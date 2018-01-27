Steve Bannon invited to speak at my university; students and faculty protest; free-speech butters emerge

Well, the University of Chicago is about to go through the same tumult that afflicted Middlebury College in Vermont, Berkeley, Harvard, and all the other universities that have tried to ban right-wing speakers or those who are said to purvey “hate speech.” For, according to the student newspaper The Chicago Maroon, former Presidential advisor and Breitbart editor Steve Bannon has been invited to speak here this fall, and has accepted . The person who invited him was a professor at the business school, Luigi Zingales. From the report:
The former White House chief strategist has not spoken at a public event since his departure from Breitbart.
Zingales told The Maroon that Bannon could provide some insight into the current political and economic climate in the United States.
“Whether you like his views or not, he seems to have understood something about America that I’m curious to learn more about,” he said. Zingales commented further in a Facebook post.
This, of course, immediately caused a fracas; as the Maroon reported further, many faculty and students have objected to Bannon’s presence here, and the faculty have signed and publicized a petition calling for Bannon’s disinvitation.
The University of Chicago, of course, has perhaps the nation’s most liberal (and I mean that both ways) policy of free speech, which you can read here. It basically states that anybody who has been properly invited to speak will be allowed to speak. Last year it also formulated a policy to discipline students who violate University regulations by trying to disrupt talks or prevent them from taking place. On Thursday, moreover, the University issued this statement, completely in line with its policies:
“Professor Luigi Zingales of the Booth School of Business is planning an event with the tentative format of a debate on subjects including the economic benefits of globalization and immigration, and has invited Steve Bannon, former chief strategist and senior adviser in the Trump administration, to debate an expert in the field, with Zingales serving as moderator. More details will be available soon from the Booth School of Business.
“The University of Chicago is deeply committed to upholding the values of academic freedom, the free expression of ideas, and the ability of faculty and students to invite the speakers of their choice.
“Any recognized student group, faculty group, University department or individual faculty member can invite a speaker to campus. We recognize that there will be debate and disagreement over this event; as part of our commitment to free expression, the University supports the ability of protesters and invited speakers to express a wide range of views.”
Good for the U of C! Would that its faculty would take those words to heart. Note, too, that this is a DEBATE, so already there will be speech opposing Bannon’s speech.
The second Maroon article shows all the objections from faculty and students to Bannon’s appearance, including tweets and a letter from the executive committee of student government that says, in part, this (their emphasis):
In our opinion, Professor Luigi Zingales has grossly misstepped in inviting Steve Bannon to campus. Professor Zingales has the right to invite Bannon to speak, but he should have known better. Professor Zingales has given an avowed racist and white nationalist an undeserved platform. We believe the goal of seeking to understand the backlash against globalization and immigration can be achieved through other speakers and means. Academia does not exist in a vacuum, and Professor Zingales should understand that what happens on our campus has outsized ramifications in the volatile national political environment.
You can absolutely predict what’s going to happen now. Bannon, who I consider more repugnant than Trump, is going to be protested, which is legal and proper, and the protestors will use the “we are in favor of free speech, but . . . ” trope. I also predict that students will try to disrupt the talk, both inside and outside the lecture venue, and I’m wondering then what the University will do in response. If it sticks by its guns, and I think it should, those students who violate the University policy on free speech should be disciplined. I’ll certainly report on this when Bannon arrives.
In the meantime, the number of faculty signing the petition has grown to 86; you can see it and the signatories’ names here. The wording of the petition is absolutely in line with the authoritarian Left, and of course raises the “we love free speech but this is not free speech; it’s hate speech” trope. A couple of excerpts (my emphasis):
Over the past couple of years, the University has made clear its commitment to free speech and has positioned itself as a national leader in defending freedom of expression. As academics, we understand that our work is only possible in a context where intellectual inquiry is afforded the space and freedom to push the boundaries of knowledge. At the same time, we believe that our mission of setting global standards for excellence in research and teaching is only possible in an environment where every member of our community is valued and hate speech that is meant to undermine their full participation is not tolerated.
