Tom Clark on the upside of determinism

Reader Tom Clark, who runs the site Naturalism.org and comments here on that topic, gave a lecture last winter on determinism, and I’ve put the video below. The YouTube notes say this:
Talk given for the Campus Atheist and Secular Humanists at University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, Nov. 2, 2017. For a related article, see “Fully Caused: Coming to Terms with Determinism“.
Tom dispels a number of common misconceptions about determinism, and, toward the end, suggests—and I agree—that accepting determinism prompts empathy and compassion in a way that might not arise otherwise, and describes several other salubrious side effects. I was also unfamiliar with the quotes from Darwin and Spinoza questioning contracausal free will.
Another related post is “Could you have done otherwise?”
I’ll tell Tom I’ve put this up, and leave him to address any comments.
The fact that our actions are fully caused doesn’t change the fact that we’re “responsible” for them.
I will have to listen tomorrow lunchtime! A pity the volume is so low…
I am sure to have questions…
You can turn on closed captions, cc, I find it helps a lot, especially when volume is low.
Are there any historical examples of a legal system based on determinism that where actually compassionate?
All the societies I can think of where they abandoned the concept of ‘free will’ in favour of biological or social determinism I can think of were absolute hellholes.
I don’t think that “good” legal systems, like that in Finland, are EXPLICITLY based on determinism, but I think they are IMPLICITLY based on it, or at least the idea that humans are like broken machines that should either be put aside if unrepairable or fixed if fixable. That’s because they have ongoing psychiatric evaluation as well as rehabilitation programs. And that is implicit determinism.
I presume you believe in contracausal free will, then? Or, if you are a determinist, think we should keep the notion of free will despite it being wrong because it’s socially inimical?
I think that Scandinavia in general has implicitly abandoned the concept of free will when it comes to punishment. By the way, what you say about keeping the notion of free will is what many believers say about God: look how horrible godless societies are. Stalin! They were wrong, too.
But I’m jumping the gun; I’ll let Tom weigh in.
I’m glad you brought up psychiatric treatment. In Canada it is not part of universal healthcare unless you are in dire straits (suicidal or just very ill) and I think that is because our health care was set up in the late 60s/early 70s when the ideal of dualism was even more popular.
I don’t understand your claim that a system like Finland’s is implicitly based on determinism. Desire to rehabilitate criminals and blame criminality on other circumstances is not sufficient to prove your thesis. It seems like you’re suggesting that any time someone favors rehabilitation, they’re implicitly supporting determinism, but the same could be said about any system: if you’re looking at a system like the US, you could say that criminals are locked up for longer because the administrators think it’s unlikely that the criminal could ever do otherwise, as no new inputs could be as strong as the ones that led the prisoner to criminality. But the most important issue is that the systems are based on empathy/belief in people’s ability to change VS. retribution/belief in people’s inability to change. It doesn’t need to have anything to do with determinism, and if determinism isn’t provided as a reason, then I see no reason to assume it’s implicit in the system.
I’d like to argue with that… but I can’t. The strongest argument against, for instance, death penalty is that we cannot know what we’ll find out next week or how a personality will change in the long run.
If determinism is defined as belief in irreversible causality, it’s more or less synonymous with scientific thinking. But its only connection with humane judicial thinking is they are both children of the Enlightenment.
The strongest argument against the death penalty is that it is barbaric and almost every civilised country on the planet has abandoned it. Same with torture.
Arguments for their outlawing them worldwide based on the possibility of killing or torturing the ‘wrong’ person imply that there are people the State can legitimately execute or torture.
Death penalty is outlawed in all 47 Council of Europe member states. I was talking down to you Yanks and Chinks and what have you 🙂
Sorry, I know you are not writing in support of the death penalty. I just think that line of argument is counterproductive.
It’s what bugs me about most prison movies or TV shows. They usually centre on someone wrongly convicted or convicted of some minor offence and this diverts attention away from the utter barbarity of inflicting these punishments on even the worst offenders.
Quite.
Objection: Neither Finnish nor the rest of Scandinavian criminal law have implicit given up the principle of free will. But: these criminal justice systems set other priorities than, for example, the American criminal justice system: not retribution / atonement and deterrence are in the assessment of the penalty and dealing with the offender in the foreground, but the rehabilitation idea and the idea of humanity.
