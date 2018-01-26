A bar worth frequenting

It’s the dive bar Continental in the East Village of New York, and it has a new policy, stated in the window.
The owner says it’s not that serious: he won’t literally throw people out if they use the l-word. But he’s a language maven:
The notice has been hanging there for five or six days, says Trigger Smith, the owner of the decades-old neighborhood dive. He admits the policy is tongue-in-cheek, but really does hate that word. (For that matter, he’s also no fan of phrases like “It’s all good,” “You know what I’m saying?” and “My bad”), but literally gets special loathing because of its ubiquity. “Since it’s English, it’s probably happening in England, and maybe Australia,” he tells Grub Street. “I had a woman from Miami the other night tell me it’s happening down there,” he says. “And it’s not just millennials. Now you hear newscasters using ‘literally’ every three minutes on the Sunday news shows. What’s annoying is people aren’t even aware they’re saying it. How could you be so unaware of your words that it’s coming out every couple minutes?”
As I read this, I thought of another phrase I don’t like: “To be honest. . . “. When someone says that to me, and they’re a friend, I’ll stop them and ask, “You mean that you’re usually not honest with me?”
If that sign isn’t enough to lure you to 25 Third Avenue, at St. Marks Place, they also offer six shots of anything for $12.
To be honest, it doesn’t bother me when words and phrases evolve from their prior definitions and purposes.
It’s been going on since the invention of language. Literally.
I know what you mean but if the word seems misused at a certain time and place and context, we should call attention to it. Language evolves but I’m against deliberate alteration of the genome.
I don’t think “literally”, as used above, is an example of deliberate alteration. It’s literally just an example of shifts in usage that happen over time. It annoys the hell out of many people, including me, but it “just happens”.
Attempts to deliberately alter language use don’t seem to fare well. Witness, “zir” and other attempts to de-gender pronouns. How’s that going for the advocates?
I was referring to us letting incorrect usage pass. It’s a judgement call, obviously. Sometimes a new use of a word seems right but other times it is just a mistake. We shouldn’t just assume every incorrect use is evolution of the language. No reason to help the language evolve unnecessarily.
A pet peeve of mine is the recent hijacking of Dawkins’ “meme” to mean an internet image with some pithy saying. I’ve tried to use it in its original usage and been asked, “Where’s the image? I didn’t see an image.”
I think the “correct” way to view all of these “incorrect” usages is that they are mutations in the linguistic genome. Some of them die out (most of them, probably) but some catch on and spread. They are, indeed, examples of Dawkins’ memes.
As it happens, the “memes” meme has evolved!
“We shouldn’t just assume every incorrect use is evolution of the language.”
Nor should be assume that every usage we disapprove of is “incorrect”. If a particular usage is reasonably common and unproblematically understood by both speaker and listener, that’s the only legitimate criterion of “correctness” — whether or not the dictionary has caught up with it.
So when someone says “aks” instead of “ask”, I should think that’s ok because I know what they mean? I’m not saying that I would necessarily correct them. That’s a separate issue. I also realize that aks vs ask is about pronunciation vs meaning but the two are analogous.
I guess my thinking is that a language where anything goes is a pretty poor language. Even if we draw the line at understanding between participants in a conversation, this would include situations where one thinks they understand the other but actually do not. There is a reason we learn proper English in school and that reason is still valid after graduation.
What you’re calling “proper English” is just one slice out of a vast spectrum of regional and social variants. It happens to be the one that academics and intellectuals use to communicate with each other, and that’s why it’s taught in schools. And if you want to communicate effectively in that sphere, you’d do well to learn it.
But that doesn’t mean that everyone who grows up speaking a different variant is Doing It Wrong. People who pronounce “ask” as “aks” are correctly reproducing the speech of their social group, even if it happens to differ from that of your social group. (Note that even “proper” English is rife with words pronounced differently than they’re spelled; consider “answer” and “Wednesday”.)
The idea that there’s one-and-only-one “correct” form of English is just factually wrong, as wrong as saying there’s only one right way to have sex. The right form is the one appropriate to your social context of the moment, and people — even academics and BBC newsreaders — code-shift between different forms all the time.
All that’s fine but, unless you are willing to allow absolutely anything to pass as English, the line has to be drawn somewhere. That’s all I am saying. People are free to invent their own language but that comes with consequences, ones that may well concern those same people (or their parents and teachers). Regional usage and pronunciation is fine too until those folks visit other parts of the English-speaking world and want to make themselves understood.
It depends on what you mean by “the line has to be drawn”. We can certainly discern lines between naturally-occurring variants of English, much as we do between biological species. But that’s a process of observation and description.
