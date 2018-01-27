Caturday felid trifecta: Japanese spa offers cat back massages, bobcat running through snow, comfort cats at Calgary airport

The staff of Gus the cat includes a massage therapist, and Gus meows loudly at the door when a client is getting a massage. I’ve often suggested that they put a “cat massage” on the ticket, with an extra charge of $5 (part of the money must go for Gus Treats). Well, a Japanese spa not only does that, but apparently has trained the cat to give massages! I’ve never gotten a paid massage, but I’d gladly do it at this place!

*********

From the CBC, we have some nice shots of a pouncing bobcat (Lynx rufus) in New Brunswick:

At first, he thought it was just a fox or a groundhog, but closer inspection revealed something much more spectacular. Paul LeBlanc shot these photographs of a bobcat near Sackville on Sunday while out taking pictures of wildlife. “When I looked through the lens, it was like, ‘Wow,'” he said. The photos show the animal pouncing on its prey. LeBlanc managed to get photos of the animal in mid-jump. In his day job, LeBlanc works as a civil technologist in Moncton but considers himself an avid shooter.

*********

Also from the CBC. If you’re flying through Calgary, you might want to schedule a long stopover. This report also comes from the CBC:

Cats have a bit of a reputation for being stand-offish, or at least picky about whom they’ll cuddle with and where. But Taz, a short-haired tabby cat, is breaking that stereotype at the Calgary International Airport. Dressed in a cherry red vest that reads “Pet Me” in all capital letters, he’s one of two cats that regularly visits the airport with the Pet Access League Society (PALS), offering free snuggles to anyone who wants one. “He’s just super loving and super cuddly,” said owner and PALS volunteer Heather Rutherford.

The program aims to reduce anxiety and stress that can be associated with delayed flights or long lines, and also helps to cheer travellers who miss their pets back home. Rutherford was a volunteer with the stress-reducing therapy dogs program at the airport, which began in April 2016. When she adopted Taz in October 2016, she recognized he’d make a great addition to the four-legged airport team, given his gentle “personality that just loved everybody,” she said. She got him screened and approved to volunteer at the airport, and says she’s had nothing but positive feedback since then.

Beverly Newton, who was travelling through the airport Monday morning, said the time spent with Taz at the terminal was “heartwarming.” “Nothing beats having a nice furry little pet to say hi to.”

Indeed! Screw the pooches: go for the furry cats! (Dogs aren’t furry and, I suspect, will get you worked up with their sycophancy rather than relieving your stress.) Here’s a video of the program:

h/t: Julian, Susan, Tom