Hillary cringeworthy at the Grammys

I didn’t watch the Grammys last night, as I’m not a big fan of award shows (I don’t watch the Oscars, either), and I don’t watch much t.v. anyway. From what I hear, it was highly politicized, with people wearing white roses to support the #MeToo movement, which is great, but also with a lot of political criticism. I’m always a bit dubious about the politicization of award shows, but it’s not something I want to rant about as I don’t care that much. But somehow this bit, when Hillary Clinton came on in a pre-recorded segment to read from the new anti-Trump book Fire and Fury, bothers me. As the Washington Post reports:
About two and a half hours into the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, the show was mostly politics-free — but that changed in a big way, as several music stars and Hillary Clinton joined in a prerecorded skit that mocked President Trump.
“Some people don’t know this, but you don’t always need to be a musician to win a Grammy. In fact, every year, the Recording Academy has honored the best spoken word album,” host James Corden informed viewers. “Over the years, the award has gone to some of the world’s most inspiring voices. Bill Clinton has won a Grammy. Barack Obama has won a Grammy. Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Carter, Al Gore — they all have Grammys.
“We know that our current president does love winning awards, and the good news for him is he may just be the subject of next year’s winner,” Corden continued. “The question I’ve got is: Who will be the narrator?”
Then Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, and John Legend read bits of Fire and Fury, followed by Clinton:
The whole premise was, of course, cooked up to give the show an excuse to display its TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). It’s bad enough that there’s a gratuitous slur at Trump at the Grammys, one that had nothing to do with music, but when his opponent in the election reads about his predilection for McDonald’s burgers, well, it’s not only not funny, but it’s unseemly. And it surely won’t make middle America like the Democratic Party any better. Perhaps the advance word that the show would be politicized accounts in part for the huge drop in viewership compared to last year.
Just to remind you, I voted for Clinton (after voting for Sanders in the primary), despise Trump, and think he and the Republicans are ruining the country. But these public displays of TDS make me cringe.
Nor do you win over the people you need to convince by insultng them (and when I say “you”, it isn’t Jerry that I have in mind). We’re trolling ourselves.
It could have been worse with Hilary doing the reading. At least she didn’t call anybody “deplorables” again!
I agree, it’s not only inappropriate but counter-productive. It further entrenches Trump’s supporters and lends credence to Trump’s claim that the media treats him unfairly.
Only insofar as people are unable to distinguish between the news media and entertainment media. Even in news media, there’s opinion pieces.
If people are going to be put off by this kind of thing, that’s too bad, but not a very persuasive reason on whether or not to do it.
+1 It’s embarrassing. Clinton continues to be tone deaf.
Although I consider myself a liberal, I’m proud I did not vote for Hillary (or Trump for that matter)in the general election. Bernie got my vote in the primaries. If we must have joke of a president, I prefer mocking one who is Republican. Hillary should go for a hike; she and her flunkies are not helping things.
The first thing to go is a sense of humor….
Ugh, come on man! You sound like Nikki Haley, being unable to take a joke.
I don’t know anything about Nikki Haley, but if it was a joke, it wasn’t funny.
And your comment was not appreciated. “Ugh, come on man!” Seriously? I’m no fan of Nikki Haley. And don’t tell me what I should or should not write about.
I never said you liked Haley, I said you sounded like her. My joke was bad, because all of my jokes are! It’s genetic.
I do not see any problem with what the Grammys did. James Cordon is a commedian, so this stuff is completely expected, especially this year with the guy who is in office.
I also don’t consider this a “slur” against Trump. The words all came from a book that was written with input from the Trump admin itself. Thus, there is backup to the claims about hamburgers and whatnot.
I did not watch the Grammys, so perhaps there was some other slur you were talking about?
Sure it’s intended as a slur against Trump. How could it be taken otherwise? As far as Nikki Haley is concerned, are you referring to the rumor that she slept with Trump? Assuming this has nothing to back it up, and I haven’t heard of anything, this was also disgusting and completely unproductive. She handled it well but she shouldn’t have had to.
Haley emitted a bunch of peevish tweets complaining about injecting politics into music at the Grammy’s.
Political messages are essential to a lot of popular music. No reason they shouldn’t be part of an awards show. Freedom of speech and all.
You are free to weigh in on the topic, but not to tut-tut me. Don’t do it again.
