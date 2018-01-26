Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday; the week has gone by rapidly, marked only by a flat tire which is now fixed (I get a new set of tires on Saturday). It’s January 26, 2018, National Peanut Brittle Day. And for our friends down under, it’s Australia Day.

Today’s animated Google Doodle honors the Canadian-American neurosurgeon Wilder Penfield, born on this day in 1891 (died 1976). His most famous work involved mapping the brain in living (and aware) patients, an endeavor stemming from his surgical method of treating epilepsy by destroying the relevant portions of the brain. (This work was done in Canada—at McGill University). Before he did that operation, though, he had to stimulate various brain regions with electrodes to see what happened. In this way he developed brain maps that are still used today. Here’s one of his maps reproduced in Vox:

So what does this Doodle mean? Well, Penfield’s on the left, stimulating a brain. And the burnt toast? Watch this short video to see where it came from.

When Penfield was alive, he was called “the greatest living Canadian.”

On this day in 1531, the famous Lisbon earthquake struck, killing about 30,000 people (both the shock and the resulting tsunami were responsible). On January 26, 1838, Tennessee enacted the first American law prohibiting the sale of alcohol in stores and saloons.

On this day in 1905, the world’s largest diamond ever found—the Cullinan Diamond, was discovered at the Premier Mine near Pretoria in South Africa. It weighed 3,106.75 carats, or about 0.62 kg—roughly 1.4 pounds! Here it is as it was found:

After several years on the market without a sale, the Transvaal government suggested selling it to England as a gift to King Edward VII. Edward at first declined, but Winston Churchill, of all people, persuaded him to accept it. The cost to the British people was £150,000 (about US$750,000 at that time), a value equivalent in today’s currency of £15 million. The diamond was then cut up: here are the nine major sub-diamonds:

The cutting of this stone was a perilous affair; as Wikipedia reports:

The king chose Asscher Brothers of Amsterdam to cleave and polish the rough stone into brilliant gems of various cuts and sizes. Abraham Asscher collected it from the Colonial Office in London on 23 January 1908. He returned to the Netherlands by train and ferry with the diamond in his coat pocket. Meanwhile, to much fanfare, a Royal Navy ship carried an empty box across the North Sea, again throwing off potential thieves. Even the captain had no idea that his “precious” cargo was a decoy. On 10 February 1908, the rough stone was split in half by Joseph Asscher at his diamond-cutting factory in Amsterdam. At the time, technology had not yet evolved to guarantee the quality of modern standards, and cutting the diamond was difficult and risky. After weeks of planning, an incision 0.5 inches (1.3 cm) deep was made to enable Asscher to cleave the diamond in one blow. Making the incision alone took four days, and a steel knife broke on the first attempt, but a second knife was fitted into the groove and split it clean in two along one of four possible cleavage planes. In all, splitting and cutting the diamond took eight months, with three people working 14 hours per day to complete the task.

“Cullinan produced 9 major stones of 1,055.89 carats (211.178 g) in total, and 96 minor brilliants weighing 7.55 carats (1.510 g) (on average, 0.079 carats each) – a yield from the rough stone of 34.25 per cent.”

“Cullinan produced stones of various cuts and sizes, the largest of which is named Cullinan I or the Great Star of Africa [top row, center], and at 530.4 carats (106.08 g) it is the largest clear cut diamond in the world. Cullinan I is mounted in the head of the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross. The second-largest is Cullinan II or the Second Star of Africa [top left], weighing 317.4 carats (63.48 g), mounted in the Imperial State Crown. Both diamonds are part of the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom.

Here’s Cullinan I, the Great Star of Africa, and its position on the British Sceptre. Last photo is Cullinan II in the Imperial State Crown, worn by British regents on their coronation:

The crown (Cullinan II in the band at the bottom):

On this day in 1926, television was first demonstrated by John Logie Baird. On January 26, 1950, the Constitution of India came into force, and now it’s Republic Day in that nation. Exactly 15 years later, Hindi became, according to Wikipedia, “the official language of India”. But Wikipedia also states, correctly, that there are NO national languages in India. Someone please fix that first link! Indian law actually designates 22 “scheduled languages” and 6 “classical languages”, including Sanskrit.

On January 26, 1980, Israel and Egypt established diplomatic relations, and on this day in 1998, on American television, President Bill Clinton denied that he had “sexual relations with that woman—Miss Lewinsky” (video below). He was lying, of course, and though he wasn’t convicted after impeachment, he was found guilty of civil contempt of court, fined $90,000, and lost his Arkansas law license for five years. Here’s the famous lie:

Notables born on this day include Douglas MacArthur (1880), Maria von Trapp (1905), Paul Newman (1925), Gene Siskel (1946), Ellen DeGeneres (1958), and Wayne Gretzky (1961). Those who expired on this day include Edward Jenner (1823), Soviet botanist Nikolai Vavilov (1943, died in the gulags after Stalin imprisoned him for criticizing the charlatan Lysenko), Lucky Luciano (1962), Edward G. Robinson (1973), Nelson Rockefeller (1979), Hugh Trevor-Roper (2003) and Abe Vigoda (2016).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili shows no interest in anything not connected with food:

Cyrus: What do you think about the Moon? Hili: Actually, nothing.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Co myślisz o księżycu?

Hili: Właściwie nic.

Some tweets. First, the call of the wild (tweet found by Matthew):

Cow runs away to live with a wild herd of Polish bison https://t.co/GlYCcJGxQK — Christine Mayall (@ChristineMayall) January 24, 2018

And a hot tortoise threesome. Look at that head-bobbing! It’s surely sexual selection; do you think it tells the female how vigorous the male is?

Things have been hot & heavy among the gopher tortoise community in south Florida. While checking insect traps, I saw 4 courting couples in one day + a threesome on the camera trap. This male has some intense bobble head going on to tell the female that he wants her. BAD. pic.twitter.com/15BFCggKiv — Amanda Hipps (@biophiliamanda) January 25, 2018

Matthew found this as well, and it’s true! Turn on the video to see people battle for Nutella (I tried the stuff once and didn’t like it that much—too sweet!) From the BBC:

. . . police were called when people began fighting and pushing one another. “They are like animals. A woman had her hair pulled, an elderly lady took a box on her head, another had a bloody hand,” one customer told French media. A member of staff at one Intermarché shop in central France told the regional newspaper Le Progrès: “We were trying to get in between the customers but they were pushing us.”

Police called in after a 70% discount on Nutella caused violent scenes in France, injuring several people pic.twitter.com/z6V7zYj8Zn — BNO News (@BNONews) January 26, 2018

From Grania, an unfortunate picture:

my everlasting respect to whomever chose this photo pic.twitter.com/egZIrP2OiC — Pauline Bock (@PaulineBock) January 23, 2018

And something good that Trump finally accomplished!:

Shark charities flooded with donations after porn star claimed Trump wanted them all to die https://t.co/IagmA8zlyU pic.twitter.com/5a4nCZEc6i — The Hill (@thehill) January 24, 2018

Speaking of sharks, Grania also found a Great White endangering swimmers:

Finally, a cool short video of mitosis (cell division):

Mitosis in the spotlight…Cool fluorescent live cell video pic.twitter.com/rxdbpa7bCq — Paul Knoepfler (@pknoepfler) January 24, 2018