Reader Karen Bartelt sent some lovely photos of butterflies, and also a “Festival of Ducks” that I’ll post soon. Karen’s notes are indented:
Texas, Part III – the National Butterfly Center in Mission, TXThis is the Holy Grail for my entomologist husband. They maintain a variety of habitats, including a large well-watered butterfly garden. There are a lot of species more common to Mexico and Central America.Crimson patch (Chlosyne janais); wingspan about 2″:
Mexican bluewing (Myscelia ethusa); wingspan about 2.5″. This was the butterfly we wanted to see, and though challenging to see, we saw about five individuals.
Guatamalan Cracker (Hamadryas guatamalena); wingspan about 3.5″. When word spread of this butterfly on a tree, people came out of nowhere and converged on the tree. There are few records of this butterfly in the Lower Rio Grande Valley, but I note that the North American Butterfly Association recently recorded a nearly identical photo in the same place a few days after I took mine.
Then two I forgot to send, not from the National Butterfly Association, but from the Los Fresnos, TX area. White peacock (Anartia jatrophae); wingspan about 2.5″:
Red-bordered pixie (Melanis pixie), a metalmark with a wingspan of about 1.5″:
I took them in November, but it WAS 92!