I just wanted to add that I would not try to tell you what to write about. My (joking) response was just my gut reaction.
That’ll teach the Trump voters that Hollywood (entertainment in general) really respects their views, contrary to what they thought.
Sheesh, are they ever going to do anything other than virtue signal to each other?
Glen Davidson
Why exactly should Hollywood “respect” their views if Hollywood thinks those views are harmful?
Because people deserve to have their concerns heard, something not generally done by Hollywood, not that much by the media.
More to the point, why should anyone care what the entertainment industry thinks about the views of others? They’re not a particularly knowledgeable bunch, and far from egalitarian. So anyone watching that bit of shlock who doesn’t agree certainly has no reason to think that it’s anything but the usual virtue-signaling of a particularly privileged part of the upper classes.
Glen Davidson
You are contradicting yourself.
1.) Trump voters deserve to have their concerns heard.
2.) Entertainment industry types do not deserve to have their concerns heard.
Which is it?
Oh right, I’m contradicting myself when I say that the people ignored by the influential but largely clueless entetainment industry don’t have any reason to care about the latter’s virtue signaling.
Well, you’d have to understand the differences between the situation of the privileged vs. the largely ignored. And clearly you don’t have the first clue.
Glen Davidson
No need to be insulting. You claim that “Hollywood” types are uninformed, and yet you don’t feel the same way about trump voters? I would expect that “Hollywood” types have vastly more experience with global issues than someone who is poor in Dayton Ohio, or somewhere like that. I am not saying the Hollywood type is superior, just probably has more experience.
Add to that the fact that many Hollywood types were not born rich (though I grant some were, of course), so perhaps they could very well also have similar experiences as those trump voters who are not well-off.
Hollywood types are ALWAYS out talking about how poor people are being oppressed and whatnot. I don’t understand why you think they somehow ignore the poor. Perhaps you think they are misguided in their charity activities?
What a disingenuous question, based on nothing that I ever wrote.
Your understanding of power dynamics is no better, and I don’t think I can change that, especially when you’d rather make up what I think than actually deal with what I wrote.
Glen Davidson
Now you are writing nonsense. You wrote: “They’re not a particularly knowledgeable bunch,” about Hollywood types. It’s right there. My response was that I doubt trump voters are any more knowledgeable. Either way, my point about Hollywood not having any duty to listen to trump voters stands: they don’t.
As for “power dynamics”, are we discussing the same groups of people? Exactly what “power” does a Hollywood type have over me or anyone else?
That’s enough, please. I don’t want people posting more than 15% of the comments on each thread (see the Roolz) and this is becoming a one on one discussion.
I think there’s an argument to be made that award shows aren’t the place for political mockery, although I’m not convinced myself.
That’s completely orthogonal to the question of whether Trump-supporters’ views deserve respect. The views that make them Trump-supporters do not deserve respect. Why should I respect the view that people born in shithole countries shouldn’t be allowed to immigrate? Why should I respect the view that bragging about sexual assault is no big deal? Why should I respect the view that people in dire financial straits are simply lazy moochers? Why should I respect the view that scamming people into doing work for no payment or scamming people into paying for a junk product is a good way to run one’s business?
It should be completely uncontroversial to say that the views which separate Trump-supporters from Trump-detractors are not respectable.
Of course, conflate the views those who voted for factories to be re-opened (as doubtful as that is in general) with Trump himself and his many faults and prejudices.
Can you see why they would not trust your type? Instead of actually listening to them, you just pretend that they’re the same as Trump. Why bother with the truth when you’re so righteous?
Glen Davidson
You’re right Glenn and that attitude is partly why Trump is president in the first place (Clinton clearly hasn’t learned her “Deplorables” lessons). But Musical Beef also has a point – turning a blind eye to the really bad impulses that drove most Trump voters isn’t going to get us out of this mess either.
The problem for everyone is that the only party actually capable under our system of government of undoing this damage is incompetent to do so, as it is led by people like Clinton.
Well, simply saying that supportcfor racism isn’t respectable is not equivalent to calling people names.
Why bother with the truth?
You deny that the truth is that, in general, Trump-supporters are ok with everything I mentioned? Why would someone call themselves a Trump-supporter if they disagreed with Trump’s positions on race-relations, immigration, feminism, social safety nets, good business practice, etc? Seems to me someone who disagrees with all that is not a Trump-supporter.