The perpetrator is seen first and foremost as a person who is also and especially a victim of the circumstances in which he grew up. In emphasizing this latter fact, emphasizing the importance of environmental conditions and mental injury or impairment, the result is actually something akin to an implicit abandonment of the free will, because when one is understood to be almost completely determined by circumstances, then that is actually not much left of a self-determined offender who could act with a free will.
The Finnish criminal justice system is based on alternatives to imprisonment such as fines, community service, probation.
There were several reforms in the 70s and 80s.
In 1991, civilian service was introduced as the main punitive measure. First in model projects and 1995 nationwide.
The average prison term has been reduced overall.
Since the 1976 reform, the criminal records are no longer included in the sentencing.
Great efforts have been made to minimize jail sentences for adolescents (15-17) and adolescents (18-20) – with success: prison figures have since fallen to a fraction: from 125 to 5 or from 350 to 80.
I didn’t read Speaker-to-Animals’ comment as quite so confrontational as PCC(e) did… It’s a fair question: are there any examples of a pure determinism-based approach to criminal justice?
As PCC(e) says, the Scandinavian countries come close — and their results are impressive (prisons in Norway have been closed because they don’t have enough criminals any more), although the culture there is so different that we probably can’t extrapolate how it would work in the U.S.
Still, in the U.S. we have hundreds of prisons and millions of prisoners; surely there’s ample opportunity to try out a more science-based approach (in contrast to the Old Testament approach that is the norm) on a limited scale, and see how it goes.
I’ve worked with ex-offenders and I’ve never encountered any colleague successfully rehabilitating anyone by treating them as a ‘broken machine’.
Anyone who isn’t scared shitless by the idea of the state treating all criminal activity as a psychiatric condition must be pretty confident they are never going to find themselves on the wrong side of the law.
How’d it work out for that Alex DeLarge bloke in A Clockwork Orange?
Determinism is either true or it isn’t. If it’s true, do you advocate we pretend otherwise out of fear of a bad result?
And which societies have actually adopted a legal system based on “biological or social determinism”? Marx, of course, posited “historical materialism,” but that’s not synonymous with “determinism,” and none of the putatively communist countries (to the extent any of them can be said to have followed Marx’s principles) had legal systems based on determinism as we use that term here.
That is a key point. Often in these discussions I read comments that seem to be getting a little sloppy with the term determinism as it is meant in this context. In this context determinism as defined in physics is what is meant. That events are bound by causality. I would be very surprised to learn of any justice system in the past that was based on an understanding of determinism in this sense. Perhaps some ideologues picked up the idea and twisted it to their purposes, just as Social Darwinists picked up some basic aspects of Darwin’s ideas and twisted them to support their ideological predispositions.
I would recomend this essay of Thomas Metzinger aboutt conciousness and free will and metal autonomy.
I think he is clear about we shouldn´t conclude already free will is an illusion.
https://aeon.co/essays/are-you-sleepwalking-now-what-we-know-about-mind-wandering
This is a great recommendation! Absolutely worth reading. Metzinger is a l w a y s worth reading. Clear and concise no-nonsense mind philosophy.
Yes, I just don´t know how he is not well known. I just read his “Ego Tunnel”: fantastic. In that book as here, he doesn´t not jump to the conclusión there is no free will because of determinism. I think he lets a possibility for compatibilism.
I guess that for Europeans it’s sometimes difficult to keep in mind how in America the free-will debate is so heavily charged with religious issues. Metzinger does not engage in this specific battle, maybe he is just a bit too “cool” for some determinism hot-heads.
A website-technical comment:
Reading Tom’s website _in mobile format_ showed me one reason like reading WEIT : I can SKIM easily.
Mobile format is great if I plan to examine d try word in minute detail …
This is not a criticism of either writer,…
I’ll think about it, then decide whether or not I wish to be determined by such a fate.
More seriously, I don’t really see how recognizing the lack of free will necessarily makes one better or worse. I can easily see how it could lead one to treat humans like machines to be forced to be whatever one wants.
Glen Davidson
In an earlier article, What Should We Tell People About Free Will, Clark points out that Coyne and Harris debunk libertarian free will as if such arguments deny compatibilist free will (robust proximate control.)
“So in Coyne and Harris we have two instances of scientists engaged (Dennett isn’t, particularly) in the important project of debunking the myth of libertarian free will – ultimate, contra-causal control – but in so doing they verge on denying the reality of robust proximate control.”
