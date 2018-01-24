Who in history would you like to dine with?

This question arose from my comment yesterday that I’d like to dine with Shakespeare, and it’s a question that’s comes up occasionally in magazines and on the Internet. But I’d like to see what readers think, and of course that means that I have to give my own answers to prime the pump.
First, the question:
If you could have dinner with three people, but it would take the form of three dinners several days apart, with only ONE guest per dinner, who would you choose (and why would you choose them?)
I’ve avoided having three or more people at a single meal, for that would not only be confusing, but prevent you from having a good chat with any one of them. Another stipulation: you have to be able to speak the language or one of the languages of your subject. No translators allowed!
If you want to name up to five people (still only one per meal), be my guest, and pardon the pun.
My choices, which are not very creative (and I haven’t pondered them for long), but still . . . .
a. Charles Darwin. I’d simply want to see the man and hear his voice, but also ask him some questions (about that letter from Wallace, for instance) as well as filling him in on what’s new on evolution. (See my OUP “letter to Darwin” for an idea of what I’d like to tell him.)
b. William Shakespeare. This would be to clear up a number of questions that scholars have about the man, and before dining with him I’d have to do extensive preparations, like reading some of his famous plays that I’ve never read, and, most important, consulting with scholars to see what they’d like to know. This dinner would be more for the sake of literary history than my own personal enjoyment. I’d also be worried about being able to understand his Elizabethan accent!
c. George Orwell (Eric Blair). This was a tossup between Orwell and James Joyce, but in the end I decided that since I hadn’t read Finnegan’s Wake—and couldn’t understand it if I did—I might not have much to say to Joyce. Further, I imagine Orwell would be much more genial and less arrogant than Joyce, though that’s just a speculation. I’d like to have a nice English meal and knock back a few pints with Orwell, and get his take on the current political situation, not only in the world but also about Regressive Leftism.
Since I’ve thought about these answers only in the 15 minutes it took to write this post, I’m sure that I’m missing someone that I’d want to talk to (Isak Dinisen [Karen Blixen] is one woman I’d like to meet, and then there’s Samuel Johnson, Oscar Wilde and other great conversationalists).
So, as an oyster shucker in the Acme Oyster Bar in New Orleans once told me after presenting me with a dozen freshly-shucked bivalves, and was angling for his tip: “Here’s yours. Where’s mine?”
Abraham Lincoln. Notoriously bright, well-read, funny, and gregarious. And he saved the Union and ended slavery.
Darwin. Would love to know what the man was like who came up with that idea!
Two gentlemen born on the same day!
I’d pick these two as well, because both seem likely to not only be bright and interesting, but both seem likely to tolerate spending a dinner with a nobody like me.
Do the Obamas count as being a part of history? The only thing counting against them is that they might still be too in the flush of fame for me to rank as a guest. But it would be really interesting to hear how they handled and processed all of the viscously negative energy directed their way. How does one stay so gracious, good-humored, and positive in the face of relentless racism and lying bile day in and day out?
Oh, forgot it was dinner for 4.
Voltaire.
1. one ancestor from the middle ages
2. one ancestor from the Neolithic
3. one ancestor from the Pleistocene
You wouldn’t be able to talk to them!
Only one person I’d like to have dinner with. My father. One more time. If fact, I’d give up most of my coming days for that dinner.
Wow, there’s a story there!
I was going to say my mother for the same reason.
Augustus but it would go really slow because my Latin is not that good. I think it would be cool to hear how Latin was spoken though as we are taught mostly to read it. Augustus is my favourite emperor because he successfully demolished the Republican system which had existed for ages and set himself up as an esatz dictator or worse, a king, when dictators were meant to be temporary and kings were loathed ever since the Romans were ruled by 3 Etruscan ones. He didn’t get assassinated like his dad/uncle, Caesar and died an old man. He was probably a complete sociopath.
Caesar – I want to know what it was like to live through all those terrible civil wars, how he became a Patrician, and to see if he really was a ladies man.
Philip K Dick – because he’s kinda nuts because of all the drugs but his stories are almost predictive.
I thought about Caesar as well. In fact, he was the first one that popped into my mind after Lincoln and Darwin.
Can you speak Latin from that era?
I’d like to propose an amendment to the rules and say a magic translator allows conversation with anyone in history. More fun that way.
Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams anthology series is quite good, and strange.
Yes I’ve been watching it. Most are typical Philip K Dick with themes of identity and surveillance. He really did get paranoid from all those drugs, I think.
Also Norman Bethune. He was incredibly eccentric, a Canadian communist doctor who spent a lot of time in China and is a big hero in China. He invented some medical instruments used today.
