It’s time for me to put out the call for MOAR PHOTOS. I have a decent backlog, but am getting a bit nervous. . .

We have a potpourri again today. First, some Northern cardinals, Cardinalis cardinalis (and a blue jay, Cyanocitta cristata) at the feeder from reader Paul Doerder (sadly, I’ve lost his email with notes). They look like ornaments on a Christmas tree.

And a female:

A bird from regular Stephen Barnard:

The quantum wave function of the universe determined that at 10:57AM this morning light rays reflected from this Sharp-shinned Hawk (Accipiter striatus) would pass through the lens of my camera to be recorded on a CMOS sensor, copied to a Compact Flash card, and transferred to a computer by a meat puppet. 🙂

And a messed-up Eastern chipmunk (Tamias striatus) from kindly reader Christopher Moss, who wrote this:

A couple of my chipmunks are having a hard time this winter. They usually disappear into their burrows as soon as it gets cold, in early November, and then I don’t see them until April. Last month one turned up in the snow looking dreadfully battered and obviously hungry. I guess he was evicted from his home by another chipmunk, a squirrel or a rat. Covered in scabs and missing fur, he looked awful. I tracked him to his new burrow and dumped a couple of pounds of sunflower seeds by his front door, which he spent a couple of days carrying inside. I haven’t seen him since, so I hope he’s snoring peacefully on his stash. This week another chipmunk has come out into the cold – about -20ºC when he first turned up. Also looking rather the worse for wear with wounds all over and NO tail! He seems to be living over by the abandoned house next door, so I haven’t been able to make an emergency delivery, but I have put out lots of food for him and stood over him to keep the squirrels off (they have a full feeder of their own). His wounds have healed, but his fur still has some bald patches. I don’t see his tail growing back though! I’ll have to take him to Lourdes…