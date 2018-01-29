Richard Posner uses cat analogy in a legal decision

Richard Posner is not only a very distinguished federal judge, but also my colleague: he’s a professor at the University of Chicago Law School, author of many books, and the most cited legal scholar of the 20th century. He also loves cats. I emailed him five years ago asking about his well known ailurophilia, and he obliged us by sending a picture of his beloved cat Pixie and a paragraph about her.

Posner retired last fall at age 78, but this story from the Chicago Tribune came out a few months before that. It deals with a case in which a plaintiff brought suit against Allergan, a company that makes eyedrops—because the drops were too big! The judges rules against the plaintiff; you can see the entire ruling by clicking on the screenshot below.

If you read the decision, you’ll see that Posner, who wrote it, made an elaborate analogy to cats when turning down the plaintiffs. As the Tribune reported:

Perhaps not finding the facts of the case sufficiently compelling, Posner drew an elaborate metaphor for the dispute that was more to his taste. “Suppose the class members all happened to own pedigreed cats,” the judge began, referring to the “class” or those filing the suit. “And the breeders who had sold the cats to the class members had told them that as responsible cat owners they would have to feed the cats kibbles during the day and Fancy Feast at night and buy a fountain for each cat because cats prefer to drink out of a fountain (where gravity works for them) rather than out of a bowl (where gravity works against them) and they don’t like to share a fountain with another cat.” OK judge, go on?

“And suppose the buyers do as told, buying what they are told to buy from pet stores, but it turns out that the cats have large appetites, the cat food is quite expensive, and the fountains are expensive and not wholly reliable. The breeders had made no misrepresentations, concealed no information, answered all questions of prospective buyers truthfully. Nevertheless many of the buyers are dissatisfied. They think — maybe correctly — that the cat food is needlessly expensive and the fountain a fragile luxury. “Yet would anyone think they could successfully sue the breeders? For what? The breeders had made no misrepresentations. Had a prospective buyer asked one of the breeders what the annual cost of maintaining the cat would be, the breeder would, let’s assume, have given him a realistic estimate. There would be disappointment in the example given, but no cause of action.” In other words, the eye drop plaintiffs are out of luck. And Posner is really, really into cats. Posner, who last year used a less elaborate “cats v. dogs” metaphor in a ruling on Uber’s fight with the taxi trade, did not return calls from Inc. inquiring after the health of his kitty. But in 2013 he told the Daily Beast that he had “a big crush” on Pixie. “She likes to give us nuzzles and be with us. Her little face falls if either of us leaves the house,” he said.

If you want Posner’s summary of the case itself from the decision, here it is.

The argument is only that the price of the eye drops is excessive because a smaller drop, costing less to produce and (especially) to package, could be sold at a lower price yet still cover the producers’ costs, and therefore the only benefit of the larger drop is to the producers’ profits, which is why, the class argues, the producers are not motivated to make the change. This assumes that profits would decline if the defendants switched to selling the smaller, cheaper-to-produce eye drops. But that’s far from certain; lower prices might result in greater sales and as a result higher rather than lower profits. The class further alleges that the large eye drops have a higher risk of side effects—but does not explain what the side effects are—and are more likely to be used up faster. Yet there is no claim that members of the class have experienced side effects from the large drops, or have been harmed because they ran out of them early (on the theory that the larger the drops the fewer there are in each bottle). Unsurprisingly, therefore, the only damages sought are for the “pocketbook” injury of paying what the class contends to be an unnecessarily high price for the defendants’ eye drops because of the size of those drops.

The Tribune also noted Posner’s fondness for Pixie:

“She’s a real sweetie. It’s one of the reasons I work at home a lot now.”

Here’s Pixie and what Posner wrote for this site:

She is a beauty, as you can see; also very intelligent; but above all affectionate, which is rare in my experience of cats. My wife and I have had cats (just one at a time) since before we were married, which means more than 51 years ago, and Pixie is the first one who actually likes me (gives me frequent nuzzles, follows me around, lies on my computer keyboard, causing chaos). I strongly recommend the breed–Maine Coon–and also buying a cat from a breeder, because breeders are very concerned with raising good-natured animals, as otherwise they don’t have a chance

h/t: Greg Mayer