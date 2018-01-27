We have a potpourri today. All readers’ comments are indented, and the first come from reader Jackie:
I’m sending photos of a Black-tailed Deer (Odocoileus hemionus columbianus) from our Portland, Oregon backyard this past summer. They are called “The Ghosts of the Pacific” because they are so stealthy. He came up the creek bed to eat strawberry plants for 2 days. He (I call him Bambi) would stand stock still for 10 minutes watching for any motion.
From reader “deadend41”:
Thistle tortoise beetle (Cassida rubiginosa) larva. New Paltz, NY (July 27, 2014). Native to Europe, this species was first reported in North America in the early 1900s. They feed on plants in the Asteraceae family, with thistle being a favorite. The larva pictured is defended by its spines and a fecal shield of its own making.
Sycamore assassin bug (Pselliopus sp.). New Paltz, NY (July 27, 2014). Like most assassin bugs (Reduviidae), Pselliopus is an ambush predator that uses its proboscis to dispatch prey. They stalk woodlands and their borders, and, as their name suggests, can be found on the vegetation of Sycamore trees.
And a sad raccoon (Procyon lotor) photographed by reader Darryl Ernst:
Last Friday a raccoon staked out a spot in the bushes right next to a door to my office. He (she?) stayed at this door for hours. I’d periodically check on him and every time I’d start opening the door he would start right for it, just like a cat or dog that wants in. I didn’t have much but I gave him a bit of food which he didn’t appear to eat, at least not much of it. I snapped the first pic as we were peeking at each
around the cracked open door.
At about 5:30 I left to go to the gym and he was not at the door. I walked around my car and put my bag in the passenger side front seat, closed the door and then turned around to walk around the front of the car, and there he was curled up just like a cat under the bushes. He wasn’t more than 5 feet from me and wasn’t the least bit alarmed. He was very well groomed, clean nice looking fur, bright eyes and very comfortable around me. I walked right up to him and talked to him and he was not alarmed. He merely raised his head and looked at me. I snapped a couple more pictures with my phone, including the 2nd one attached and then decided to try and find a wildlife control service. After a few tries I got one on the phone and explained the situation and that I thought the raccoon might be an escaped pet. They said based on what I described they didn’t think there was any cause for concern. They asked that I check in the morning to see if he is still hanging around the building and if so to give them a call back. My daughter and I checked the next morning, but he was nowhere to be found. I hope he is OK!
I’ve asked for a followup report on the raccoon, if there is one to be had.
Hope the raccoon is ok, you now have a concerned world out here!?
Excellent photos of “Bambi” thanks!
Nice! I did not know the thistle tortoise beetle was introduced. But that is the status of a lot of our insects and spiders.
A terrific round-up today, starting with the bobcat–wow! I hope that raccoon is OK as well; the behavior made me wonder if it was sick. But maybe that’s because of those black rings around the eyes that make them look so pitiable sometimes.
A nice group today!
Not that they’re ever not nice.
How cool getting your strawberries filched by that gorgeous animal! I keep my strawberries covered with (green-coloured) wire netting to stop such things, but it would only be birds or things I don’t want to encourage at my place.