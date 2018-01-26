Cyclist waters a thirsty koala

It’s Friday afternoon, and here’s your start-of-the-weekend animal. All I know is what YouTube says (below) and that the guy is a mensch:

It’s stinking hot in Australia right now. So much so that koalas [Phascolarctos cinereus] are drinking water, which is something they don’t ordinarily do. Cyclist Matt Sully was riding around the Adelaide Hills last Thursday when he came across a thirsty little guy who was looking for a drink.