The defense of freedom of expression cannot be taken to mean that white supremacy, anti-semitism, misogyny, homophobia, anti-Catholicism, and islamophobia must be afforded the rights and opportunity to be aired on a university campus. Bannon’s positions as articulated in Breitbart News and the policies he helped to promote during his tenure at the White House do not open opportunities for debate and exchange; they diminish such opportunities. These positions represent neither reasonable speech nor evidence-based and rigorous intellectual inquiry. [JAC: Many of the signatories don’t used “evidence-based inquiry!] He is cited as the most consequential proponent of a recent ban on immigration, which is currently embroiled in legal challenges for its discriminatory targeting of majority Muslim countries. He has unabashedly advocated for more general restrictions of historically legal forms of immigration, in ways inconsistent with generally accepted ideals of openness embraced here on campus. Moreover, he is a founding board member of and, until very recently, had been an executive at the media company Breitbart, espousing the most detestable facets of the so-called “alt-right” movement, including a blatantly racist “news” section explicitly devoted to associating black people with crime.
It goes on, but it’s the same blather we’ve heard so many times before. Yes, Bannon is a reprehensible man with disgusting views, and if anybody can be seen as “alt-right”, it would be him. But, as I and others have argued so many times before, we can’t simply prevent anyone from speaking who is said to proffer offensive speech or “hate speech” (they’re largely synonymous terms). And, of course, anti-Semitism is regularly purveyed on this campus by the usual groups, which is fine. Anti-Catholicism, though? That can’t be aired? I am an anti-Catholic! Same for “Islamophobia”, which often means “criticism of Islam.” Those feminists who oppose transgender women being considered “women” would also be silenced, as would those who oppose gay marriage. There is a genuine debate to be had on immigration, too. It is not beyond bounds to call for stronger border controls while at the same time favoring admission of DACA people, family members of legal immigrants, and those fleeing oppression or danger. Free and open immigration may be “historically legal”, but these people should know that things have changed.
If students want a good education here, they need to hear those views that are most opposed to their own ideology, for how else can they learn to argue properly and cogently against them? It seems, though, that students and faculty, —and faculty should know better—simply want to stop up their ears in the face of Bannon and shout “nah-nah-nah-nah.” It’s embarrassing, and a blot on our faculty.
I went through the signatories of the letter. Of the 86 faculty signers (not all area are actually faculty), there is not a single person in biology, physics, chemistry, or engineering. There are 8 signers (fewer than 10%) who could be considered in science-related fields: five from anthropology, two from mathematics (one emeritus), and one in psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience.
I looked up the anthropologists, betting that they’re all cultural anthropologists. I was right. I doubt that scientists didn’t know about the petition, since news of it has circulated widely. It’s just that chemists, biologists, and physicists didn’t want to sign it; and good for them. I won’t spend my time going through the numerous social scientists and other humanities professors who signed, but I bet if you do you’ll find a surfeit of postmodern and intersectionalist work, which is what I saw among the anthropologists. Apparently the termites have dined well at The University of Chicago.
Finally, one objection in the form of a Maroon op-ed from a student: “Fascism has a place on campus. Do I?” The author is a second-year history major in the College, and apparently Jewish. (I bring that up because she argues that “Steve Bannon might [unconvincingly] downplay his ties to Nazism, but his followers want me to die. They want to shoot me, set me on fire, choke me to death with Zyklon B, pour acid in my eyes and pretend it’s a science experiment.”) And, of course, she also plays the “free speech but. . . ” card (my emphasis):
I took a class on the history of censorship last quarter and feel confident that what I advocate here is not censorship. Censorship is an attempt by the powerful to remain powerful. I cannot hurt Steve Bannon by writing an opinion piece for a student newspaper. He could easily retaliate by inciting a riot at the level of Charlottesville to personally target me, my family, and my friends.
The University of Chicago cannot maintain the cognitive dissonance of simultaneously claiming to stand for diversity and then inviting a neo-Nazi to speak. The administration of this school cannot continue to put me and other marginalized students in harm’s way and still pretend to care about us. Fascism cannot be given a platform to speak when fascism’s first order of business is the elimination of free speech, the elimination of freedom of expression, and the elimination of me.
I love this school with all of my heart. Everything I say here I say out of a desire to make this institution the best it can be. I recognize the necessity of engaging in dialogue, but I refuse to engage with someone who believes that me and my people and my cultural heritage should be silenced forever.
