We have a potpourri today. All readers’ comments are indented, and the first come from reader Jackie:

From reader “deadend41”:

And a sad raccoon (Procyon lotor) photographed by reader Darryl Ernst:

Last Friday a raccoon staked out a spot in the bushes right next to a door to my office. He (she?) stayed at this door for hours. I’d periodically check on him and every time I’d start opening the door he would start right for it, just like a cat or dog that wants in. I didn’t have much but I gave him a bit of food which he didn’t appear to eat, at least not much of it. I snapped the first pic as we were peeking at each

around the cracked open door.

At about 5:30 I left to go to the gym and he was not at the door. I walked around my car and put my bag in the passenger side front seat, closed the door and then turned around to walk around the front of the car, and there he was curled up just like a cat under the bushes. He wasn’t more than 5 feet from me and wasn’t the least bit alarmed. He was very well groomed, clean nice looking fur, bright eyes and very comfortable around me. I walked right up to him and talked to him and he was not alarmed. He merely raised his head and looked at me. I snapped a couple more pictures with my phone, including the 2nd one attached and then decided to try and find a wildlife control service. After a few tries I got one on the phone and explained the situation and that I thought the raccoon might be an escaped pet. They said based on what I described they didn’t think there was any cause for concern. They asked that I check in the morning to see if he is still hanging around the building and if so to give them a call back. My daughter and I checked the next morning, but he was nowhere to be found. I hope he is OK!