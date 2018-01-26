Bobby Duke’s pencil art

In this video, which Texas artist Bobby Duke calls “pencil inception”, he makes one pencil into three of successively smaller size. I found this video mesmerizing, though I’m not sure why:

Duke’s YouTube site has a bunch of other cool art videos; I’ll add another pencil-related one:

  1. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted January 26, 2018 at 1:44 pm | Permalink

    Very entertaining while I eat my stir fry. There are these really big pencils…

  2. James McCloskey
    Posted January 26, 2018 at 2:02 pm | Permalink

    You might find this video of a pencil holder made from coloured pencil ends mesmerizing as well …

  3. Michael Fisher
    Posted January 26, 2018 at 3:03 pm | Permalink

    Bobby made Totoro out of an acorn HERE [keeper of the forest] & he has an eye for CATNESS

  4. Kevin Henderson
    Posted January 26, 2018 at 4:45 pm | Permalink

    Neat.

  5. Heather Hastie
    Posted January 26, 2018 at 5:12 pm | Permalink

    That was so cool!!!

    (And now you can see some of the skills needed to make those 1/12 table legs, though that was much, much more simple and basic than these.)

  6. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted January 26, 2018 at 6:11 pm | Permalink

    I like him! He’s silly. Notice his cat shirt?

