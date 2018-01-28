Famous saved rabbit

This video went viral last month, for it showed an act of empathy and valor: a man, clearly very upset, rescued an even more distressed rabbit from a California wildfire. This is exactly what bucks people up in stressful times like these:
As care2 notes, the Rabbit Rescuer has been identified:
With the fire dangerously close to the Ventura County road and vehicles speeding behind him, the young man can be seen running toward the flames, silhouetted against the orange smoke. He appears to panic for a few seconds, holding his head as he jumps up and down.
“I was going crazy because she was screaming,” the rabbit rescuer, later identified as Caleb Wadnan, told Inside Edition.
Wadnan dropped to his knees and crawled to the rabbit, scooping her up and holding her against his chest.
As Inside Edition reports, another guy, Oscar Gonzalez, claimed credit for saving the rabbit, but he didn’t. That’s a pretty crappy thing to do—trying to steal someone else’s spotlight. But the good news is not only that the rabbit survived, but that it survived because Waldman also brought it in for treatment:
While it’s impossible to know whether the rabbit would have survived if Wadnan hadn’t intervened, one thing is certain: Because of his compassionate act, the rabbit’s burned ears and foot were able to be treated.
“This rabbit needed to get medical attention,” Dr. Duane Tom, director of animal care at CWC [California Wildlife Center], told Inside Edition.
A week or so after Wadnan brought the rabbit to CWC, she was eating, gaining weight and very active. “The rabbit suffered severe burns to parts of her ears, which has killed the tissue. She will most likely need to have the dead tissue surgically removed from her ears,” CWC wrote on Facebook. “This will not hurt her hearing as she will retain the basic shape of her ears and she can still move them and direct them to pick up sounds.”
A toe on one of the rabbit’s front feet was also burned, CWC wrote, but the injury didn’t affect her ability to hop around.
The bunny is okay! (It appears to be Sylvilagus audubonii, the desert cottontail):
Whoever saves one life, saves the world.
h/t: Su
One lucky wabbit.
A happy ending, then! I wonder how sad an boring a life would have to be to make one consider taking credit for another’s act of altruism such as this. There are plenty of ways to help animals, it isn’t as if it were a rare opportunity.
Awww poor bunny was screaming because of her burns!
Or because it was screams of fear. She was faced with two terrifying choices – flee into the flames or towards the human chasing her and the traffic behind him.
I’m afraid I agree with California Fish and Wildlife spokesperson Peter Tira (see linked story). I know that will make me unpopular here.
Greetings Jerry,
Following the rabbit story on youtube is something you might want to watch. A conspiracy story??
I remember seeing this on the news. Good to hear the rabbit was taken care of.
In a different context, we would have been happy to catch and eat that bunny. Just go ask pet house cat.
But you are possibly a human and do not speak for house cat.
I went into a country produce store a few months ago (the kind with animals to pet, fresh eggs, etc) after seeing the sign outside advertising both ‘Rabbits & Plums’. Kiddo had been hankering for a rabbit in plum sauce so I figured I might as well go for it. After wandering around the store (I did find the plums) I could still not find the rabbits. I went to the counter to inquire whether they were in a back freezer or somewhere else, and the cashier looked at me with a look of pure horror as she pointed behind me. There, outside the door, were the hutches for bunnies and kittens, for sale as pets. They had no rabbits to be sold for eating. I still think the sign was misleading.
That’s wonderful news – thanks for the update. 🙂
A simple act that touches us deeply. Humanity may yet survive the fickle finger of fate.
An antidote for our times, and brought a smile to my face. Thanks Jerry.