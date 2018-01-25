Arctic fox wants a fish

Arctic foxes (Vulpes lagopus) are especially beautiful in the winter when they turn white and fluffy (they’re brown in summer). In this video, a Russian ice fisherman repeatedly fends off a fox who wants a fish that the man has apparently stored, live, in a hole in the ice. After repeatedly rebuking and driving off the fox, the man finally allows him to have the fish. I don’t understand why he wouldn’t let that lovely and hungry animal have the fish in the first place rather than giving the animal tsouris. I sure would have fed it, and then would have spent all day catching more fish for the fox!
What a beautiful fox.
hmmm… any personal history between the fox & the guy?
Two of my less friendly raccoons dragged the food bowl under the porch last night so they could eat w/o me disturbing them. Apparently they didn’t stop to think I have to be able to reach the bowl to refill it.
I think he intended to let him have the fish all along.
What a tease!
I agree, but then he shouldn’t have teased and frightened the fox repeatedly.
“What’s this audacity?” lol
Fish? me, too!
Animals work so hard to survive, a helping hand once in awhile seldom hurts.
Years ago, a fox denned quite near my house, in the woods, right off the trail where I often walk my dogs. Strange. She had pups growing and I would walk closer to observe- took all my self control to stay uninvolved and cold so they would not learn to like humans – it would have been easy. The pups played together and were bold. Eventually they vanished. Merely a fine, wistful memory now, when I walk by their ex den almost daily. There’s a piece of vulpine immortality.
There are nine short sequenced videos at Ildar Biktimirov’s channel, who I assume is the ice fisher. By around video 6 we can see the fox has been given more fish than he can eat. He proceeds to cache them only one hundred yards from Ildar, using his face to smooth the hole [& to scent mark the site maybe?]
He chose to cache in the track marks of Ildars ice scooter thing [to make finding later easier?]
First video in the list of 9:
Nice, thanks!!!! I don’t understand why the fox digs with its nose when using its paws would be more efficient.
I feel bad for the fox.
I’ll bet the fox considers it one of his more easily acquired meals.
Cute fox.