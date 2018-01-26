Cyclist waters a thirsty koala

It’s Friday afternoon, and here’s your start-of-the-weekend animal. All I know is what YouTube says (below) and that the guy is a mensch:
It’s stinking hot in Australia right now. So much so that koalas [Phascolarctos cinereus] are drinking water, which is something they don’t ordinarily do. Cyclist Matt Sully was riding around the Adelaide Hills last Thursday when he came across a thirsty little guy who was looking for a drink.
That is so STINKIN’ cute! I heard that Koalas are actually mean, but this little fella sure seems sweet. Also pretty tame.
Koalas can be unpleasant but in our heat they are desperate to survive. This isn’t uncommon currently
I’ve been reading accounts of the recent extreme weather in Australia, and the high temperatures sound terrifying. I live in a part of the UK where anything above 20 degrees C counts as a heatwave, and where the ground is usually so saturated with water that you couldn’t start a bushfire even with the aid of a flamethrower. I can barely imagine temperatures in the high 40s C. I guess Australian fauna and flora are adapted to cope with these conditions, but I still salute this guy for sharing his water with a thirsty koala.
A moment of kindness keeps me optimistic about human nature. At least some of it.
I seem to read about this every (Oz) summer.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/good-news/2016/03/03/thirsty-koala-stops-cyclists-for-a-drink-on-scorching-hot-day/