If I had Latin, Augustus would have been my choice as well, though Livia would have been close.
Nabokov
David Foster Wallace
Robert Frost
Hmm, this reminds me of the scene in Fight Club where Ed Norton and Brad Pitt discuss if they could fight anyone in history, who would they fight.
One answer: Abraham Lincoln: big guy, big reach.
other answer: William Shatner.
I’d like to have dinner with Charles Darwin for the same reasons as Jerry. I’d follow up with dinner with Alfred Russel Wallace and ask him his take on the matter.
I’d also have dinner with Rosalind Franklin to get her side of the story of the DNA/Watson/Crick situation.
Also re. Lincoln; if the movie was an accurate portrayal he was quite the vampire hunter, too. :-))
Lincoln was quite the accomplished vampire hunter, too, if that autobiographical movie Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunterwas accurate. :-))
Odd, my first attempt at a reply didn’t show until I’d posted the second.
Modern: Miles Davis (for fun)
Historical: Genghis Khan and Alexander the Great
Genealogically: My family who left Africa, my relatives who went to Australia, and ancestors of my (now) neighbors who first arrived in North America.
NOTE THE RULES: You’d have to be able to speak the languages of Genghis Khan and Alexander the Great!
The rule is you have to be able to speak their language. But maybe in this situation… 🔅🔅ding!🔅🔅Now you can speak their language!
Aristotle, Albert Einstein, Carl Sagan.
Pythagoras, Newton, and Hitler.
Oh come on, there’s so much unanswered about Hitler and his depravity that I’d love to try to find out anything about it, even if it seems a long shot.
Glen Davidson
This is tough, I’ll stick with people in my own profession:
Charles Babbage: Originated the concept of a programmable general-purpose computer.
Alonzo Church: Best known for Church-Turing thesis, worked on developing the foundations of theoretical computer science. I’d substitute Turing if Alonzo was busy that day.
Ada Lovelace: I believe she was the first person to create an algorithm intended to be used by a machine. She would be an excellent follow-up guest after Babbage.
Damn, the language stipulation would screw up some of my potential guests (Fermat – to ask about his last theorem, Galileo, and Da Vinci).
So I guess I’d go with Hitchens (I’m sure it would be a stimulating conversation), Sagan (to bring him up to date on astronomy), and Tesla (another stimulating conversation).
Yeah, without the language stipulation, I would have wanted to talk to Cleopatra but my Ancient Greek would be awful. I’m sure she could speak Latin though as she was an upper class, educated woman.
Einstein, because I’d like to know more about his thinking regarding the Universal Constant
Churchill, for some insights into WWII concerns that he kept private
Glenn Gould, just because
Pity about the language thing, it’d be interesting to chat with that Gotama fellow.
I like #3. Also my gg grandfather Elijah.
In addition Thomas Jefferson and his views on religion and Sally Hemings. Maybe John Adams too.
Much homework to do there.
Charles Darwin. More homework.
Horatio Nelson, A bit more homework.
Samuel Langhorne Clemens (Mark Twain) — atheist, humorist, author, lecturer, and a man who spoke freely about the failures of his fellow man and his government without fear of retribution (Born on my birthday, just 114 years earlier.)
Henry John Deutschendorf, Jr. (John Denver) — singer-songwriter, environmental activist, and even a pretty good actor (For those of you who enjoyed John Denver, can you believe he died over 20 years ago?)
Thomas Jefferson — founding father, principal author of the Declaration of Independence, third president of the United States, slave-owner, deist, and a man of principle but with personal weaknesses
Agree with Twain & Jefferson. Third would be Jesus Christ. If he existed and was who a lot of people claim he was, then I assume his English would be excellent. Also, wouldn’t have to bring any wine! If he doesn’t show for lunch or is only able to babble in Aramaic, well then that would answer a lot, too.
Jane Austen
George Eliot
Iris Murdoch
You should give the reasons for your choices, and maybe a few words about what you’d say to them or want to know from them.
Jane Austen: bring her up to date on the popularity of her work. Show her some movies based on her novels. What book would have been next? Plus research to ask (politely) why never married and other biographical questions.
George Eliot: discuss Middlemarch and other works.
Iris Murdoch: discuss moral philosophy.
There are many great men that I wouldn’t want anywhere near my dining table: Newton for example who was a deeply unpleasant man. So for peace and civilised enjoyment, I would choose Churchill ( would I allow him his brandy?) although I fear he would dominate the conversation. Who else? Marlowe – if only to tell him to avoid pubs – as a foil to Shakespeare. My wife, when asked, smiled and said Tacitus ( she knows Latin!) …
My first choice too would be Charles Darwin. I’d like to have dinner with him and his large family, including Emma, discuss heredity with him and Mendel’s laws, and then take a leisurely walk on the sand path at Down House, including visiting his greenhouses. I might ask for an autographed copy of On the Origin, Edition 1!
