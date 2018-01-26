A question for women readers

Reader Neil Wolfe (yes, a male), sent me an email, and gave me permission to post it here and to use his name.

I don’t want to put up a poll, or compile statistics, but I have noticed that fewer women seem to chime in on gender-related posts, though I’m not sure about “controversial” posts. This may be an illusion, but if women readers are hesitant to do so, I’d like to know why.

Also, the sex ratio of commenters does seem to be skewed toward males (I’m judging mostly from user names), and if there’s anything we can do to encourage more women to participate, I’d like to know. So, although men can weigh in below, I’d especially encourage the women to do so.

Thanks for all the work you do! One of the things I love about your site is the polite disagreements and respectful exchanges that take place and I hope it continues to grow. However, I have noticed that nearly all of the comments on gender-related posts are dominated by users with masculine names. Other posts have a good mix of gendered user names. It seems to me that the more controversial the post, the fewer females offer opinions. Have you noticed this as well? Is there any way to put numbers to this hunch by tallying the comments with respect to gender? Maybe a poll asking the gender of readers to establish a baseline to which the apparent commenting proportions can be compared. Data analytics aside, I know you have lots of female readers and I would love to hear their opinions on things, particularly gender-related issues. How to encourage this? I remember when you came right out and asked women for stories of abuse they had suffered and they produced a startlingly extensive series of replies that made a significant impression on me. Maybe you could have more posts that specifically ask women for their opinions? Or maybe just ask the women why they don’t comment on certain posts and that feedback could be used to help expand the conversation.

Please speak your mind!