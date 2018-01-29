Monday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

We’re at the start of another week, but at the end of January: it’s Monday, January 29, 2008, and National Corn Chip Day. In the midlands, it’s Kansas Day, celebrating the day when that state was admitted to the Union in 1861. Posting may be light today as I don’t have much to say.

On this day in 1845, Edgar Allen Poe’s poem “The Raven” was published in the Evening Mirror in New York; it was the first of his published works to bear his name. On January 29 1886, Karl Benz (yes, that Benz) received a patent for the first successful automobile powered by gasoline. In 1936, the Baseball Hall of Fame opened with its first inductees, and a powerful crew they were: Ty Cobb, Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson, Babe Ruth, and Honus Wagner. I wonder how they’d fare in today’s game. In 1967, according to Wikipedia, “The ‘ultimate high’ of the hippie era, the Mantra-Rock Dance, took place in San Francisco and features Janis Joplin, Grateful Dead, and Allen Ginsberg.” Sadly, I don’t remember this at all, but here’s the poster:



Sixteen years ago, George W. Bush gave the State of the Union address, naming regimes that sponsored terrorism as the “Axis of evil”; they included Iraq, Iran, and North Korea. Here’s an event I remember well: on January 29, 2009, Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich was removed from office for multiple instances of corruption. He was jailed in 2012, and will serve at least 12 years before he’s eligible for parole. Blagojevich is the fourth Illinois governor to go to prison, all in my lifetime and two while I was living here.

Notables born on this day include Emanuel Swedenborg (1688), Anton Chekhov (1860), W. C. Fields (1880), Abdus Salam (1926; he was the first Muslim and first Pakistani to get a Nobel Prize in science, which he shared with Sheldon Glashow and Steven Weinberg), Germaine Greer (1939), Oprah Winfrey (1954, not our next President), and Heather Graham (1970). Those who expired on January 29 include Edward Lear (1888), H. L. Mencken (1956), Fritz Kreisler (1962), Alan Ladd (1964), Margaret Truman (2008), Colleen McCullough (2015), and Rod McKuen (2015).

Ladd, born in 1913, starred in lots of movies, including the Western “Shane”. Here he is in Greece (left) with my father on the Acropolis (Parthenon in the background), probably in 1956. We were all living there then, and (as I’ve mentioned before), my father helped get Army jeeps and fuel for the movie “Boy on a Dolphin“, also starring Sophia Loren. More on my father later today:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili can’t even. . .

Hili: I can’t find words. A: Did you look for them? Hili: Not really.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie znajduję słów.

Ja: A szukałaś?

Hili: Nie specjalnie.

And Leon is back! He’s walking in the snow, and on the prowl for prey:

Leon: I’m sniffing big game.

His little footprints:

And it was so sunny in Winnipeg yesterday that Gus had to shield his eyes while sleeping on the Katzenbaum:

Here are tweets unearthed by Grania:

Look at the size of these bat skulls!

British bats on my fingers. In descending order: common pipistrelle, brown long eared bat and natterer's bat. pic.twitter.com/BdHMLsMMdX — Beth Windle (@WindleBeth) January 27, 2018

Here, as Grania said, is a “super-cute robot that looks like WALL-E. Life is imitating art here.”

🐜🤖 Meet Zebro. These autonomous swarm robots could soon be working together to help find earthquake survivors (developed by @TUDelft) 🐜🤖 pic.twitter.com/3SIgCOjZtx — Science Museum (@sciencemuseum) January 28, 2018

Here’s Pixar’s Wall-E:

A tweet found by Matthew: look at that lady’s soccer skills!

Just found out my 67 year old great aunt is better than sissoko at football pic.twitter.com/HUho9EKiHi — Bailey Kontor (@Baileykontor) January 26, 2018