My second dinner companion would be Teddy Roosevelt. We’d talk about natural history, preservation of national lands for parks, his initial pursuit of a degree in Biology at Harvard, and why in the world he has to shoot everything (see his book from his Africa trip, wherein he shot hundreds of animals, for the Natural History Museum of course!). We might get to economic inequality also, since that was something he was passionate about, and which was a big problem 100 years ago (not to mention today again!).
Lastly, I’d love to have dinner with Muriel Wheldale Onslow, author of the classic 1916 text “The Anthocyanin Pigments of Plants”.
(https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muriel_Wheldale_Onslow).
She was at Cambridge in the early 20th century as a genetics/biochemist researcher and was the first female lecturer there. She was in Hopkins’ lab (he won the Nobel Prize in 1929 and discovered trypophan).
Her book proposed numerous hypothesis for why plants produce anthocyanins in vegetative organs. These are the red to blue pigments we normally associate with flowers, and her book has stimulated thousands of new research papers in recent years. She actually came up with reasonable answers for why plants do this and all recent advances have simply extended her deep perceptions.
I’d like to discuss her views on women in science, let her know that she stimulated much new research (now often molecularly focused) and that she was the object of a play about her and four other women scientists.
She died tragically of cancer in her early 50s.
These are my choices.
Howie Neufeld
Christopher Hitchens
Oliver Sacks
Carl Sagan
Oh, duh, of course! All great choices but how could I have overlooked Sacks! Like Darwin, he had such a wonderfully curious mind! I think I would be a bit overwhelmed by Hitch though, with such an intimidating intellect.
I’m going to have to agree with Randall Munroe on this one. If I could choose anyone, living or dead, to dine with, I choose the living.
Even on the assumption that the dead could be somehow magically restored to life or transported through time to the present, it seems unlikely that dinner with me would be their first choice (or mine!) of how to best use that opportunity.
Hey – they just got resurrected & transported through time! They shouldn’t be so picky about who they have dinner with!
I’ll give only one.
Robert Heinlein.
Who I did have dinner with, but being only 5 (6?) at the time I didn’t appreciate the opportunity. Wish I could have a do-over.
(My maternal grandparents were friends with him and Virginia)
I recently moved to his hometown! I’ve yet to read anything by him though. Recommendations on where to start?
Not sure I’m an expert- I’ve read a lot but somehow never read the ‘classic’ “Stranger in a Strange Land”. “Orphans of the Sky” is short but I think interesting from a “how do we know what’s true” perspective. Generations on a space ship have lost the history of the purpose or that anything exists beyond the walls.
“Time for the Stars” struck me hard as a tween. Telepathic twins age at different rates due to relativity and near light speed space travel. It’s kind of bleak.
“The Moon is a Harsh Mistress” is kind of a Libertarian manifesto but enjoyable to a teen who hasn’t yet experienced the real world problems with extreme libertariansim 🙂 His politics comes through a lot. I think it’s a large part of why he got on with my grandparents. At least my grandfather since they only had politics in common. My grandmother was the sci-fi nerd.
There’s a wide range between his earlier work which is very much young-adult and the later work which is very much adult. And always that Libertarian.
Robert G. Ingersoll
Abraham Lincoln
Charles Darwin
Samuel Clemens
Hi
Lord Lucan
Christopher Hitchens
and Jerry Falwell, just to say ‘and!’
Yes The Hitch, and legend says he was the most hospitable of hosts. Darn, I did not include him, can we change our choices?
My three choices for dinner
1. Richard Feynman. So he is not that far gone but he is brilliant eclectic and witty. It would be a great conversation assuming that I could keep up with him
2. Abraham Lincoln. Again a deep mind and a person who grew and changed as he learned. One who suffered much and deeply loved his country. Also a wit and the conversation would be spectacular
3. My great great great great great grand daughter or son. If we can go back, why not go forward? What will life be like? Will my generation be Praised, be despised or be forgotten? What of the past that we think is important will be kept or forgotten. What of our forgotten past will be recovered and deemed important 200 years from now?
I’m guessing your descendant 5x removed won’t speak English. 😉
Why not? My 5 x removed ancestors did!