Yes, that is censorship, for Bannon is not going to incite a riot that personally targets the Jews, or anyone else. Further, we should not ban speakers who themselves want to ban freedom of speech. By all means let’s hear their arguments! How else will we know why virtually all speech, including very offensive speech, should be allowed. The First Amendment is here to stay, as nobody would be foolish enough to say that Bannon or anyone else could remove it from the U.S. Constitution. As for the student’s “refusal to engage” with Bannon, that’s exactly what she should do if, as she says elsewhere in her letter, his invitation gave her an anxiety attack.
The student is young, and perhaps will one day will temper her overreaction and learn why people like Bannon should not be deplatformed once invited. If she truly loved this University, she’d wholeheartedly support its free speech policy, which is one thing that differentiates us from the many censorious schools in America.
But the faculty, who are older and know about our free-speech policy, should know better. They should be ashamed of themselves, and I part company from my colleagues in the humanities who march under the banner of “Free Speech. . . But!” Apparently the signatories of the petition have arrogated to themselves the duty of judging which speech is “free”, and which should be censored.
This is lunacy. Let him speak. Listen. Then, when he’s done…stand up & walk out WITHOUT applause.
No, no, no.
Yes, let him speak. According to the ad, this is not just Bannon, but is supposed to be a debate.
Let his opponent, and his audience, come well prepared. Take his arguments apart. Ask pointed, hard questions, and force him to answer. If he sidesteps, call him on it.
But, don’t walk out. Hammer him with razor sharp rebuttal.
And, only then walk out.
L
Actually, both responses would be appropriate; let those disinclined to engage in argument express themselves by leaving and let those rubbing their hands together in glee at the opportunity prepare well in advance and nail him in the Q & A. (Preferably with rational rather than impassioned arguments, although a little of both can work.)
And don’t anyone repeatedly interrupt any speaker in mid-sentence. (That’s hard for not a few self-absorbed human primates to do.)
They simply have no self-awareness, do they?
If Bannon is smart, he will just let the protesters rage, and then say “see what I mean?” They hand him an easy victory, which he could not win on the merits.
Absolutely. Bannon and his ilk are playing them. The useful idiots will oblige. It’s going to be ugly.
Is there some guarantee that the protesters would or could take Bannon’s arguments apart? Most of the leftists I’ve seen and heard aren’t too well acquainted with facts and arguments. Razor sharp rebuttal is in short supply hence the popularity of protest, violence and deplatforming. By actually listening to Bannon they might gain insight into alt-right arguments and provide themselves some good ammunition against them.
I’m curious though how they know what he will say is “hate speech” before he’s said it.
Exactly. A fair number of students & faculty must also be aware of this and this would be an excellent time for them to unite and prepare the sort of rational, unemotional responses that might actually make Bannon at least momentarily uncomfortable.
In the Viet Nam protest days we had some faculty allies who were just as attention-seeking and irrational as some of the students, but we had others who understood free speech and mentored us. Unfortunately, these tend to be the sorts of faculty who prefer (perhaps a better term would be, “have learned the hard way”) to just not get involved in the first place (understandably, of course!).
Trying to involve whomever’s issuing the statements Jerry quotes as coming from “the University” would be a good place to start. Some pre-Bannon free speech seminars couldn’t hurt.
I confess I missed (at first) the self-accusation of fascism in that statement against fascism that you quote.
“…that ME and my people should be silenced forever…”??
Pedantic, I know, but really??
In the newspaper, which presumably has copy editors. Sheesh.
Good to see there’s a word-detective on the “case.”
I think it would be very interesting to listen to Mr Bannon. A ‘Fallen Angel’ of the extremists in power now. He has basically become a ‘has been’, close to a ‘nobody’, but one with a lot of inside information. If I could, I would certainly have attended.
How shortsighted of those who would like to de-platform him (in fact that goes for all de-platforming, IMMO), if only to get to know one’s enemy better.
Bannon’s become the political equivalent of “Philip Nolan,” set adrift with nowhere to call home.
Can we be sure? A lot of people who’ve been ostensibly banned end up still exerting significant influence behind the scenes. (Such as, oh, being invited to speak at the University of Chicago?)
