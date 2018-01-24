Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose: Evergreen State defends its regressiveness

I’ll just drop this tweet from Bret Weinstein, late of The Evergreen State College, who is appalled by an upcoming lecture at the College. I, too, am disturbed by this lecture, which really does seem designed to turn the debate about the First Amendment back to a debate about racism. Bret says he went, and I’ve pasted his Twitter reports below the announcement. It sounds pretty much like what he expected

This is best read from the bottom up:

Evergreen is completely hopeless. If any parent asked me, I’d tell them not to send their kids there if they wanted them to improve in rationality over four years.

