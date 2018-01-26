A bar worth frequenting

It’s the dive bar Continental in the East Village of New York, and it has a new policy, stated in the window.

The owner says it’s not that serious: he won’t literally throw people out if they use the l-word. But he’s a language maven:

The notice has been hanging there for five or six days, says Trigger Smith, the owner of the decades-old neighborhood dive. He admits the policy is tongue-in-cheek, but really does hate that word. (For that matter, he’s also no fan of phrases like “It’s all good,” “You know what I’m saying?” and “My bad”), but literally gets special loathing because of its ubiquity. “Since it’s English, it’s probably happening in England, and maybe Australia,” he tells Grub Street. “I had a woman from Miami the other night tell me it’s happening down there,” he says. “And it’s not just millennials. Now you hear newscasters using ‘literally’ every three minutes on the Sunday news shows. What’s annoying is people aren’t even aware they’re saying it. How could you be so unaware of your words that it’s coming out every couple minutes?”

As I read this, I thought of another phrase I don’t like: “To be honest. . . “. When someone says that to me, and they’re a friend, I’ll stop them and ask, “You mean that you’re usually not honest with me?”

If that sign isn’t enough to lure you to 25 Third Avenue, at St. Marks Place, they also offer six shots of anything for $12.