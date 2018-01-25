Pakistani feminist banned by Facebook for criticizing those who victim blamed (on religious grounds) a 7-year old girl who was raped and murdered

The “Atheist Muslim” Ali Rizvi called attention to Facebook’s new ban on his wife, feminist activist Alishba Zarmeen, for an emotional but affecting post that, as he notes below, condemned those who blamed an 8-year-old Pakistani girl for her own rape and murder, as well as calling out some doctrines of Islam that enable this kind of victim-blaming.

Now we can only speculate why Facebook banned Zarmeen, but I’ve put her entire post below, and you can judge for yourself why Facebook suspended her for a month for violating “community standards”.

Pakistani secular activist & feminist Alishba Zarmeen banned from @Facebook for (i) condemning victim-blamers after an 8-yr-old girl, Zainab Amin, was found raped & murdered in a garbage dump; and (ii) calling out the religious doctrines that enable their attitudes. Read & RT: pic.twitter.com/u7k2Xzaf30 — Ali A. Rizvi (@aliamjadrizvi) January 25, 2018

(Note: CNN reports the girl was actually seven.)

The post:

The upshot:

Now this is strong language, but no stronger than I’ve seen people post about Donald Trump on Facebook. If you took out the word “fuck,” and replaced it with something more innocuous, would she still have been banned? I have little doubt. Do readers think this violates “community standards”? If so, which standards?

What almost certainly happened here, and it’s happened to me, is that Muslims complained about this post and Alishba took the hit. I, too, will have to delete the automatic reposting of this from Facebook lest I be banned, too, although it appears on Ali’s site.

In the meantime, CNN has an article describing how Pakistanis (and Malala Yousafzai) are publicly protesting the murders of young girls (eleven of them now) and the failure of Pakistani authorities to do anything. Apparently it’s okay for Malala and others to protest these horrors, but not Zarmeen. When I wrote Ali asking for permission to reproduce his post, beside saying “yes” he added this:

I completely understand Ali’s and Zarmeen’s anger at how Islam leads people to blame a poor little girl for her own rape and murder.

Remember, too, that Facebook has allowed all kinds of vicious anti-Semitic accounts to remain on their site after people complained. You want proof? Check these links (h/t: Malgorzata):

https://www.thejc.com/news/uk-news/cst-challenges-web-giant-to-remove-hate-1.435435 http://www.bnaibrith.ca/_kill_all_jews_now_is_an_acceptable_message_facebook_says [JAC: Facebook eventually took this one down] http://www.cjnews.com/news/canada/facebook-flip-flop-jewish-genocide-post http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3811993/Facebook-anti-Semitism-row-site-automatically-translates-anti-Nazi-post-vile-ATTACK-Jews.html

I’ve found many other such sites, too, but I’ll just refer you to a post I did on them a while back (see also here). Just like many Authoritarian Leftists, Facebook apparently thinks it’s okay to be anti-Semitic, but not anti-Islam.

Religion poisons everything. And Facebook helps dispense the poison. If they’re going to ban people for criticizing religion, they should do so evenhandedly.