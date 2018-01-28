Louisiana public school sued for extreme and repeated Christian proselytizing of students

When I travel and talk about evolution, say in India, I’m sometimes asked about the teaching of creationism in American public schools. When I reply that it’s illegal, but some schools do it anyway, people are incredulous. In India, for example, I’ve never heard of public schools dragging creationism into a science class. When I’m further asked why this happens, I explain that, in the U.S. all creationism ultimately stems from religious attitudes, and my country is far more religious than most people in other countries realize. (The only nonreligious creationist I know of is David Berlinski, who describes himself as a “secular Jew”, but I suspect he’s a closet theist. Why else would he work for the Discovery Institute, an intelligent-design creationism organization that posits a “designer”?)

As evidence of America’s deep religiosity, have a look at this article by Mallory Simon from CNN (click on screenshot), which comes with a short video (I’ve embedded it separately) that you should watch.

Have a gander:

Here we have Kaylee Cole, a 17-year-old student at Lakeside High School, a public school in Webster Parish, Louisiana. (Louisiana is one of the most religious states in the US.) She became an agnostic and was upset by the daily prayers that her school broadcast over the PA system, as well as the pervasive praying and atmosphere that made the school seem to her like “a church”. And that’s not all: the the entire community is marinated in faith. Here are two photos from the school itself (remember, public schools are considered part of the U.S. government and aren’t allowed to promote religion):

On the school wall:

“Daily objects” for students:

Both police cars and ambulances bear the motto “In God We Trust”.

As CNN reports:

The Coles say that prayer over the loudspeaker each morning is just the beginning of an unconstitutional indoctrination of students that is promoted and supported by teachers, the principal, the superintendent and the school board. “Virtually all school events — such as sports games, pep rallies, assemblies, and graduation ceremonies –include school-sponsored Christian prayer, religious messages and/or proselytizing,” according to the lawsuit filed with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union.

And of course it affects the teaching—or rather non-teaching—of science:

Religion made its way into instruction, too, Cole alleges. She recalls a teacher slapping the Bible on her desk and declaring it should be taken literally. And a science teacher saying evolution is a “fairy tale,” that students should believe in “Adam and Eve, not the big bang.”

Kaylee, urged by her mother (who identifies as a Christian), and with the help of the American Civil Liberties Union, is suing the school for violating the Constitution’s First Amendment. The school admits some of these episodes, but says they’re not violations of the law because they’re “voluntary” and “student-led”. But those are still illegal because there’s no escaping them and because they occur during school hours. Further, the prayer that, says Cole, is ubiquitous at student meetings, assemblies, and athletic games is dismissed by the school board as nonexistent. CNN, however, posted a video of it occurring.

Even the attorney general of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, who has to defend the school’s actions, has paintings of Moses and Jesus in his office, something that’s also illegal.

Look at Jesus in Congress!

The school’s actions are palpably illegal, and, as this case proceeds upward toward the Supreme Court, they will at some point be declared unconstitutional. But whether or not the school will actually obey a court order is questionable. Some residents have simply told the Coles to leave town if they don’t like the religiosity. Kaylee is a brave woman, but she’ll graduate at some point, and then the school is free to resume its illegal proselytizing—until some other courageous student complains.

A secularist’s logical response to this mess would be, “If you must pray, can’t you do it off school grounds?” But that underestimates the deep beliefs of the local residents, who feel they have a right not only to pray whenever and wherever they want, but also don’t care if doing so violates the law. To those who fail to comprehend the depth of Christian belief in the American South, read these statements:

[Greg] Lee, a banker who also views himself as a servant of God, says he’s instilled his sense of deep faith in his children. It has always been a part of their life. They have always prayed — at church, at school, and whenever they feel the need to. “You have to realize that our tradition, our belief in God is so ingrained in us and so rooted in us that it’s a part of everything that we do,” Lee says. “I would like for my kid to be able to have the right and retain the right to pray and to have prayer in school.”

and

A group of women waiting for the coffee shop to open for their regular fellowship are happy to talk about their faith and prayer in school. But as the rain pours down and they cram into the covered doorway, they don’t want to give their names, afraid of how it might impact their children in school with the lawsuit pending. “If people are telling us, saying leave faith at the door, it just isn’t that simple,” one woman says. “It’s what’s in our hearts from the moment we wake up to the moment we go to bed. It isn’t something we can turn off. And that’s true for our children too.”

For such people, the “law of God” supercedes civil law, and so they just don’t care. They won’t give up unless they’re forced to—most likely when the school board has to pay a ton of money in court costs to fight this losing battle. For those foreign readers who wonder why America has an evolution problem, have a look at this article and watch the video.