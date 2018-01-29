Tom Clark on the upside of determinism

Reader Tom Clark, who runs the site Naturalism.org and comments here on that topic, gave a lecture last winter on determinism, and I’ve put the video below. The YouTube notes say this:

Talk given for the Campus Atheist and Secular Humanists at University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, Nov. 2, 2017. For a related article, see “Fully Caused: Coming to Terms with Determinism“.

Tom dispels a number of common misconceptions about determinism, and, toward the end, suggests—and I agree—that accepting determinism prompts empathy and compassion in a way that might not arise otherwise, and describes several other salubrious side effects. I was also unfamiliar with the quotes from Darwin and Spinoza questioning contracausal free will.

Another related post is “Could you have done otherwise?”

I’ll tell Tom I’ve put this up, and leave him to address any comments.