Saturday: Hili dialogue

We’ve reached the weekend: it’s Saturday, January 27, 2018, and it’s National Chocolate Cake Day. I wish I had some of those. It’s also Data Privacy Day, so change your passwords.

On this day in 814, Charlemagne, the first Holy Roman Emperor, died in Aachen, supposedly of pleurisy. His son, Louis the Pious, succeeded him. On January 27, 1302, Dante was exiled from Florence for financial misdeeds and corruption. In 1521, the Diet of Worms began, lasting until May 25. I have to say that fasting is a better way to lose weight, even over just four months! On January 27, Henry VIII died at age 55. He was not in good shape; as Wikipedia reports:”Late in life, Henry became obese, with a waist measurement of 54 inches (140 cm), and had to be moved about with the help of mechanical inventions. He was covered with painful, pus-filled boils and possibly suffered from gout. His obesity and other medical problems can be traced from the jousting accident in 1536, in which he suffered a leg wound. The accident re-opened and aggravated a previous injury he had sustained years earlier, to the extent that his doctors found it difficult to treat. The wound festered for the remainder of his life and became ulcerated, thus preventing him from maintaining the level of physical activity he had previously enjoyed.” Upon his death, his son Edward VI became king.

On this day in 1754, Horace Walpole, in a letter to a friend, coined the word “serendipity.” And for Jane Austin fans, today celebrates the first publication of Pride and Prejudice in the UK (1813). On January 27, 1896, this happened (again I quote from Wikipedia): “Walter Arnold of East Peckham, Kent, becomes the first person to be convicted of speeding. He was fined one shilling, plus costs, for speeding at 8 mph (13 km/h), thereby exceeding the contemporary speed limit of 2 mph (3.2 km/h).” And on this day in 1935, Iceland became the first Western country to make therapeutic abortion legal. (Russia preceded them by doing it in 1919). On this day in 1958, when I was already nine, the Lego company patented the design of Lego bricks; those original bricks are still compatible with ones produced today. On this day in 1965, an act of the Canadian Parliament put in place the design of the Canadian flag. You know what it looks like; if not, go here. On January 27, 1967, a fire at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida asphyxiated three astronauts in the command module of the Apollo 1 spacecraft: Gus Grisson, Ed White, and Roger Chaffee. Grissom was, of course, one of the original Mercury Seven. Finally, on this day two years ago, the World Health Organization announced an outbreak of the Zika virus.

Notables born on January 27 include Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756), Lewis Carroll (1832), Donna Reed (1921), Mikhail Baryshnikov (1948), Mimi Rogers (1956), and Rosamund Pike (1979; see her in the new Western “Hostiles“, which got generally good reviews). Those who gave up the ghost on this day include Francis Drake (1596), Giuseppe Verdi (1901), Thomas Crapper (1910), Nellie Bly (1922), the crew of Apollo 1 (1967; see above), Mahalia Jackson (1972), Jack Paar (2004), John Updike (2009), J. D. Salinger (2010), and Pete Seeger (2014).

Here’s Mahalia Jackson singing at a service in Chicago when Martin Luther King, Jr. was preaching. Now that would have been something to see!

And a compilation of Baryshnikov’s dancing. I swear, this guy seemed to defy the law of gravity with those leaps:

Crapper did not invent the toilet, but was involved in the sanitary fixture business. And he didn’t give his name to the toilet. Wikipedia reports—read and learn:

It has often been claimed in popular culture that the slang term for human bodily waste, crap, originated with Thomas Crapper because of his association with lavatories. A common version of this story is that American servicemen stationed in England during World War I saw his name on cisterns and used it as army slang, i.e. “I’m going to the crapper”. The word crap is actually of Middle English origin and predates its application to bodily waste. Its most likely etymological origin is a combination of two older words, the Dutch krappen: to pluck off, cut off, or separate; and the Old French crappe: siftings, waste or rejected matter (from the medieval Latin crappa, chaff). In English, it was used to refer to chaff, and also to weeds or other rubbish. Its first application to bodily waste, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, appeared in 1846 under a reference to a crapping ken, or a privy, where ken means a house.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, frustrated by the snow, continues to search for the Door Into Summer:

A: What are you looking at?

Hili: I’m checking whether the neighbors have the same weather.

From Matthew: a cat crashes his bike in a dream:

When your cat crashes his bicycle in his dream pic.twitter.com/g64Z2pJETN — Nature is Amazing 🌿 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 24, 2018

Also from Dr. Cobb; a California mountain lion has kittens. Wish them luck (and turn on the sound)!:

Mountain lion P-42 has kittens! Turn up the volume to hear the chirping and general kitten cuteness. These kittens will face many challenges to survive — we hope to GPS collar them when they're older so we can learn about their transition to adulthood and dispersal. #catvideos pic.twitter.com/N6uXTgeux1 — Santa Monica Mtns (@SantaMonicaMtns) January 26, 2018

Grania found this gem:

The W.H. asked the Guggenheim to “borrow” a Van Gogh painting for Trump’s private living quarters. The curator denied the request, offering instead an 18-karat, fully functioning, solid gold toilet — an interactive work entitled “America,” WaPo reports. https://t.co/FaZ1BwIAH4 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 25, 2018

From Heather Hastie:

Japanese designer Haruki Nakamura creates squeezable paper puppets pic.twitter.com/dpal2pXSyj — 41 Strange (@41Strange) January 23, 2018