It seems very optimistic to assume that belief in determinism will lead to greater empathy. I don’t see why a belief in determinism should affect a society with a retributive system like the US. There are several reasons why this might not be the case:
(1) Long, punishing prison sentences are inputs just like rehabilitative practices, and the only questions are which inputs will be most effective. In fact, it can be easily argued that systems criminals know will not be nearly as punishing to them will make them less likely to avoid crime.
(2) The idea that people who do terrible things should be punished doesn’t need to take into account whether or not the criminal could have done otherwise. Punishment is used to repay the criminal’s debt to the victim and society, deter other criminals (again, an input just like rehabilitation), and demonstrate the strength of the law and government. Rehabilitation isn’t necessarily the end goal of a system, so inputs won’t necessarily be geared toward it.
(3) Building off point two, even if determinism does engender empathy, the question becomes whether the society as a whole has more empathy for the criminal or the victim, and this aspect of the culture will still likely determine what kind of prison system is used.
Aside from prison systems, determinism seems unlikely to change people’s day-to-day beliefs. We encounter many people in our daily lives who appear to be terrible by nature, and even talk about them as if they can’t be otherwise (e.g. “Ugh, James is such a jerk. She can’t help herself”). We perceive many people we despise as having an ingrained propensity toward manipulation, or violence, or disregard for the feelings of others, and this doesn’t change how we treat or think of them. Often, if we perceive someone’s mistreatment of others as part of their nature, we despise them more than someone who acts out of obliviousness. When we speak of psychopaths — a label that suggests their behavior is an extension of who they are — we don’t usually do so with empathy, but with anger and disgust.
This word belief creates a lot of dilemmas.The experience of meditation does show-you how haphazard, habitual and somewhat unstoppable our thought trains are. It takes patience and hard work and some degree of sudden insight to gain , not control, but patience, not buying into the entertainment value of a very busy mind, and not buying into further elaboration on on what are taken to be particularly juicy thought trains. Metzingers essay seems pretty right on to me. The only belief involved in undertaking a meditation practice is that of believing that the mind deserves to be looked at and is workable and not just taken for granted.It is out of this sympathy for one’s own struggle-seeing that exasperation and idea, rationalisation of quitting are just more ego aggrandisement,futile attempts to keep a notion of unchanging self coherent that sympathy for others develops. They are stuck in the same hole without even knowing it-even if it is gold plated.So some kind of meta intelligence begins to be awakened.
I would be very interested to see what Jerry’s take on Metzinger is. Not that I am arguing against his position.
Just to be clear: I support a rehabilitative system that avoids prison when possible, like Finland’s. I’m just analyzing things from a different perspective.
I am absolutely in favour of rehabilitation over punishment. Prison is an fucking disaster. I’ve known people sent to prison four or five times a year. It doesn’t work. Getting people off drugs, out of poverty, out of social circles in which crime is a way of life, and into work benefits everyone. I just don’t see how pretending they have no agency helps.
Neither do I.
I agree. The case for reforming our prisons (or not) lies elsewhere. I am in favor of prison reform. We should look to systems in these other countries to learn what works. US attitudes towards these things are not unchangeable.
It is clear that, whatever be your opinion on determinism, we don’t really need it in order to reform/improve the justice and penal systems.
+1
I’m not sure that is a strong argument against an understanding of determinism being useful for inspiring reform of our justice and penal system. Like all complex issues the goal can surely be achieved in a number of ways. Promoting an understanding of the implications of determinism for human behavior may not be necessary but it may be useful. Even if it doesn’t inspire everyone it may have a net positive effect. I don’t think we have the information necessary to say either way at this time.
I understand the “debt to the victim” in terms of making monetary restitution to return the victim as close to status quo ante as possible. But what is the source of an offender’s “debt to society” in a determinist system where the offender could not have done otherwise? Is it to be measured solely in terms of the harm caused? Would, for example, a driver exercising all due care who nevertheless hits and kills a bicyclist who darts out in front of him owe the same “debt to society” as a driver who accelerates to run down a cyclist against whom he holds a grudge? If not, why not?
I believe you answered your own question on the bicyclist killed. The legal system would not or should not convict the first example of murder or maybe not even manslaughter. The second example would. If we believe in determinism the second example is still guilty of those higher crimes but it does not mean he cannot be rehabilitated in the future to change the determinism. So next time he will do otherwise…
I think it’s a matter of philosophy; the measurements and how they are performed come later. Societies that believe a criminal must suffer to pay for the harm done to their system/culture/government/people/social order by his actions will measure that harm and how it is weighed in different ways, but the philosophy is the same. I have no opinion on the matter, as I don’t share the philosophy. And I don’t understand how the criminal’s inability to do otherwise affects the philosophy’s core principle.