If what you mean is that there has to be an authority empowered to draw arbitrary lines and enforce them, then no, there doesn’t. Language users have been getting by just fine without such authorities for millennia.
No authority, just recognition that is a distinction worth making.
That’s not a good example because, when “ask” vs “axe” is invoked, there is usually a subtext about African American and grammatical ability; the assumption being that “ask” is the correct word, while “axe” is an “incorrect” dialectal word that shows linguistic ignorance, slovenliness and inattention, even perhaps inability to master “proper” grammar.
First of all, I have heard both white and black people who are from the south, or whose families have come from the south, say “axe.”
Secondly, historical linguistics establishes that “axe” has been a viable alternative to “ask” at least since Chaucer’s time https://www.npr.org/sections/codeswitch/2013/12/03/248515217/why-chaucer-said-ax-instead-of-ask-and-why-some-still-do.
To me, saying aks is just lazy, like some Canadians’ pronouncing asphalt ashphalt.
I agree and I would be perfectly happy replacing my “aks” example with the Canadian’s “ashphalt”. Regardless, my point is not about specific mistakes.
I know about the subtext and I should probably find a better example. Hopefully, that subtext should not distract from the point I’m making here. Substitute your favorite, less loaded example and let’s move on.
I find it fascinating the way “meme” has become such a part of pop culture. Its common use is pretty much aligned with its original meaning, so it doesn’t bother me.
If language usage was about “correctness” we’d all still be speaking Old English. Or Proto-Indo-European 😉
No way! I didn’t say the language should be fixed, just that there has to exist correct and incorrect usage or all hell breaks loose.
And who decides what’s correct and incorrect?
I had a neighbor who used to say “To be honestly truthful” all the time, like, literally😬
That wouldn’t be Trump? No, he constantly says believe me. You can’t.
Six shots of anything? Do they have any of Highland Park 25 year old scotch in stock?
I doubt it, not if they say “anything”. Or maybe they mean “any well-drink liquor”.
Figured you folks in the badger state to be familiar with the concept “dive bar.”
That was pretty much my first thought too.
Literally is one of Ken Ham’s favorite words – yet another reason for an embargo on the word!
fundagelicals have a special meaning of their own for “literally”.
You know what bugs me? When people begin sentences with “Sorry, but…”. They usually are not. Just like this guy.
The most overused word in the English language is ‘absquatulate’.
As soon as someone uses that word, I’m out of there.
🙂 Always abjure “absquatulate,” is my new motto.
And eschew obfuscation.
Is the issue that the word is used unnecessarily or that it is used incorrectly? Or both?
Both, I suspect. What I object to is the incorrect usage.
Love this initiative!
Since the world has been misused since the 17th century — https://www.theguardian.com/politics/reality-check-with-polly-curtis/2012/mar/12/reality-check-literally-wrong-use-word — the new policy is coming rather late.
That was an interesting article. The tidbit I found interesting was that although it had been used as an intensifier throughout the 19th century, the objections to that usage seemed to start in the early 20th century.
Despite being intellectually OK with the use of literally as in intensifier, one of the examples did make me laugh:
… the TV celebrity Ulrika Jonsson, when talking about the Swedish system of child custody after divorce, said that they “literally will split the child in half to live one week with the mother …”
That method of deciding custody has a very long history. It’s literally biblical (1 Kings 3).
The fact that some people in the past also misused the word doesn’t ultimately matter, since if the misuse was truly widespread then “literally” would have slipped into near-total misuse long ago. The descriptivists also haven’t considered whether misuse of the word has risen greatly in more recent times, thus meriting complaints from people concerned the word’s richer meaning will be lost if no one speaks up. Those who care about precision in language are rightly concerned about the sloppy usage which increasingly degrades useful words such as “literally.”
If you reject the evidence of actual historical usage patterns, then on what basis (apart from your own intuition) do you decide what constitutes “misuse”?
Also, how does restricting a word to only one meaning make it “richer”?
I feel him.
the words that get under my skin are “impact” in contexts other than teeth or collisions and, worst of all, “impactful”. Oy.
I hate the overuse of impact, especially as a verb. What ever happened to “affect”? Some otherwise quite bright talking head on the news last night used the word 3 or 4 times in maybe 2 minutes.
I don’t think “affect” was impactful enough.
I’ve grown accustomed to hearing “impact” as a verb, though I wouldn’t use it. “Impactful,” never — or at least not until there’s an incoming asteroid or comet.
‘To be honest’ really means ‘I don’t want to have to say this but…’
It’s less about making a truth-statement as making an apology for something.
‘To be honest, I don’t really like the new wallpaper’.
