Wake up with Mojo Boogie!

Here’s Johnny Winter, who, along with his brother Edgar, are the only albino rock stars I know of, doing a smoking rendition of Mojo Boogie in Sweden in 1987. Sadly, Johnny died in 2014.
From Ultimate Classic Rock:
Winter is widely recognized as being one of the greatest slide guitar players of all-time. And while many guitarists utilize odd items to run up and down their fretboards – Duane Allman of the Allman Brothers Band famously used old Coricidin glass pill bottles – Winter’s choice was similarly unique. “I used to play slide before this, but could never find a good slide,” he told Tom Guerra. “I’d use everything from a wristwatch crystal to broken-off test tubes to lipstick cases, bottles … I tried everything, but nothing would work, until I found this conduit pipe, and I’ve used the same piece of pipe for 30 years for both acoustic and electric slide. Its just a piece of plumber’s pipe that just fits my finger real good.”
gonna further degrade my anonymity here:
I saw Johnny Winter play in 1995 or so.
… ^^^ so much simpler to reply to this, instead of writing and rewriting and eventually deleting and not replying to the McLeish post from the other day. I tried! I just don’t know where to start!
Lowell George of Little Feat famously (he sang about it) used a Sears Craftsman 11/16″ socket to play slide guitar – “ideally used for spark plugs.”
http://www.littlefeat.net/lowell-george-bio.html
He dies of an overdose on June 29, 1979, two weeks after I saw him at the Park West in Chicago.
(Typically, spark plugs are 13/16 – at least they were back then.)
I went looking for some of the high performance [a waste of money BTW] aftermarket spark plugs for the HOG & I recall they were 11/16″ [approx 18mm] hex
According to Tom Strahle in below video a very heavy, tiring piece of metal for slide guitar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45IMMts6QFI
Oh, yeah? If you guys are such experts, what is the correct ignition timing setting on a 1955 Bel Air Chevrolet with a 327 cubic inch engine and a four-barrel carb?
Ha! Good stuff. Did you ever do any court performing KK or not your arena?
Sure, my area is criminal defense, the cases most likely to go to trial.
Love the My Cousin Vinnie clip!
Lowell George was one of my favorite slide players ever. Of those from that era who still number among the quick, Ry Cooder and Bonnie Raitt are two that I dig the most.
I got into Lowell George (and Little Feat) by a strange path. My first year of college (1974) I was getting into the Velvet Underground. I really liked John Cale and his electric viola. I listened to Cale’s solo album Paris 1919. I was blown away by the guitar on the song MacBeth. Found out it was Lowell George. Got a copy of Dixie Chicken. Great time to be alive. Paris 1919 is a great album.
Paris 1919 is top 10 all time for me. Underappreciated.
I have well over a hundred albums in my all time top 10.
Yeah, I’ve got a top 10 top 10, too.
Broken test tube? Ouch!
Johnny was the talented one in the family.
🙂 Love it!
Johnny Winter knocked me out in the early ’70’s with two albums – ‘Johnny Winter’ and ‘Second Winter’. His ‘standard’ guitar playing was virtuosic, as well as his slide guitar playing. His singing style was also unique – just listen to Johnny’s soulful rendition of Ray Charles ‘Be Careful with a Fool’.
His brother Edgar is also freakishly talented.
