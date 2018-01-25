Reader Karen Bartelt sent some lovely photos of butterflies, and also a “Festival of Ducks” that I’ll post soon. Karen’s notes are indented:

Texas, Part III – the National Butterfly Center in Mission, TX This is the Holy Grail for my entomologist husband. They maintain a variety of habitats, including a large well-watered butterfly garden. There are a lot of species more common to Mexico and Central America. Crimson patch (Chlosyne janais); wingspan about 2″: ); wingspan about 2″:

Mexican bluewing (Myscelia ethusa); wingspan about 2.5″. This was the butterfly we wanted to see, and though challenging to see, we saw about five individuals. ); wingspan about 2.5″. This was the butterfly we wanted to see, and though challenging to see, we saw about five individuals.

Guatamalan Cracker (Hamadryas guatamalena); wingspan about 3.5″. When word spread of this butterfly on a tree, people came out of nowhere and converged on the tree. There are few records of this butterfly in the Lower Rio Grande Valley, but I note that the North American Butterfly Association recently recorded ); wingspan about 3.5″. When word spread of this butterfly on a tree, people came out of nowhere and converged on the tree. There are few records of this butterfly in the Lower Rio Grande Valley, but I note that the North American Butterfly Association recently recorded a nearly identical photo in the same place a few days after I took mine.

Anartia jatrophae); wingspan about 2.5″: Then two I forgot to send, not from the National Butterfly Association, but from the Los Fresnos, TX area. White peacock ); wingspan about 2.5″:

Red-bordered pixie (Melanis pixie), a ), a metalmark with a wingspan of about 1.5″: