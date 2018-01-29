Hillary cringeworthy at the Grammys

I didn’t watch the Grammys last night, as I’m not a big fan of award shows (I don’t watch the Oscars, either), and I don’t watch much t.v. anyway. From what I hear, it was highly politicized, with people wearing white roses to support the #MeToo movement, which is great, but also with a lot of political criticism. I’m always a bit dubious about the politicization of award shows, but it’s not something I want to rant about as I don’t care that much. But somehow this bit, when Hillary Clinton came on in a pre-recorded segment to read from the new anti-Trump book Fire and Fury, bothers me. As the Washington Post reports:

About two and a half hours into the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, the show was mostly politics-free — but that changed in a big way, as several music stars and Hillary Clinton joined in a prerecorded skit that mocked President Trump. “Some people don’t know this, but you don’t always need to be a musician to win a Grammy. In fact, every year, the Recording Academy has honored the best spoken word album,” host James Corden informed viewers. “Over the years, the award has gone to some of the world’s most inspiring voices. Bill Clinton has won a Grammy. Barack Obama has won a Grammy. Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Carter, Al Gore — they all have Grammys. “We know that our current president does love winning awards, and the good news for him is he may just be the subject of next year’s winner,” Corden continued. “The question I’ve got is: Who will be the narrator?”

Then Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, and John Legend read bits of Fire and Fury, followed by Clinton:

The whole premise was, of course, cooked up to give the show an excuse to display its TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). It’s bad enough that there’s a gratuitous slur at Trump at the Grammys, one that had nothing to do with music, but when his opponent in the election reads about his predilection for McDonald’s burgers, well, it’s not only not funny, but it’s unseemly. And it surely won’t make middle America like the Democratic Party any better. Perhaps the advance word that the show would be politicized accounts in part for the huge drop in viewership compared to last year.

Just to remind you, I voted for Clinton (after voting for Sanders in the primary), despise Trump, and think he and the Republicans are ruining the country. But these public displays of TDS make me cringe.