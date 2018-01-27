Steve Bannon invited to speak at my university; students and faculty protest; free-speech butters emerge

Well, the University of Chicago is about to go through the same tumult that afflicted Middlebury College in Vermont, Berkeley, Harvard, and all the other universities that have tried to ban right-wing speakers or those who are said to purvey “hate speech.” For, according to the student newspaper The Chicago Maroon, former Presidential advisor and Breitbart editor Steve Bannon has been invited to speak here this fall, and has accepted . The person who invited him was a professor at the business school, Luigi Zingales. From the report:

The former White House chief strategist has not spoken at a public event since his departure from Breitbart. Zingales told The Maroon that Bannon could provide some insight into the current political and economic climate in the United States. “Whether you like his views or not, he seems to have understood something about America that I’m curious to learn more about,” he said. Zingales commented further in a Facebook post.

This, of course, immediately caused a fracas; as the Maroon reported further, many faculty and students have objected to Bannon’s presence here, and the faculty have signed and publicized a petition calling for Bannon’s disinvitation.

The University of Chicago, of course, has perhaps the nation’s most liberal (and I mean that both ways) policy of free speech, which you can read here. It basically states that anybody who has been properly invited to speak will be allowed to speak. Last year it also formulated a policy to discipline students who violate University regulations by trying to disrupt talks or prevent them from taking place. On Thursday, moreover, the University issued this statement, completely in line with its policies:

“Professor Luigi Zingales of the Booth School of Business is planning an event with the tentative format of a debate on subjects including the economic benefits of globalization and immigration, and has invited Steve Bannon, former chief strategist and senior adviser in the Trump administration, to debate an expert in the field, with Zingales serving as moderator. More details will be available soon from the Booth School of Business. “The University of Chicago is deeply committed to upholding the values of academic freedom, the free expression of ideas, and the ability of faculty and students to invite the speakers of their choice. “Any recognized student group, faculty group, University department or individual faculty member can invite a speaker to campus. We recognize that there will be debate and disagreement over this event; as part of our commitment to free expression, the University supports the ability of protesters and invited speakers to express a wide range of views.”

Good for the U of C! Would that its faculty would take those words to heart. Note, too, that this is a DEBATE, so already there will be speech opposing Bannon’s speech.

The second Maroon article shows all the objections from faculty and students to Bannon’s appearance, including tweets and a letter from the executive committee of student government that says, in part, this (their emphasis):

In our opinion, Professor Luigi Zingales has grossly misstepped in inviting Steve Bannon to campus. Professor Zingales has the right to invite Bannon to speak, but he should have known better. Professor Zingales has given an avowed racist and white nationalist an undeserved platform. We believe the goal of seeking to understand the backlash against globalization and immigration can be achieved through other speakers and means. Academia does not exist in a vacuum, and Professor Zingales should understand that what happens on our campus has outsized ramifications in the volatile national political environment.

You can absolutely predict what’s going to happen now. Bannon, who I consider more repugnant than Trump, is going to be protested, which is legal and proper, and the protestors will use the “we are in favor of free speech, but . . . ” trope. I also predict that students will try to disrupt the talk, both inside and outside the lecture venue, and I’m wondering then what the University will do in response. If it sticks by its guns, and I think it should, those students who violate the University policy on free speech should be disciplined. I’ll certainly report on this when Bannon arrives.

In the meantime, the number of faculty signing the petition has grown to 86; you can see it and the signatories’ names here. The wording of the petition is absolutely in line with the authoritarian Left, and of course raises the “we love free speech but this is not free speech; it’s hate speech” trope. A couple of excerpts (my emphasis):

Over the past couple of years, the University has made clear its commitment to free speech and has positioned itself as a national leader in defending freedom of expression. As academics, we understand that our work is only possible in a context where intellectual inquiry is afforded the space and freedom to push the boundaries of knowledge. At the same time, we believe that our mission of setting global standards for excellence in research and teaching is only possible in an environment where every member of our community is valued and hate speech that is meant to undermine their full participation is not tolerated. The defense of freedom of expression cannot be taken to mean that white supremacy, anti-semitism, misogyny, homophobia, anti-Catholicism, and islamophobia must be afforded the rights and opportunity to be aired on a university campus. Bannon’s positions as articulated in Breitbart News and the policies he helped to promote during his tenure at the White House do not open opportunities for debate and exchange; they diminish such opportunities. These positions represent neither reasonable speech nor evidence-based and rigorous intellectual inquiry. [JAC: Many of the signatories don’t used “evidence-based inquiry!] He is cited as the most consequential proponent of a recent ban on immigration, which is currently embroiled in legal challenges for its discriminatory targeting of majority Muslim countries. He has unabashedly advocated for more general restrictions of historically legal forms of immigration, in ways inconsistent with generally accepted ideals of openness embraced here on campus. Moreover, he is a founding board member of and, until very recently, had been an executive at the media company Breitbart, espousing the most detestable facets of the so-called “alt-right” movement, including a blatantly racist “news” section explicitly devoted to associating black people with crime.

It goes on, but it’s the same blather we’ve heard so many times before. Yes, Bannon is a reprehensible man with disgusting views, and if anybody can be seen as “alt-right”, it would be him. But, as I and others have argued so many times before, we can’t simply prevent anyone from speaking who is said to proffer offensive speech or “hate speech” (they’re largely synonymous terms). And, of course, anti-Semitism is regularly purveyed on this campus by the usual groups, which is fine. Anti-Catholicism, though? That can’t be aired? I am an anti-Catholic! Same for “Islamophobia”, which often means “criticism of Islam.” Those feminists who oppose transgender women being considered “women” would also be silenced, as would those who oppose gay marriage. There is a genuine debate to be had on immigration, too. It is not beyond bounds to call for stronger border controls while at the same time favoring admission of DACA people, family members of legal immigrants, and those fleeing oppression or danger. Free and open immigration may be “historically legal”, but these people should know that things have changed.

If students want a good education here, they need to hear those views that are most opposed to their own ideology, for how else can they learn to argue properly and cogently against them? It seems, though, that students and faculty, —and faculty should know better—simply want to stop up their ears in the face of Bannon and shout “nah-nah-nah-nah.” It’s embarrassing, and a blot on our faculty.

I went through the signatories of the letter. Of the 86 faculty signers (not all area are actually faculty), there is not a single person in biology, physics, chemistry, or engineering. There are 8 signers (fewer than 10%) who could be considered in science-related fields: five from anthropology, two from mathematics (one emeritus), and one in psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience.

I looked up the anthropologists, betting that they’re all cultural anthropologists. I was right. I doubt that scientists didn’t know about the petition, since news of it has circulated widely. It’s just that chemists, biologists, and physicists didn’t want to sign it; and good for them. I won’t spend my time going through the numerous social scientists and other humanities professors who signed, but I bet if you do you’ll find a surfeit of postmodern and intersectionalist work, which is what I saw among the anthropologists. Apparently the termites have dined well at The University of Chicago.

Finally, one objection in the form of a Maroon op-ed from a student: “Fascism has a place on campus. Do I?” The author is a second-year history major in the College, and apparently Jewish. (I bring that up because she argues that “Steve Bannon might [unconvincingly] downplay his ties to Nazism, but his followers want me to die. They want to shoot me, set me on fire, choke me to death with Zyklon B, pour acid in my eyes and pretend it’s a science experiment.”) And, of course, she also plays the “free speech but. . . ” card (my emphasis):

I took a class on the history of censorship last quarter and feel confident that what I advocate here is not censorship. Censorship is an attempt by the powerful to remain powerful. I cannot hurt Steve Bannon by writing an opinion piece for a student newspaper. He could easily retaliate by inciting a riot at the level of Charlottesville to personally target me, my family, and my friends. The University of Chicago cannot maintain the cognitive dissonance of simultaneously claiming to stand for diversity and then inviting a neo-Nazi to speak. The administration of this school cannot continue to put me and other marginalized students in harm’s way and still pretend to care about us. Fascism cannot be given a platform to speak when fascism’s first order of business is the elimination of free speech, the elimination of freedom of expression, and the elimination of me. I love this school with all of my heart. Everything I say here I say out of a desire to make this institution the best it can be. I recognize the necessity of engaging in dialogue, but I refuse to engage with someone who believes that me and my people and my cultural heritage should be silenced forever.

Yes, that is censorship, for Bannon is not going to incite a riot that personally targets the Jews, or anyone else. Further, we should not ban speakers who themselves want to ban freedom of speech. By all means let’s hear their arguments! How else will we know why virtually all speech, including very offensive speech, should be allowed. The First Amendment is here to stay, as nobody would be foolish enough to say that Bannon or anyone else could remove it from the U.S. Constitution. As for the student’s “refusal to engage” with Bannon, that’s exactly what she should do if, as she says elsewhere in her letter, his invitation gave her an anxiety attack.

The student is young, and perhaps will one day will temper her overreaction and learn why people like Bannon should not be deplatformed once invited. If she truly loved this University, she’d wholeheartedly support its free speech policy, which is one thing that differentiates us from the many censorious schools in America.

But the faculty, who are older and know about our free-speech policy, should know better. They should be ashamed of themselves, and I part company from my colleagues in the humanities who march under the banner of “Free Speech. . . But!” Apparently the signatories of the petition have arrogated to themselves the duty of judging which speech is “free”, and which should be censored.