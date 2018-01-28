Famous saved rabbit

This video went viral last month, for it showed an act of empathy and valor: a man, clearly very upset, rescued an even more distressed rabbit from a California wildfire. This is exactly what bucks people up in stressful times like these:

As care2 notes, the Rabbit Rescuer has been identified:

With the fire dangerously close to the Ventura County road and vehicles speeding behind him, the young man can be seen running toward the flames, silhouetted against the orange smoke. He appears to panic for a few seconds, holding his head as he jumps up and down. “I was going crazy because she was screaming,” the rabbit rescuer, later identified as Caleb Wadnan, told Inside Edition. Wadnan dropped to his knees and crawled to the rabbit, scooping her up and holding her against his chest.

As Inside Edition reports, another guy, Oscar Gonzalez, claimed credit for saving the rabbit, but he didn’t. That’s a pretty crappy thing to do—trying to steal someone else’s spotlight. But the good news is not only that the rabbit survived, but that it survived because Waldman also brought it in for treatment:

While it’s impossible to know whether the rabbit would have survived if Wadnan hadn’t intervened, one thing is certain: Because of his compassionate act, the rabbit’s burned ears and foot were able to be treated. “This rabbit needed to get medical attention,” Dr. Duane Tom, director of animal care at CWC [California Wildlife Center], told Inside Edition. A week or so after Wadnan brought the rabbit to CWC, she was eating, gaining weight and very active. “The rabbit suffered severe burns to parts of her ears, which has killed the tissue. She will most likely need to have the dead tissue surgically removed from her ears,” CWC wrote on Facebook. “This will not hurt her hearing as she will retain the basic shape of her ears and she can still move them and direct them to pick up sounds.” A toe on one of the rabbit’s front feet was also burned, CWC wrote, but the injury didn’t affect her ability to hop around.

The bunny is okay! (It appears to be Sylvilagus audubonii, the desert cottontail):

The rabbit rescued from the Thomas Fire is recovering nicely from the surgery that removed the burned parts of her ears. She should be able to return to the wild soon. #rabbit #bunny #cottontail #rabbitsofinstagram #wildfire #firerabbit #rabbitrescue #fi… https://t.co/KY1Mn3Btq5 pic.twitter.com/nY0gIF7P9O — CA Wildlife Center (@CAWildlife) January 15, 2018

Whoever saves one life, saves the world.

h/t: Su