They didn’t live in a world dominated by China. 😉
I would probably pick Darwin as well, and then, my only living choice, Bernd Heinrich, and third would have to be Mark Twain (Groucho Marx is a close 4th). Steinbeck would be up there perhaps, and if I were allowed an aperitif or maybe an after-dinner cognac, I’d choose Hemingway. And considering how often Heinrich talks in his books about eating the rodents he caught or the birds he and his parents collected for museums, I don’t think I’d let him cook, but he could bring along some of his home brewed beer. Come to think of it, Darwin ate a lot of odd stuff too, so maybe we could just the air on a post-prandial perambulation ’round the sand walk and finish with a cuppa back at the house.
PCC(E), I don’t think there’s such a thing as an Elizabethan accent, any more than there’s a William and Mary or a Victorian accent; there’s just stronger or weaker regional accents.
Being a Warwickshire boy born and bred, Shakespeare would likely have spoken with a strong accent not dissimilar to the modern day Birmingham* (Brummie) twang; not the most impenetrable accent by a long way.
If you have a talent for mimicking accents, reading Shakespeare in a Brummie accent can be good for a laugh!
My dinner guests:
Benjamin Franklin, because he was such a character, and because I’d love to know what he was thinking when he decided to fly the kite with key attached a thunder storm, and how he felt when the next person to try it got himself fried.
Carl Sagan, the man who really turned me on to the Cosmos, and so I could see his reaction on learning that Voyager is still capable of sending information about life (sic) at the edge of the Solar System.
Marylin Monroe, because what a story she could tell.
I’d say that Elizabethan English is a type of modern English (Early Modern English) and that the regional speech of London is a dialect of Early Modern English. It’s a whole other type of English from our Standard English so the issue would be around understanding the nuance, cadence, slang around a different type of English more so than an accent.
Middle English would be a real slog. Especially Middle English from Northern England…I found reading it hard so having a conversation would be really difficult.
So many options.
Thomas Jefferson,
James Madison,
Barack Obama
I’d ask them what they might have done different knowing how it has turned out thus far.
I’m surprised you didn’t choose Pliny the Younger or the older one. I think Barack Obama doesn’t count, since still alive, although I’m not sure that was a criterion or just an impression..
Ha ha but Pliny the in Between would need to understand the Latin of Pliny the Younger or Older. Though I’m sure both also knew Ancient Greek as well educated Roman boys most likely taught by Greek slaves to speak Greek. So, you know, there is a choice in languages.
I think that if we could have dinner with a dead person, we may assume the language problem could be miraculously solved too. Or am I assuming too much?
Jerry’s roolz of this game.
It’s wishing for an infinite number of wishes from the Genie. The constraints (IMHO) force one to think harder about your choices.
The first one coming to mind was Darwin, of course. In fact I have often been fantasizing about it before,
As a second, I’d choose Ignatz Semmelweiss, if only to tell him how much he has been vindicated.
The third would be (there is a plethora to choose from) Judge Dee from the Tang dynasty, or even his ‘creator’, Robert van Gulik.
(I surmise all of them need to be dead, of course< there are quite few living ones)
I would happily choose many of the choices mentioned already. But in addition (and lets’ pretend we can understand each other language), my special fantasy person would be to meet and talk with Gregor Mendel.
I would very much want to show him any introductory biology textbook, and the opening pages on the chapter on genetics. Just to show Gregor (I would call him Gregor) ‘See? You flunked out of college (twice!), but you did good. Your time had come like you always said it would’.
‘Hi, Gregor. Sit yourself down, I’ve made your favourite’
‘Oh, Christ – not bloody peas again!’
Ms Sybil Ludington = brave; excellent horsewoman. Rode overnight through gunfire, thunder and lightning storms and pathways’ obstacles of The Dark to save others; age 16. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sybil_Ludington
Ms Katharine McCormick = rich enough money – wise to ‘ve made a difference. And did.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katharine_McCormick
Ms Irena Sendler = brave enough to ‘ve made a difference. And did.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Irena_Sendler
Ms Dottie Green = skilled enough to ‘ve played baseball in all 12 seasons y1943 – y1947. And did.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dottie_Green
Ms Inez Milholland = smart enough to ‘ve made a difference. And died for it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inez_Milholland
Ms Hypatia = same as Ms Milholland including … … also was killed … … for it. 370 CE.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hypatia
Ms Matilda Joslyn ( Gage ) = smart enough to ‘ve learned how to .be. from Native Americans. Then did so. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matilda_Joslyn_Gage
Blue
Good list. I’d add Mary Seacole, who let nothing stand in her way.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mary_Seacole
Jerry, may we give 30 instead of 3?
Yes but you have to give a reason for each one AND you have to be able to speak their language or they yours.
Aw, that language criterion is killing of course. My ancient Greek is not good enough to have a discussion with Aristotle, not to mention Necho, Confucius or Ashoka.
