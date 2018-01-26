A question for women readers

Reader Neil Wolfe (yes, a male), sent me an email, and gave me permission to post it here and to use his name.
I don’t want to put up a poll, or compile statistics, but I have noticed that fewer women seem to chime in on gender-related posts, though I’m not sure about “controversial” posts. This may be an illusion, but if women readers are hesitant to do so, I’d like to know why.
Also, the sex ratio of commenters does seem to be skewed toward males (I’m judging mostly from user names), and if there’s anything we can do to encourage more women to participate, I’d like to know. So, although men can weigh in below, I’d especially encourage the women to do so.
Thanks for all the work you do! One of the things I love about your site is the polite disagreements and respectful exchanges that take place and I hope it continues to grow. However, I have noticed that nearly all of the comments on gender-related posts are dominated by users with masculine names. Other posts have a good mix of gendered user names. It seems to me that the more controversial the post, the fewer females offer opinions. Have you noticed this as well? Is there any way to put numbers to this hunch by tallying the comments with respect to gender? Maybe a poll asking the gender of readers to establish a baseline to which the apparent commenting proportions can be compared.
Data analytics aside, I know you have lots of female readers and I would love to hear their opinions on things, particularly gender-related issues. How to encourage this? I remember when you came right out and asked women for stories of abuse they had suffered and they produced a startlingly extensive series of replies that made a significant impression on me. Maybe you could have more posts that specifically ask women for their opinions? Or maybe just ask the women why they don’t comment on certain posts and that feedback could be used to help expand the conversation.
Please speak your mind!
I have the impression that some of the women who used to comment here regularly come by less often, and have been wondering why myself.
Personally, I miss ’em.
Ken, I don’t think you have to wonder too far, but if I can interrupt for a few. I second Neil’s request and would like to inter a term to explain some of the things I have seen here lately. I would call it the male apologist out there. Just as we talk about apologists for other things like Islam, religion or even slavery we also have this.
Thank you, Randall. I think you’ve nailed it! There are at least four of us normally outspoken women who have been turned off by the “piling on” of some of these apologists and have figured that life’s just too short to jump into the melee.
Agree with Merilee. I also find it amusing (sort of) that after soliciting comments from women, the immediate response is from men.
That’s Hunt-ina, my female side. It’s obviously due to the boorish bro-culture of this site. If we spread some birdseed, perchance we will catch a glimpse of their glorious plumage.
Or perhaps not.
For some reason I really like this one. It says Biology so well.
I agree with Randall, if I understand what he is saying. In nearly every article here at WEIT that involves feminism in any way there has been several male commenters that “show their ass” to one degree or another. Often to a rather high degree. And often their contributions are significant. It’s no mystery to me why women comment less frequently on these kinds of articles or why some of them have become scarce.
I understand, agree with and very much appreciate Jerry’s stance with respect to free speech on his website, but I have wondered on occasion why a given male commenter is still welcome here after several notably nasty comments to women commenters. I’m guessing he doesn’t have time to read every comment, and there’s no reason he should be expected to.
I don’t mean to say that the WEIT comment section is particularly bad in this way. It definitely is not. As usual it is significantly better than most places on the internet. But that ain’t saying much, this issue being what it is and the internet being what it is.
Notsecurelyanchored is a female, and an old one at that. I mostly lurk, but ask me a question.
There are questions in the post above.
Female-type-person right here. I do comment occasionally but I personally don’t like to comment on the more ‘controversial’ topics in a free-for-all online environment, I’m more of a lurker. I prefer to have debates face to face where body language and tone can be identified. In addition in most cases someone sharing my viewpoint would have already commented so the discussion wouldn’t need yet another person on a soap box.
previously was unable to comment but can suddenly interact with a wordpress blog. I don’t often comment on anything but am female. no real reason – apart from technical issues over the last few years.
Another female here.
I’ve commented on some of the controversial topics but probably not all of them.
For example, I distinctly remember saying that I have no problem with persons with male genitalia in my locker room or public bathroom as long as they aren’t acting weird or taking pictures.
I am 72 – went through college and got a PhD in the 60s and 70s. I did not feel I was discriminated against for being female; I felt that I was judged for my scientific abilities. But in recent years I have wondered: was I just totally oblivious back then? In fact, I realize now that I have been oblivious to most of my behavior and choices (so I feel I am witness to my own lack of free will). While acknowledging the horrible discrimination women have suffered, and while cheering on those women who are standing up, I can nevertheless see gender-related issues from so many perspectives and I find it overwhelmingly daunting to respond in short format to discussions taking place here.
Only partially related to this post, but I recently heard some information (I don’t know how valid and can’t remember from where) that males and females spend time on different kinds of sites. For example, it was said that YouTube was dominated by males and Pinterest by females. (Was this in that famous Peterson interview? I can’t remember.)
I lurk regularly. I’m not much of a commenter anywhere due to my life being somewhat chaotic right now, but I definitely feel freer here than I do any the “proper” feminist blogs.