Who knows? Fitzgerald said there are no second acts in American life. As you-know-who says, “we’ll see.”
This should be quite the test for your school. I hope they can cut through the hysteria and just let it happen and then see that the world will not end because this guy speaks. Besides, he is kind of out of a job right now and needs the work.
He will soon be talking to Mueller and his team and that is the one I want to hear. It will be far more important than anything he says at Chicago. Also, depending on how late this year he is suppose to speak there, we could see many changes happening about then. Remember this is an election year.
Oh yes, Bannon could raise a riot. Not that he’s out to do so, not that he’s threatened to do so, not that he could do so without massive repercussions, legal and otherwise.
Sounds like nothing but an excuse for the regressives to riot.
Glen Davidson
It is deeply disturbing that even at the U of Chicago, the leading university in real free speech, a large fraction of the faculty and students don’t get it. This does not bode well for the future.
What seems to be a little lost on the free-speech-butters is that this event is planned to be a debate. If this happens, Bannon does not get an open mike to state his views without strong rebuttal.
The audience can boo and applaud where and when they like, making their views well known.
Yes, I need to emphasize that it’s a debate. I’ll add a few words. Thanks.
“The defense of freedom of expression cannot be taken to mean that white supremacy, anti-semitism, misogyny, homophobia, anti-Catholicism, and islamophobia must be afforded the rights and opportunity to be aired on a university campus.”
The defense of freedom of expression MUST be taken to mean that *any* idea (short of a direct call to illegal action or shouting fire in a crowded theater) must be allowed to be heard.
If we can institute policies to prohibit speech at a university, then why shouldn’t that be extended to the wider society as well (shudder). The same reasoning should apply.
“Censorship is an attempt by the powerful to remain powerful.”
Not only is this an attempt at re-defining a word, but not allowing even the powerful to have their say is problematic, because who gets to decide who is powerful, and in what way, in at what time, and how much?
On many campuses, it’s the regressives who are powerful, and the only reason they don’t have that same power on the UoC campus is because the school has taken a stand.
Projection.
Works for them to pretend it’s the other guys, as they attempt to increase their own power.
Animal farm, etc.
Glen Davidson
Yes, there is more truth to the young Maroon op-ed writer’s statement of power dynamics than she is aware.
Regressives have a thing about taking words that have a precise and well-understood meaning and insisting they really mean something else. Bit like Creationists, that lot.
So you are saying this is an example of bad usage of the word “censorship”? 😉
Yes, that definition of censorship is limited to when the powerful seek to censor. It implies that if the oppressed seek to censor, it is not censorship. Or, we can’t even say that the oppressed seek to censor, or that the oppressed censor in self-defense.
” . . . and islamophobia must be afforded the rights and opportunity to be aired on a university campus.”
I wonder if the writer has a problem with Islamofascism, or Islamofascismphobia.
It says quite a bit that people involved in fact-based fields almost never sign these petitions or express the views delineated in them. It says quite a lot that the people always starting these petitions and signing onto them are always from PoMo-ridden fields.
It doesn’t really matter that someone as reprehensible as Bannon is involved in this particular event, as we’ve seen many times before that any conservative, Republican, or simply not-sufficiently-regressive person will have the regressive left on campuses attempt to shut them down (and they’ll usually succeed). I’m glad UoC has taken a stand against the anti-freedom people and for free speech, but how many other schools have not only enacted such a policy, but actually enforced it as UoC has? It seems UoC is the one island of beauty in the darkness.
Students are often ideologues because they are young and inexperienced. A university education may possibly broaden their outlook on life. That some of the faculty at the University of Chicago are also ideologues is truly sad.
Bannon is the one guy from Trumpworld I’ve had a hard time getting a clean fix on. I don’t for a second buy that he actually believes the alt-right crap he promotes; he’s hardly a populist working-class hero himself.
I mean, the guy’s a Goldman Sachs alum, fer chrissakes. And after that, he went out to Hollywood to make schlock, screed-like right-wing documentaries, which were always complete shite, yet always turned a tidy profit. So I was inclined to think of him as a simple greed-head who was spouting his far-right nonsense as part of a scheme to take the billionaire Mercers (big-dollar far-right donor, Robert, and his equally loony daughter, Rebekah) for a ride. But with the way Bannon’s burned all his bridges lately, I dunno.
