Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s a Hump Day—Wednesday, January 24, 2018. It’s also National Peanut Butter Day, and that’s what I plan to have for lunch, as I often do. I also have a flat tire, so posting may be lighter today while I deal with this annoyance.

I note that fantasy/science fiction writer Ursula Le Guin died yesterday at 88. Though I never read any of her works, I know that many people did—and loved them. The New York Times obituary reproduces this picture with her and her cat; their caption is below the picture, taken by well known photographer Jill Krementz—the widow of another sort-of-sci-fi/fantasy author, Kurt Vonnegut:

On this day in AD 41, the debauched Roman Emperor Caligula was assassinated by his Praetorian Guards. They then proclaimed his uncle Claudius as emperor. On January 24, 1848, James Marshall found gold at Sutter’s Mill in the Sierra Nevada foothills, setting off the California Gold Rush. In 1908, it was on this day that Robert Baden-Powell founded the first Boy Scout troop (in England). On this day in 1972—and this is a weird one—a Japanese soldier from WWII surrendered. I’ll quote Wikipedia here:

Japanese Sgt. Shoichi Yokoi is found hiding in a Guam jungle, where he had been since the end of World War II.Despite hiding for twenty-eight years in an underground jungle cave, he had known since 1952 that World War II had ended. He feared coming out of hiding, explaining, “We Japanese soldiers were told to prefer death to the disgrace of getting captured alive.” Yokoi was the antepenultimate [JAC: note that word] Japanese soldier to surrender after the war, preceding Second Lieutenant Hiroo Onoda (relieved from duty by his former commanding officer on 9 March 1974) and Private Teruo Nakamura (arrested 18 December 1974).

Yokoi subsisted by hunting, mostly at night, and made bedding and other accoutrements from native plants. Hiding for 28 years, even when he’d known the war was over for two decades! How lonely can that be? After returning to Japan, Yokoi lived until 1997, and the government gave him the munificent sum of $300 in back pay and a small pension. Before and after:

Here’s his first haircut in 28 years, taken shortly after he was captured:

On this day in 1984, after announcing the Macintosh personal computer during a Superbowl ad, Apple Computer placed it on sale. And it’s been Macs for me ever since. Finally, on January 24, 1989, serial killer Ted Bundy was executed by electrocution in the Florida State Prison.

Notables born on this day include William Congreve (1670), Frederick the Great (1712), Edith Wharton (1862), my academic grandfather Theodosius Dobzhansky (1900), Ernest Borgnine (1917), Oral Roberts (1918), Neil Diamond (1941; just retired from performing because of his Parkison’s), Aaron Neville (also 1941), Sharon Tate (1943), Warren Zevon (1947), Alan Sokal (1955), Natassja Kinski (1961) and Mary Lou Retton (1968).

Those who died on January 24 include Lord Randolph Churchill (1895, Winston’s dad), Winston Churchill himself (1965, died on the 70th anniversary of his father’s death), Stooge Larry Fine (1975, real name Louis Feinberg), Ted Bundy (1989, see above), Thurgood Marshall (1993), and Allman Brothers drummer Butch Trucks (last year). Fine’s grave is in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in California:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has discovered a Law of Nature, or rather a Law of Predation:

Hili: Tasty things run out faster than those less tasty. A: Many people discovered this phenomenon before you did.

In Polish:

Hili: Smaczne rzeczy kończą się szybciej niż mniej smaczne.

Ja: Wielu odkryło ten fenomen przed tobą.

Today we have five tweets found by Matthew. Who’s to say this raven isn’t enjoying itself? Ravens in winter! (An excellent book by Bernd Heinrich.)

Remoras hitchhiking on the body of a whale shark:

This is just weird, but true. The linked PLoS article gives the details.

It doesn't get more bizarre than this: The arapaima, world's largest freshwater fish, feeds its young with a fluid secreted from its head, produced by inner ear and central nervous system. Long known by natives, called "arapaima milk" https://t.co/XRpH9o08IG — Rafael Marcondes (@brown_birds) January 23, 2018

A fantastic study revealing the biochemistry of cephalic fluid secreted by Arapaima gigas during and outside parental care @PLOSONE

Traditional people always reported that the #Arapaima feed their hatchlings Foto: @hugocmcosta #pmjhttps://t.co/MFGZVdyqEp pic.twitter.com/Xn2BOSsKa6 — Projeto Médio Juruá (@pmj_mediojurua) January 23, 2018

More artistry from Japanese farmers:

Since 1993, the farmers of the Japanese village of Inakadate, in Aomori Prefecture, Turn Rice Paddies into Works of Art pic.twitter.com/YirE7h6eI6 — 41 Strange (@41Strange) January 22, 2018

Snark on religion:

And one from Grania:

