Wake up with Mojo Boogie!

Here’s Johnny Winter, who, along with his brother Edgar, are the only albino rock stars I know of, doing a smoking rendition of Mojo Boogie in Sweden in 1987. Sadly, Johnny died in 2014.

From Ultimate Classic Rock:

Winter is widely recognized as being one of the greatest slide guitar players of all-time. And while many guitarists utilize odd items to run up and down their fretboards – Duane Allman of the Allman Brothers Band famously used old Coricidin glass pill bottles – Winter’s choice was similarly unique. “I used to play slide before this, but could never find a good slide,” he told Tom Guerra. “I’d use everything from a wristwatch crystal to broken-off test tubes to lipstick cases, bottles … I tried everything, but nothing would work, until I found this conduit pipe, and I’ve used the same piece of pipe for 30 years for both acoustic and electric slide. Its just a piece of plumber’s pipe that just fits my finger real good.”

17 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted January 28, 2018 at 6:39 am | Permalink

    gonna further degrade my anonymity here:

    I saw Johnny Winter play in 1995 or so.

    … ^^^ so much simpler to reply to this, instead of writing and rewriting and eventually deleting and not replying to the McLeish post from the other day. I tried! I just don’t know where to start!

    Reply
  2. George
    Posted January 28, 2018 at 7:41 am | Permalink

    Lowell George of Little Feat famously (he sang about it) used a Sears Craftsman 11/16″ socket to play slide guitar – “ideally used for spark plugs.”
    http://www.littlefeat.net/lowell-george-bio.html

    He dies of an overdose on June 29, 1979, two weeks after I saw him at the Park West in Chicago.

    Reply
    • Hempenstein
      Posted January 28, 2018 at 8:07 am | Permalink

      (Typically, spark plugs are 13/16 – at least they were back then.)

      Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted January 28, 2018 at 9:26 am | Permalink

      Lowell George was one of my favorite slide players ever. Of those from that era who still number among the quick, Ry Cooder and Bonnie Raitt are two that I dig the most.

      Reply
      • George
        Posted January 28, 2018 at 1:38 pm | Permalink

        I got into Lowell George (and Little Feat) by a strange path. My first year of college (1974) I was getting into the Velvet Underground. I really liked John Cale and his electric viola. I listened to Cale’s solo album Paris 1919. I was blown away by the guitar on the song MacBeth. Found out it was Lowell George. Got a copy of Dixie Chicken. Great time to be alive. Paris 1919 is a great album.

        Reply
        • Michael Fisher
          Posted January 28, 2018 at 1:48 pm | Permalink

          Paris 1919 is top 10 all time for me. Underappreciated.

          Reply
          • George
            Posted January 28, 2018 at 2:40 pm | Permalink

            I have well over a hundred albums in my all time top 10.

            Reply
            • Ken Kukec
              Posted January 28, 2018 at 5:03 pm | Permalink

              Yeah, I’ve got a top 10 top 10, too.

              Reply
  3. Merilee
    Posted January 28, 2018 at 9:14 am | Permalink

    Broken test tube? Ouch!

    Reply
  4. ploubere
    Posted January 28, 2018 at 2:27 pm | Permalink

    Johnny was the talented one in the family.

    Reply
  5. aindiachiarrai
    Posted January 28, 2018 at 2:40 pm | Permalink

    🙂 Love it!

    Reply
  6. rzzzy
    Posted January 28, 2018 at 2:51 pm | Permalink

    Johnny Winter knocked me out in the early ’70’s with two albums – ‘Johnny Winter’ and ‘Second Winter’. His ‘standard’ guitar playing was virtuosic, as well as his slide guitar playing. His singing style was also unique – just listen to Johnny’s soulful rendition of Ray Charles ‘Be Careful with a Fool’.

    His brother Edgar is also freakishly talented.

    rz

    Reply