Anyway, I’ve gotta confess, down in a place I usually don’t admit to, a certain grudging respect for the guy. I have a soft spot for total non-conformists, even ones, like Bannon, whose nihilist politics I abhor. And I got a kick out the balls on the guy showing up like a complete slob in front of Trump, who (despite his own ill-fitting suits and ties) insists that those who work for him be turned out nattily. Bannon would regularly show up for work at the West Wing in a state of slobitude I myself can achieve only deep in the heart of a long holiday weekend when I’ve got no company in town.
Good observations, Ken. In some ways he’s like the odious Ms. Coulter; you get the feeling he’s more into it for the money and his ego than for conviction to the cause. I am probably wrong, but it seems that way to me.
Same. The professor who invited him has plenty of reason to be “curious” about Bannon, who clearly has plenty of support left beyond what he originally whipped up in support of Trump. I actually do have some comprehension of his stances because I come from a working class area and still have a wide-ranging sphere of friends, family and beyond. And I talk to the Trumpers among them, unafraid. But all too many “progressives” live in a bubble with no idea why anyone might support a Bannon, including I’m sure the professors and students who are opposing letting someone debate Bannon on campus.
As a UC grad and Hyde Parker, I’ve been disturbed at the obvious regressive left stance of the student paper and the professors mostly quoted in it, so I’m not surprised at the list of professors hoping to suppress a campus speaker. I do wonder what percentage they represent of the humanities profs, and profs overall.
And mostly, I so hope the university lives up to its positions and stops any student trying to halt or disrupt this event, which could mean arresting some people. Will they have the stomach for it? We will see.
At least if there’s possibility of Antifa type activity, we can presume the Chicago police will be ready. And I’m thinking the Chicago police might be a tad more ready to deal with them than Berkeley.
I come from a blue-collar prole background myself, Cate. And it pains me no end that it was people like the ones I grew up with who put Trump over the top in the last election.
Mind you, there were plenty of political reactionaries in the working class of my youth — some bigots who went for George Wallace, some hard-hats who beat up on hippies protesting the war. But at least those people understood their own economic interests.
I blame it on the decline of organized labor. Unions performed a politico-educational consciousness-raising function, flowing from the national offices to the locals, on down to the shop stewards to the rank-and-file, and filtering out from there even to folks working in non-union shops. Those people would’ve never fallen for an Orange Messiah descending from his palatial Fifth Avenue tower on a gilded escalator.
Brilliant.
Thank you for succinctly explaining our morbid fascination with these unusual specimens.
+ 4.
Paraphrasing the Cheeto-in-Chief, you (always) have the best words. Individually and assembled.
As BJ points out: “It says quite a bit that people involved in fact-based fields almost never sign these petitions or express the views delineated in them. It says quite a lot that the people always starting these petitions and signing onto them are always from PoMo-ridden fields.”
In fact-based fields, we are well aware of the way experimental facts can refute a hypothesis. In the pomo world, there are no facts but only power relations, so hypotheses cannot be refuted by experiment; they can only be de-platformed—or, in a truly Progressive arrangement, sent to the Gulag.
I don’t dispute BJ’s and your ideas; they are likely true. I’ll only add that those of us in “fact-based” fields often don’t get involved in these kinds of things because we are too damned busy.
I’m not joking (well, maybe a little). I say this as I am spending my weekend generating a GEO Omnibus submission because I haven’t the time during the work week to do this tedious but required-for-publication work.
I just note…when I said I agreed, I mean to the bit about hypothesis testing, not the Gulag comment even though I took it as a metaphor.
Really? The “truly progressive” want to put people in “gulags”? (And spare me any response about Stalin, who became as much a political reactionary as the pigs became indistinguishable from the farmers when the other animals peered through the dining-room window at the card game going on at the newly named “Manor Farm.”).
If being in “a fact-based field” is such a guarantor of rationality, how to explain why so many engineers are to be found among the ranks of Creationists and far-right conspiracy loons?
It think Chicago is a great place to demonstrate the righteousness a good free speech policy. The debate format is perfect for that. The foolish “Free Speech BUT” crowd could learn from the experience. The lesson, I hope, will spread across the country.