It’s precisely because “it’s a matter of philosophy” that acceptance of determinism instead of our current “blameworthiness” model would work such a …(wait of it)… sea change in our criminal justice system.
I agree in many points.
Perhaps the purpose of retribution is to make the victims feel better. If punishing criminals makes victims feel better, and this feeling is widespread among humans (which I think it is), who is to say that it is wrong? After all, as atheists we believe morality is wholly a human construct.
What limits on retribution would you propose? To what extent should the punishment meted out to an offender depend on the victim’s sensitivity and thirst for retribution? For example, if some skell raped a woman I love, I’d like to have her presented with his testicles in a jar of formaldehyde. But I hope none of us would wish to live in a society that authorizes such retributive punishment.
I agree. The current practice of letting victim and their relatives vent after conviction and before sentencing also bothers me for similar reasons. It seems to make the process more about revenge. It also seems to say that a longer sentence will be given if the family crafts a more compelling story. Makes no sense to me.
It also means that a murderer who kills someone who has no friends or family to speak up for them – in other words, the kind of person who is most likely to be murdered – gets off more lightly.
This is why the use of so-called “victim impact statements” during sentencing proceedings has been such a contentious issue, especially in death-penalty cases.
An eye for an eye? Just kidding. Obviously I think punishment should be humane and in proportion to the offense, and the victims have to live with that.
But the retribution question is tricky. If the state does not punish, people may take it into their own hands. Much gang violence is retribution-seeking.
I’m not sure that would be an issue. Sure, there is a significant percentage of people that want to see criminals be made to suffer and they may make some noise if they think the justice system isn’t doing the job they think it should. But there are also many people like Ken, you (it seems like) and I that though we may experience an urge to visit violence on a criminal who hurts or kills a loved one, we wouldn’t want to live in a society that allows people, even ourselves, to actually do it.
I think if the people are confident that the government is handling criminal justice in a way that protects citizens and keeps crime at a sufficiently low rate, whether it involves punishment or not, that society in general will accept it. For example, Finland. Finland doesn’t have any serious vigilante problems.
As Finland keeps coming up, I’ll just note that the entire country had 70 homicides in 2015 and 63 homicides in 2016.
Admittedly we have only 5,5 million inhabitants, but, to compare: Chicago had 468 homicides in 2015 and 762 homicides in 2016.
No Finnish city has had a problem remotely like this since the Prohibition (which Finland had from 1919 to 1932).
I can certainly understand why a Chicago professor keeps pondering about these things.
It’s not known as “Chiraq” for nothin’.
This is the issue that probably cost Michael Dukakis the 1988 presidential election — well, that and Willie Horton and that goddam stupid helmet he put on in the tank. 🙂
I remember. Somehow that tank ride video went viral before the internet was even invented.
So we are not uncaused causers. I buy that. Where I have trouble is in seeing that this makes any difference in terms of how we move through life making decisions. It seems that Tom Clark has the same issue but doesn’t recognize it. He writes about how things would improve (or at least change) if we dump free will but elsewhere he claims that, if we do, we shouldn’t worry about losing our sense of authorship, morality, etc. as we still have the ability to cause things. If so, this is the case for the author (good) and the criminal (bad). It’s a wash.
must…not…watch.
Work to do.
I have to work to do but I must watch later.
I used to think arguments for determinism made no sense with regard to compassion and empathy, but I am convinced now. One only needs to read previous posts on this issue to be convinced.
Consider one simple example: Dr. Larry Nasser. He was determined to do the things had done. Could he have done otherwise? Of course. Imagine a situation where the first instance of his abuse is caught by a vigilant and responsive mother (I know many). His undoing could have been in hours, not years with only one victim, not hundreds. And with help he might have been provided the resources and support system to not offend again. History would have been different, but determined all the same.
I guess you mix up “determined” and “conditioned” – as everybody seems to do in these discussions. And heck, determinism means exactly that things could not have turned out differently as they did!
If by conditioned you mean there are an infinite number of determined, and physically possible outcomes, then yes. This is multiverse territory. Many outcomes, all determined.
Even without them accepting “determinism”, understanding why people act the way they do seems to help breed compassion in some. But in others it seems not to – one just gets a sort of “suck it up buttercup” unhelpful or worse answer. I wonder what the difference is. The self-applicability/self-reference of this problem is interestingly dizzying!