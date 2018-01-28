Wake up with Mojo Boogie!

Here’s Johnny Winter, who, along with his brother Edgar, are the only albino rock stars I know of, doing a smoking rendition of Mojo Boogie in Sweden in 1987. Sadly, Johnny died in 2014.

From Ultimate Classic Rock:

Winter is widely recognized as being one of the greatest slide guitar players of all-time. And while many guitarists utilize odd items to run up and down their fretboards – Duane Allman of the Allman Brothers Band famously used old Coricidin glass pill bottles – Winter’s choice was similarly unique. “I used to play slide before this, but could never find a good slide,” he told Tom Guerra. “I’d use everything from a wristwatch crystal to broken-off test tubes to lipstick cases, bottles … I tried everything, but nothing would work, until I found this conduit pipe, and I’ve used the same piece of pipe for 30 years for both acoustic and electric slide. Its just a piece of plumber’s pipe that just fits my finger real good.”