‘To be honest, I think it’s a waste of time but the rules are the rules’
That reminds me of an episode of “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, in which the characters make a similar observation about “Having said that, …”
Yes, “Curb” is a good show for language nerds and mavens.
In New York, especially the outer boroughs, “not for nothing” is used to similar effect.
“Not for nothin’, Vinnie, but that suit looks like crap.”
A “contronym” is a word that has two diametrically opposite meanings. Examples include dust, moot, fast and sanction. And some folks claim that common usage now puts “literally” in the contronym category.
I don’t agree. Indeed, my head figuratively explodes at the thought.
“Cleave” is my favorite contronym.
The phrase that causes me to literally cringe is center of excellence, especially when used by governmental bodies.
Our Dear Leader in the White House frequently resorts to the phrases “Honestly, …” and “to tell you the truth.”
Res ipsa loquitur.
And “Believe me…”. Nope, that ship has sailed.
I wonder why people get so worked up when “literally” is used as an intensifier, but are completely fine when “really” is used as intensifier.
They are used in similar ways and both can be auto-antonyms, yet only one of them gets people upset.
I thought about this a little more and realized that for “really”, auto-antonym cases are extremely rare and I can’t easily think up an example.
For “literally”, auto-antonym cases are fairly common. It is still interesting that people that people are fine with all the other intensifiers, but single out “literally” as something to hate.
I find an interesting example of language evolution is the word “prove”. It used to mean “test”, not “verify”. This explains why so many people misunderstand two proverbs: “The proof of the pudding is in the eaating.”* and “Exceptions prove the rule.”
In both of those adages, if you replace the word “proof” with “test” they make much more sense in the present day. The only instance I can think of in which “proof” retains its original meaning is in the phrase “proving ground”.
Language change is something that happens. How many modern English speakers can read Beowulf, or, for that matter, The Canterbury Tales without instruction? The advent of printing brought standards that tended to retard language change, and if we expect out distant descendendants (if they survive) to understand what we have to leave them, stability is to be favored over change.
*Often misquoted as “The proof is in the pudding.”
I think it’s because “literal,” unlike “real,” has a distinct meaning not readily filled by other words. For the same reason, I wouldn’t be pleased if “figuratively” began to be used to mean its opposite.
I’ve no problem with words changing meaning, or language otherwise evolving, but prefer that it happen for a purpose — to fill a need, or to add precision, or at least to give pleasure.
I looked up some other examples of intensifiers and while most of them are unremarkable, I noticed several in the list that many people find quite annoying. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Intensifier#Examples
Why use ‘really’ or ‘literally’ as an intensifier when we have perfectly good swear words?
I strongly dislike the false use if literally, but they ban EVERY use of it. Including its use in sentences like: “If you think being the owner of a bar gives you the right to tell my how to speak, I will LITERALLY leave without paying you, you moron.”
On one hand, I have a degree in linguistics, which brings me to the prescriptive side – anything goes to facilitate communication between two people. On the other hand, I also have a degree in English grammar, which brings me to the proscriptive side – that certain things are acceptable while others are abominable.
Finally, I have my pet peeves, which are things I personally hate. The list is long, and when I taught college composition, I handed out a list of my peeves with an explanation that using those terms would not affect my grading of the students’ work, but also that I would not hesitate to consider it “sloppy writing” (if I marked something as “sloppy” I did not take that into account when grading, but I did want them to know I disapproved).
Whenever I had a new class of students, the first reading assignment was George Orwell’s essay Politics and the English Language and I made it clear that Orwell’s rules were mine as well.
Of course I’m getting old and curmudgeonly (I consider that a legitimate construction – converting a noun to an adverb), and I am often accused of being a grammar Nazi. However, my work in linguistics helps me to appreciate features that some languages have that others could use.
There is, for example, a linguistic feature called evidentiality, which, in languages that exhibit it, mark words (usually verbs) with tags that indicate the source and veracity of the statement. In some languages, you can tell, from the form of the verb, whether what you are being told is a result of direct observation, inference or common kowledge. In languages that have strong evidentiality, it becomes (dare I say literally) ungrammatical to lie. I sometimes wonder what would happen to US politics if we shifted our political discourse to a language that has strong evidentiality markers.
As much as I hesitate to gainsay someone with a linguistics degree :), isn’t it the “prescriptive” side that says certain things are verboten — and the side concerned with communication, the “descriptive”?
As a linguist and grammarian you’re presumably aware that Orwell violates his own rules in that very essay.
Yes, it is overused and irritating. But it could be worse. One of my favourite writers on English usage, Sir Ernest Gowers, cites this line from a cowboys-and-Indians penny-dreadful:
“Dick, hotly pursued by the scalp-hunter, turned in his saddle, fired and literally decimated his opponent”.