How about these rules?
1. Any one can invite any one to speak.
2. Silent protests during the talk (signs, handouts) are okay but no verbal disruption. Vocal protests outside the venue of the talk are okay, but no blocking of entrances.
3. If university funds are used, then the speaker must allow a time period equal to 50% of his talk time for Q&A. (So, a one-hour talk would require 30 minutes of Q&A). Questions may be live or pre-written and an attempt should be made to give equal time to supporting and opposing questions.
Sounds good to me! Nice and brief as well.
Hopefully the University of Chicago will confront and sanction all demonstrators who attempt to interfere with speech using violence or by shouting down speakers. If they act decisively in this case, there will more respect for free speech and less illegal disruptions in the future.
U Chi law professor Brian Leiter has also expressed his views on the matter. He particularly discusses the responsibilities of academic staff of the inviting organization (the Stigler Center), but also the more general issues raised by Jerry. Money quote:
Right on Jerry!
The issue of what kind of what kind of ideas I’d want my kids exposed to came up in a recent family gathering.
We were all gathered around the table, and one friend of the family, a smart, nice, generally agreeable man, somehow managed to turn the conversation to 9/11. It turned out he was a 9/11 truther! Had seen all the videos, and was highly suspicious that the government had arranged the destruction, no plane hit the Pentagon, etc.
Basically I and everyone was in a sort of shock, but, after asking if he was actually serious, we engaged in some debate on the subject. (It really does seem true what I’ve read about the nature of people who tend to fall for way out conspiracy theories – a general underlying paranoia, with a negativity and distrust about human nature in general).
So here was a good family friend my boys (16 and 19) liked, espousing insane ideas.
I think the right thing was to engage in some debate right in front of my boys – giving “the other side” his chance, and countering it with better arguments. My boys were not persuaded at all by his arguments and clearly saw the non-conspiracy arguments as much stronger. And on the way home, they came up with their own reasoned responses to the conspiracy claims. This all seemed a better result to me than brushing it under the table, or slagging the guest and his ideas afterwards, which could feel more like pushing my own opinions on my kids rather than giving the other side a fair platform to present their view, and counter it.
Both my boys are now that much more informed about the strange views some people hold, why, and now have thought of some actual reasons that make sense of and help ground for their own assumptions (the normal received wisdom that 9/11 wasn’t a conspiracy job).
The students and faculty will try their best to shut down the event-especially because the University of Chicago has been widely hailed for its free speech policy.
If I were planning for a successful talk…well, a few thoughts:
1. Only 1 ticket per student or university faculty/staff.
2. Have assigned seats so you know who sits where. And give the seating arrangements to security and the host.
3. Don’t permit transfer of tickets from one person to another. If someone doesn’t show up, then that seat can be given to someone on a waiting list.
4. Be prepared to take proper action when the inevitable screaming starts inside the auditorium.
It’s interesting that so petition many signers come from the School of Social Service Admin. I don’t know what that is, but I have the suspicions as to what is taught there and how.
At some point, people are going to have to accept the results of the election. All of this “literally Hitler” business was understandable as campaign propaganda, but after the election, we are supposed to get back to reality.
Bannon is not someone that I have much admiration for, but he is someone who has run a large media group, and served as a campaign advisor for a successful presidential campaign. People who have achieved such things are normally invited to speak at all sorts of events.
Also, keeping up this level of hysteria is taxing on everyone. And eventually someone is going to come along who has actually made anti-Semitic remarks. When people try to warn everyone about that person, they will be ignored. If everyone is just like Hitler, then nobody is.
For the humanities and similar branches of study, it seems a contradiction when they deprive a fellow human the right to speak.
Group rights dominate individual rights seem to be at play with no thought to nullifying the threat by counter speech.
What do they do in these lectures if they don’t talk about this stuff.
Here’s my take:
When the amygdala responsible for emotions, survival instincts (???) and memory coupled with pre loaded assumptions start to rise and form disparate frothy bubbles it is little wonder they feel confused and threatened.
Bannon is the wrong sort of prick to burst these bubbles. Popping them with reason feels like more fun and certainly more productive, let alone, satisfying for ones amygdala.