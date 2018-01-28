Sunday: Hili dialogue

Good morning—it’s Sunday, January 28, 2018. It’s also National Blueberry Pancake Day (I erred yesterday, which was really National Chocolate Cake Day), and the feast day of Thomas Aquinas, who never ate a blueberry pancake. And, to my horror, I discovered that all the events I said happened yesterday (exclusive of births and deaths) actually happened on this day, on January 28. My apologies! I will therefore add a few events that happened on January 28 that I didn’t mention in yesterday’s Hili dialogue.

On this day in 1624, Sir Thomas Warner founded the first British colony in the Caribbean: on St. Kitts. In 1807, London’s Pall Mall became the world’s first street lit by gaslight. On January 28, 1820, a Russian expedition led by Fabian Gottlieb von Bellingshausen and Mikhail Lazarev discovered the continent of Antarctica. On this day in 1855, the first locomotive ran from the Atlantic to the Pacific Oceans across the Isthmus of Panama. And—I’m a bit dubious about this—on this day in 1887, in a snowstorm at Fort Keogh, Montana, the world’s largest snowflakes were reported to fall: some were said to be 15 inches (38 cm) wide and 8 inches (20 cm) thick. Can this be true? On this day in 1933, the name “Pakistan” was coined by Muslim activist Choudhry Rahmat Ali. On January 28, 1956, Elvis Presley first appeared on American television. It wasn’t Ed Sullivan (that was later), but the Dorsey Brothers Stage Show. On this day in 1985, the single “We Are the World”, with proceeds going to charity, were recorded by a group of rock stars who called themselves “USA for Africa”. Here’s the video; how many singers can you recognize?:

And, on this day in 1986, while I was playing faculty/student soccer, I heard of the breakup of the Space Shuttle Challenger, which exploded after liftoff, resulting in the death of all seven crew members, including Christa McAuliffe, the first teacher sent in space (see below).

Those born on this day include Colette (1873), Jackson Pollock (1912) Claes Oldenburg (1929), and Sarah McLachlan (1968). Those who died on this day include Henry VIII (1547), W. B. Yeats (1939), and the crew of the Challenger, including Gregory Jarvis, Christa McAuliffe, Ronald McNair, Ellison Onizuka, Judith Resnick, Dick Scotbee, and Michael Smith.

As it’s McLachlan’s 50th birthday, let’s listen to one of her live performances. I’ve put this up before, but you can’t hear it too often. (Sean Ashby is on guitar.)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is tucked up warmly, thinking of the halcyon days of summer: blooming apple trees, green grass, and mice:

A: So you are hiding here. Hili: Yes, I’m remembering better times.

In Polish:

Ja: Tu się schowałaś?

Hili: Tak, wspominam lepsze czasy.

Because I screwed up with the dates yesterday, I missed the fact that it was the UN-proclaimed International Holocaust Remembrance Day, commemorating the day in 1945 when Soviet troops liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. Here’s a tweet found by Grania marking the event:

73 years ago today over 7,000 prisoners of #Auschwitz, including ca. 700 children, were liberated by the Soviet army. https://t.co/hyEaUWEVbu pic.twitter.com/jpmNLc4Ev8 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 27, 2018

And a poignant tweet found by Matthew:

This powerful photo was taken in 1945. A train full of Jewish prisoners was intercepted by Allied forces. This is the moment that they learned that they had been liberated. #HolocaustRememberanceDay pic.twitter.com/unRNvUmUhF — Colleen Boykin (@ColleenBoykin1) January 27, 2018

Read about this photo here and here (the woman in the photo, who died in the 1980s, was apparently identified). The photo was taken by a U.S. soldier who, with his troop, found the train after the Germans had abandoned it.

Haaretz had an article on the woman and the child in the photo https://t.co/yzcFLwvyq5 — GoaGoaZwerg (@GoaGoaZwerg) January 28, 2018

Another tweet found by Matthew; be sure to turn up the sound. Chicken birthday!

my moms kindergarten class watching a chick hatch and then singing happy birthday to it pic.twitter.com/8YYS6OdajH — megfo (@meaghan_fogarty) January 26, 2018

Also from Matthew; have you ever heard a giraffe vocalize?