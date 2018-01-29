There will be no further scholarly or intellectual-type posts today, as I can’t brain. But I did want to put up a picture of my dad—one I’d never seen before.

The story is this. A friend of mine was watching a television show that mentioned “Coyne” as an Irish name, which it is. (Mine, however, is pretty clearly a corruption of “Cohen”, as my DNA is pure Eastern-European Jewish.) Since my friend was researching her own ancestry, she got curious about the name and went on the Ancestry.com website (you have to be a member) and looked up “Coyne”. Among the public pictures she found, which can be uploaded by users, was this one:

She emailed this to me because she knew my dad was in the military, and asked if it was indeed my father (his name was Floyd), and I said, “Yes, it was.” But I was a bit taken aback, as a.) I hadn’t ever seen this picture and b.) the inscription, to my mother (I don’t think they were yet married), was very romantic.

The insignia on the hat indicates that he was then in the Army Air Corps (the precursor to the Air Force), which I knew he was—but the Air Corps became the Air Force in 1941. My father, who wasn’t allowed to join the Air Force because he needed glasses (pilots couldn’t have them), then joined the regular Army. This picture, then, must have been taken when my father was 23 or younger (he was born in 1918). He was a good looking guy, wasn’t he?

But the signature made me feel weird, and I’ve been pondering that ever since. Why should it have made me feel that way? My father was young, romantic, and heterosexual, and it’s completely natural that he’d put a romantic inscription on a picture to his girl. At that age I was exactly the same way! Somehow, though, imagining our parents to have romantic or sexual urges makes many of us queasy—it’s sort of like incest. Yet at the same time we know our parents are human, and shouldn’t be bothered by this kind of stuff.

I haven’t figured out why the inscription makes me feel weird, but maybe readers can add some analysis—or recount their own experiences.

The only remaining question: how did this thing get on Ancestry.com? Perhaps a relative was tracing our genealogy.