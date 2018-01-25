Arctic fox wants a fish

Arctic foxes (Vulpes lagopus) are especially beautiful in the winter when they turn white and fluffy (they’re brown in summer). In this video, a Russian ice fisherman repeatedly fends off a fox who wants a fish that the man has apparently stored, live, in a hole in the ice. After repeatedly rebuking and driving off the fox, the man finally allows him to have the fish. I don’t understand why he wouldn’t let that lovely and hungry animal have the fish in the first place rather than giving the animal tsouris. I sure would have fed it, and then would have spent all day catching more fish for the fox!

