether she chooses to have sex, and who with.
As Jerry says, positive consent is important. However, this is just embarrassing and ridiculous.
My mother used to sing that song to my dad — and we lived in San Diego! I never saw the clip from the movie until you posted it. I think that the role reversal puts it in a slightly different light. Possibly because of my childhood memories, I can’t get too worked up about it either.
A ball peen virtue hammer? Wherejagetthat? My SJW armoury only stocks Whataboutery Morningstars.
This just leads to my argument on history and the time in which you live. Don’t attempt to rewrite the history or the songs. Make up new songs that work for the time you are in but why mess up what others did 50 or 100 years ago. A good part of understanding history is understanding the culture and environment you are in.
That’s true. Although I found them inappropriate, I don’t think they should be banned or censored, or whatever today’s SJWs are proposing. They’re an interesting insight into the time.
I don’t find old movies any less enjoyable because I personally find the racism, sexism, homophobia etc abhorrent. They add to the interest for me.
I don’t know nuthin’ ’bout birthin’ no racism, sexism, and homophobia!
🙂
I used to attend a series on Film Noir from the 30s into the 60s. It was a well curated series; all the films were dark, with no good guys and everybody on the take, including the cops. There was always a femme-fatale, a crooked authoritarian, a deeply evil character and one more conflicted (but still bad). Perfect Noir. Of course the characters reflected the times they were in.
I loved it but some shows were seriously harmed by the reaction of the Seattle crowd to the dialogue and screenplay. There was vocal outrage when women were treated, well, like women in B movie noir films from the mid-century. There was vocal derision at the quaintly paternalistic dialogue. There were outbursts when the men and women acted like mid-20th century Americans.
They did it, of course, to signal their virtue to their fellow movie goers. I felt like jumping up in my seat and screaming; “FFS you stupid cows, it’s a movie from 1938 how the hell did you expect them to speak? Now STFU and let rest of us enjoy the movie!”
But I kept my peace.
“But I kept my peace.”
Pity.
My favourite version is the one by Betty Carter and Ray Charles. Here’s the album:
That is indeed a good one.
“Genius Loves … Sexual Harassment”? 🙂
The only inappropriate version is the one done by Bing and Gary Crosby (what were they thinking?). I actually just looked up the history of the song around Christmas, and discovered the Williams/Montalban/Skelton/Garrett version, which is amusing (Montalban does a good job). Interestingly, in the movie the song replaced “(I’d Like to Get You on a) Slow Boat to China”, which the Hayes office thought to risqué.
I couldn’t listen to the “purified” version, but I’m glad I clicked on it because the “Up Next” list on YouTube had this:
Joni Mitchell from 1965
Wow! I hadn’t seen that–what a cool video!
Give Mr. Montalban his due, boss; that was Rich Corinthian Leather.
What did I just see? Fiction authors cannot make this stuff up any better than reality.
And if people under 30 do have sex I am not sure they will survive the guilt.
Two 23-year-olds should not dare the hubris of lecturing anyone about sexual innuendo, flirting, or adult mating rituals.
There was a John Updike essay where he reminisced how, as a tyro office employee, he helped two slightly older co-workers fetch some stored files. As the woman ascended the ladder, the man quipped, “have you gotten your christmas goose yet?”/i> and she laughingly replied, “no, but I have a feeling I’m about to.” Updike didn’t get the joke at the time, but he sensed the vibe and it was eye-opening for him.
Young puritan naifs like these two want to suck all the fun out of everything.
The Pirate Chantey by Key and Peele is a funnier kind of politically correct song in a similar vein. NverySFW, though.
I liked the purified version just fine. It was cute, it got the point across, though I bet a seniors are not the target market.
A remake is a remake and they will continue whether (weather?) or not I approval. I just don’t have the wherewithal to be offended by everything.
They sure dressed better in ye olden days. Some snazzy sports jacket Tattoo’s buddy Mr. Roarke’s got on in that first vid.
The Loesser song seems to me to be wonderfully deft, witty, and light on its feet — a saucy spoof of standard seduction tactics that were prevalent during its time and place (and doubtless others as well) that isn’t in any way, shape, or form advocating non-consensual sex.
The piously “purified” rewrite, however correct its sentiments, falls woefully short in all other departments, at least as far as I’m concerned (but, then again, I slouched into geezerdom some time ago).
This is not me, so I put the text above in block quotes because a friend sent me an image with this text on it. But I think it’s pretty spot on. Whatever your interpretation is depends on your biases and prejudices about who is innocent and who is the aggressor. And probably a good deal about sex roles, too.
