Bill Maher on distinctions of badness

Not long ago I wrote about the demonization of Matt Damon because he said these words:

“I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior,” he said. “And we’re going to have to figure out — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

“All of that behavior needs to be confronted, but there is a continuum. And on this end of the continuum where you have rape and child molestation or whatever, you know, that’s prison. Right? And that’s what needs to happen. OK? And then we can talk about rehabilitation and everything else. That’s criminal behavior, and it needs to be dealt with that way. The other stuff is just kind of shameful and gross.”

There’s not much to disagree with here, but Damon was attacked and chastised until he was forced to apologize and grovel, noting that he should have kept his mouth shut. No, he shouldn’t have. Yes, nobody should have to endure unwanted sexual behavior, but not all of it is equal in its odiousness and harmfulness. Yet the attacks on Damon implied, more or less, that all such behavior is equal, and those who say otherwise are saying something bad or untrue. Why are we (and by “we”, I mean Leftists) suddenly supposed to be blind to meaningful distinctions? Is that supposed to be a tacit form of rape apologetics? It surely isn’t!

Bill Maher, another supporter of the #MeToo movement, had a comedic rant about “the distinction deniers” on his show the other day. I believe the bald bearded guy is Andrew Sullivan.