Wrong on so many levels!
My own current bugbear is the unnecessary number of people who seem to start every sentence with “So…”
I don’t like the explanation that these things are okay because language evolves.
The trouble is that “literally” has a particular meaning that the evolved usage ruins.
See kategladstone’s comment at #11. The meaning of “literally” never was limited to what you think it ought to mean. The alleged linguistic purity of yore is a figment.
Yeah… lol… “virtual” means “not real”. That bugs me.
No, no. The worst word now in use is “basically”.
Basically…
Well, basically…
It’s basically…
I will take it upon myself to go to the Continental and say, in hearing of the owner, “I literally become enraged when I hear the word ‘literally’ misuded!”
would his head figuratively explode?
I’ve read up on the bar & the deal now is indeed six shots for $12, but you MUST buy a beer for $5 to get access to the shots deal. Lots of one-star , sometimes unintentionally hilarious, re heavy-handed bouncers & ‘discriminatory’ dress code [no saggy jeans or hoodies]. The website for the Continental is a treasure with tabs explaining the ‘Door Policy’ & other long screeds from Trigger Smith the owner for 30 years or more. WEBSITE HERE
They used to have bands like Patti Smith and Iggy Pop & the Stooges on the stage at the back near the toilets, but now it’s just a jukie.
Trigger Smith reports the last day of trading is Saturday June 30th, 2018 – the corner is being razed for boutique offices…
Oh & they got ‘sued’ in recent years, more than once, for discrimination [Commission of Human Rights], with “no probable cause” results. I expect the local gentrification & weird customer-always-right attitudes have something to do with this [one of the house roolz is the “Customer’s always wrong”].
They ain’t makin’ ’em like Iggy & the Stooges anymore, that’s for sure, Michael. One of my favorite pieces of rock’n’roll writing is this one about the Stooges by Lester Bangs.
I agree. Elemental grouping of drugged, self-destructive loons – loved ’em. I’m going to read the link later tonight [I’m a night owl & have the tab open] & will report back.
Everything worthwhile IMO is in The Stooges’ first three albums [up to the Bowie-mixed Raw Power] – I don’t rate Iggy Pop’s subsequent solo career – lyrics pedestrian & lacking the original bands primitive, nuclear bomb approach to playing their instruments!
Yeah, I’m a night owl, too (and do a lot of my reading then). So was Lester Bangs. If you haven’t read much of his stuff, a great place to start is with his obit for Elvis, “Where were you when Elvis Died?”. Enjoy.
Actually, I think actually is even more annoying.
I used to meet friends there 5 or 6 years ago occasionally, but we never stayed too long since it was overrun with NYU students. I’m not surprised that he would hear “ literally” every five minutes.
My favorite is when the word “literally” is used to mean “not-literally”, as in “I was so tired I was literally dead.”
The obvious question to ask here at WEIT is do you get thrown out if you say “I literally believe the Bible”? 🙂
Actually, Random House reports that
“Since the early 19th century, literally has been widely used as an intensifier meaning “in effect, virtually,” a sense that contradicts the earlier meaning “actually, without exaggeration”….The use is often criticized; nevertheless, it appears in all but the most carefully edited writing. Although this use of literally irritates some, it probably neither distorts nor enhances the intended meaning of the sentences in which it occurs.”
I know it’s 2018, and nobody cares about what’s true, but here I go anyway . . .
There’s literally nothing right about this sign. “Annoying” is subjective, of course, but “overused” is demonstrably false. Even when compared to the words it’s not supposed to be synonymous with (according to prescriptivist thinking), such as “really” and “actually,” its rate of use is an order of magnitude lower:
https://books.google.com/ngrams/graph?content=literally%2Cactually%2Creally&year_start=1800&year_end=2012&corpus=15&smoothing=3&share=&direct_url=t1%3B%2Cliterally%3B%2Cc0%3B.t1%3B%2Cactually%3B%2Cc0%3B.t1%3B%2Creally%3B%2Cc0
Perhaps it isn’t fair to take people at their word, and that the bar owner really is just expressing personal frustration, but I feel compelled to point out that there is an actual matter-of-fact about language, and that there are things which are true about it, and things which are false, and that we shouldn’t confuse them, nor use that confusion as an excuse to admonish others.
Hmm. I suppose you should disregard that first “not.” Prescriptivists would presumably *want* “literally” to only ever be synonymous with “really” (in its original sense) and “actually.”
I am particularly triggered by overuse of “like” and “you know” phrases in every second sentence.