Well said.
I couldn’t agree more, Jerry; with everything you say. And I am a Hillary voter too…
No one ever will say that the Clintons are high class. But then there are levels of low class as well with Trump on the bottom. Come to think of it, the world of politics these days kind of calls for low class.
Calling Elvis — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URayWTkEPYM
As for me… meh.
It is hard for me to consider any slur against tRump “gratuitous” given the subject.
This is sort of neener-neener ish, and probably beneath a woman of her serious accomplishments.
But in all honesty, I do not care about the opinion of Trump or of his supporters at all.
It is beneath her serious accomplishments but it is on par with her character.
If you want to watch something really vomit inducing ,piers morgan interviewed the snatch snatcher on tv recently .
I’m so sick and tired of the Clintons. I wish they would just go away.
I don’t watch shows like the Grammys because I care who gets an award. I record them and mostly watch some of the performances. They are often really fun, sometimes putting together interesting combinations of musicians who otherwise would never end up playing together.
Plus, being an older guy now, a dip into the Grammy’s is a peek at what’s going on in pop culture/pop music.
I was a Hillary voter, I am not a Hillary supporter. That being said I find her Grammy appearance childish. Between that and How I Lost, she’s displayed a lack of unawareness to rival tRump.
Lack of unawareness, derp. Make that lack of awareness, for me as well 🙂
I don’t get America’s fascination with Corden. In the U.K. he’s just considered annoying. He has a low-brow sport-themed quiz show on Sky and he’s not considered a social commentator of any sort.
I agree – James Corden MBE[!] has one speed & one note. There’s not much there beyond the affable persona.
Say what you will about Hillz, a coupla the other pieces in that same bit were laugh-my-ass-off funny — the wisps of smoke escaping from le nez Snoop were an especially nice touch.
Here’s the whole bit:
The more Hillary remains in public view, the easier it will be for the Steak-Salesman to rehash the 2016 campaign: which is what he wants.
Asteroid 2020
For all the bitchin’-&-moanin’ the rightwing is doing about the separation of music & politics over this, I didn’t hear a peep outta any of ’em last year when Joy Villa showed up on the red carpet at the Grammies in a fetus dress and “choose life” purse to protest abortion. Hell, Fox News seemed to think that one was the greatest thing since sliced white bread.
Good callback.
I don’t get it, Ken. Are you just pointing out that politicians are hypocrites or is there something else to this story I’m missing? If it’s the former, well….water is wet and heat is hot. Film at eleven.
Politicians being hypocrites is like dogs slobbering; it’s what’s to be expected. I’m bitchin’-&-moanin’ about the people who’re bitchin’-&-moanin’. They, at least, oughta be held to a consistent standard.
yep. I agree. Just thought I’d missed something (I’d never heard of Villa until this post).
Do we really need to play the “what about when…” game?
Only if you believe in accountability and consistency.
One person’s accountability and consistency is another’s red herring.
I suppose (if I may make bold to mix metaphors), it all depends on whose red-herring is getting gored. 🙂
Who’s Joy Villa?
That was going to be my question. Googling says she’s a singer. While I might not agree with her politics at least I can see why she was at the Grammys.
A single individual expressing (I presume) a strongly held moral belief against a corporately promoted and sanctioned bit of party politicking. Hardly a great comparison.
Christopher HITCHENS wasn’t the biggest supporter of abortion either, so it’s not an unheard of view in a rationalist.
I know nothing of Ms VILLA.
IOW, politics & music mix, long as you support the politics. Got it.
My point was comparing Corden et al to an individual is apples and oranges.
Fox’s take is irrelevant.
While enjoying the humour of Colbert, Kimmell, Fallon,O’Brien, and many other comics and their writers,I’d like to recommend reading One Nation After Trump by E.J. Dionne,JR., Norman J.Ornstein, & Thomas E.Mann.
I haven’t cared about the Grammy Awards since Sir Mix-a-lot won one in 1993. This Hillary bit shows I haven’t missed much.
I guess I don’t understand why anyone who despises Trump and voted for Hillary would care to characterize either a comedians or Hillary’s ridicule of Trump with a fake “derangement syndrome”.
Thankfully in America we are free to ridicule our ridiculous leader without being arrested…so far.
I enjoyed the readings, but I never had very high-class taste. Oh, well.