1. Abraham Lincoln – The most consequential person in American history.
2. Albert Einstein – The most important figure of the 20th century who changed the way we think about the universe.
3. James Madison – A driving force in the creation of the American constitution. I would love to know what he would think about the constitution in the age of Trump.
I forgot Lincoln, and I would have wanted to dine with Jefferson, too.
Both my father and maternal grandfather as I failed to appreciate them as I wish I had when they were alive. My maternal grandmother (whom I did very much appreciate).
Leaving my relatives off the list, Churchill, Alan Turing, Bertrand Russell.
George Mallory. I’d ask him if he reached the summit of Everest.
I have about 20 so its tough to pare down the list. Although it wasn’t alone, already had it with Jerry Coyne! LOL
Jordan Peterson
Christopher Hitchens
Steven Pinker
Jonathan Haidt
Thomas Paine
That’ll have to do for now.
Perhaps Benjamin Franklin, because he said he was born too soon.
Charles Darwin, because, well, he’s Charles Darwin, and I’d like to know what his first theory of evolution was, what he experienced when natural selection dawned on him, etc., etc.
Edward B. Poulton (a turn-of-the-century English Darwinian biologist who has received less credit than he deserves) to talk about adaptation and the history of evolution.
I imagine though, if invited back to life, the three of them would prefer an invitation from someone other than me.
Benjamin Franklin is a great choice. He was an author,diplomat,scientist and Founding Father. I don’t think you would run out of things to talk to him about.
Could I pass up the chance to jam with Elvis Presley? Or a smoke with Bob Marley?
So many people, so little time.
I’d go with Voltaire, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison.
Richard the third. What did ever happen to the princes in the tower?
Beethoven, simply because he’s the greatest composer that ever lived. I’m presently learning German, but I’m not sure if he’ll have his hearing back for dinner.
For numbers three through five it’d be between Churchill, Einstein, Thomas Jefferson, and John Stuart Mill.
A great question with some good stipulations!
Luckily, Pasteur spoke fluent English, as I think he would have been a hell of a dinner companion, with plenty to discuss about a variety of topics.
In politics, I imagine Jefferson or Adams would be great conversationalists, but I’m sure they’d be too busy to sit and talk – and I’m sure it would definitely be one or the other or they’d take too much interest in arguing among themselves if they were brought together.
I wish you hadn’t already picked Orwell! So, I suppose I would also very much like to learn from Carl Sagan how he approached communicating with the public. I’ve heard he was a hell of a guy, too.
Thanks for the post!
You’d have far more interesting dinner with the author of those plays.
FYI, Shaksper would’ve had a Warwickshire accent virtually incomprehensible to Londoners of the time.
You buy into the ‘Shakespeare didn’t write his plays’ conspiracy?
I would go with David Hume, one of the great minds of the 18th century enlightenment. A bold critic of superstition and religion.
Then, I would go with Bertrand Russell because he was one of the great minds of the 20th century and a strong critic of religion and nationalism.
My third choice would be Kurt Vonnegut because of his personal history and his brilliant fiction.
Margaret Sanger, Rachel Carson, and Simone DeBeauvoir would make my second list. All three were important shapers of our modern world with respect to gender, the environment
and philosophy.
I’d like to meet three other versions of me from alternative histories and find out what would have happened if I hadn’t fucked up so many decisions.
(1) Paul Henry de Kruif, who wrote “Microbe Hunters” and collaborated with Sinclair Lewis (to the extent of receiving part of the royalties) on “Arrowsmith”. Both books, which I read in adolescence, led me into scientific work with bacteria. I dimly recall the excitement of De Kruif’s book, which might be rekindled in a conversation with him. He seems an interesting fellow, having gotten himself fired from the Rockefeller Institute for writing unsympathetically about one of its grandees.
(2) Louis Pasteur, the father of Microbiology, for obvious reasons. My French remains serviceable, if rusty. Our dinner would, of course, be French.
(3) Christopher Hitchens, obviously the most erudite and dazzling conversationalist on anyone’s list.
Thinking about it, I realized my original answers were for entirely intellectual reasons, and all guys. For interesting and pleasant company, I’d try my late Uncle, Marilyn Monroe (curiosity and to say I had dinner with her), and any one of several actresses I had a crush on.
Keeping it down to three:
George Washington – Strategy thru out the war, review of his 8 years in office
Alexander Hamilton – His review of the war and time as Sec. of Treasure. Did he aim high in duel with Burr.
James Madison – Battles lost during the meet in Philly. Reasons for his change after the Constitution was ratified and he flipped from federalist to Jefferson and the Anti-federalist.