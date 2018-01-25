Pakistani feminist banned by Facebook for criticizing those who victim blamed (on religious grounds) a 7-year old girl who was raped and murdered

The “Atheist Muslim” Ali Rizvi called attention to Facebook’s new ban on his wife, feminist activist Alishba Zarmeen, for an emotional but affecting post that, as he notes below, condemned those who blamed an 8-year-old Pakistani girl for her own rape and murder, as well as calling out some doctrines of Islam that enable this kind of victim-blaming.
Now we can only speculate why Facebook banned Zarmeen, but I’ve put her entire post below, and you can judge for yourself why Facebook suspended her for a month for violating “community standards”.
(Note: CNN reports the girl was actually seven.)
The post:
The upshot:
Now this is strong language, but no stronger than I’ve seen people post about Donald Trump on Facebook. If you took out the word “fuck,” and replaced it with something more innocuous, would she still have been banned? I have little doubt. Do readers think this violates “community standards”? If so, which standards?
What almost certainly happened here, and it’s happened to me, is that Muslims complained about this post and Alishba took the hit. I, too, will have to delete the automatic reposting of this from Facebook lest I be banned, too, although it appears on Ali’s site.
In the meantime, CNN has an article describing how Pakistanis (and Malala Yousafzai) are publicly protesting the murders of young girls (eleven of them now) and the failure of Pakistani authorities to do anything. Apparently it’s okay for Malala and others to protest these horrors, but not Zarmeen. When I wrote Ali asking for permission to reproduce his post, beside saying “yes” he added this:
I completely understand Ali’s and Zarmeen’s anger at how Islam leads people to blame a poor little girl for her own rape and murder.
Remember, too, that Facebook has allowed all kinds of vicious anti-Semitic accounts to remain on their site after people complained. You want proof? Check these links (h/t: Malgorzata):
https://www.thejc.com/news/uk-news/cst-challenges-web-giant-to-remove-hate-1.435435
http://www.bnaibrith.ca/_kill_all_jews_now_is_an_acceptable_message_facebook_says [JAC: Facebook eventually took this one down]
http://www.cjnews.com/news/canada/facebook-flip-flop-jewish-genocide-post
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3811993/Facebook-anti-Semitism-row-site-automatically-translates-anti-Nazi-post-vile-ATTACK-Jews.html
I’ve found many other such sites, too, but I’ll just refer you to a post I did on them a while back (see also here). Just like many Authoritarian Leftists, Facebook apparently thinks it’s okay to be anti-Semitic, but not anti-Islam.
Religion poisons everything. And Facebook helps dispense the poison. If they’re going to ban people for criticizing religion, they should do so evenhandedly.
I don’t think it was ‘fuck’ that got her banned as I frequently reference ‘Fuckerberg’ on FB posts.
Has Facebook addressed this? IOW, have they explained why she was banned?
I don’t have any doubts about the reason, just wondering if Facebook has said anything about it.
Is there any way to put Facebook’s feet to the fire over this kind of crap? I don’t do Facebook, so am not familiar with the ways of the Face.
As far as I know, Facebook has a policy of “never explain”. When I was banned for someone else’s post on the Global Humanist site (they not only shut that down, but shut my personal site down), I got no explanation. I only got mine reinstated by pulling strings.
Conservative religious groups (not just Muslims) get together on both Facebook and Twitter and target a particular person to complain about. If the number of complaints reaches a certain threshold, it seems an algorithm automatically bans that person for a time. (It works differently if you’re well known though.)
OIC. It’s automatic for people who are not “well known”. Is there an appeal process?
I don’t know.
It’s ridiculous they have time to ban stuff like this, that should be said and yet they do almost nothing to get the Soviets and others off of their platform and twisting the brains of all the nuts out there on facebook. Maybe the owner of facebook is too rich to grow up.
It could be a combination of content, tone, and language. I’m not sure. As much as I can’t stand what this person does (my brother) because it’s unsafe for him I think, I don’t think YouTube should have banned him for eating a hissing cockroach. This was a few weeks ago.
https://www.maxim.com/entertainment/youtube-banned-food-vlogger-hissing-cockroach-2018-1
YouTube is apparently giving guidelines violations to a number of competitive food youtubers because of the Logan Paul thing? That had nothing to do with food. I’m not sure. I don’t watch his videos because it’s unsettling/upsetting to me for his own welfare. I support him, though, in what makes him happy and I love him. I would think Zuckerberg for Facebook and whoever for YouTube would let these things stay up.
The horror show deaths of eleven young girls breaks “community standards” and the lack of concern by those that should be protecting them instead of blaming them, is a unfathomable sick community.
Face(fuck)book are smearing shit all over their “face” with bits of shit grit in their teeth … as they smile ever so two-faced.
I just read this tweet update via Matt Ridley:
It is a video clip, titled:
Canada: → Prominent imam preaches in the mosque that any believer who rapes and murders is far better than any non-believer who commits no crime.
Is there any hope? not if you listen to this imbecile.
If so, which fuckin’ community? Not one I ever wanna be part of.
I have not been given any satisfactory explanation why progressives tolerate no criticism of Islam.
My best example I know of was when the little girl was assaulted in Twin Falls in 2016. If I remember correctly, the girl was 4, and the boys were 14, 10 and 7. The 14 year old was filming, while directing the younger boys to forcible strip the girl naked, and perform various acts upon her, concluding in their urinating in her mouth while she screamed for help. It was stopped when a retired nurse heard her and interceded.
This is horrible, and I hesitated to bring it up, but the interesting thing about it was how it was spun. The Right wing people claimed that the boys were Syrian and used a knife. There was apparently no knife, and the boys were Iraqi and Sudanese.
But the progressive coverage, especially on Jezebel.com was that it was simply a case of “playing doctor” and it was not really rape. In any other situation, feminist writers are pretty broad in how they define rape. But they came to the vigorous defense of the boys in this case, apparently because the boys were Islamic and refugees, and the girl was White, although learning disabled and four years old. There really was no question that the girl did not consent to what happened. She was screaming .But I had my teenage daughter read the articles and comments, so that she could see for herself where she would stand in the hierarchy, should she find herself in a situation where she needed to rely on progressives to defend her.
The rape and murder of a 7-year old girl is barbaric, unconscionable and must be stopped
somehow. Since the girl can’t speak for herself, I’m proud of Alishba Zarmeen for standing up for her. She should be lauded, not banned. And many more of the #me too women and all other women should join her. It is difficult enough to comprehend adult women being raped. It is horrendous for there to be a culture in which female children are not only raped and murdered, but also are blamed for it.
Disgusting
I’ve posted a link to this blog post to the Facebook help link where you can report a problem with a feature. I suggest everyone who is as outraged by this latest obscenity as I am do the same. I put in “other” in the “select a product” dropdown list of things that might not be working and put in the following text along with a link to this blog post:
Why does this keep happening? Can Facebook not adjust its “community standards” algorithms to ignore reports from Islam dominated pestilential hell-holes like Pakistan? It seems “Atheist Republic” is also blocked every other month probably due to reporting campaigns by Islamist fanatics.
Good grief. Do you really think an appeal to them with this bit of nicety; “… Islam dominated pestilential hell-holes like Pakistan” is going to be effective at getting them to play nice?
Computer says no
I always hold out hope the social media age will someday be an embarrassing but distant memory. I absolutely hate living in it.