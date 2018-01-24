Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Armstrong

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “homo2” came with this email note: “It’s been a while since we’ve had a resurrected comic, so here’s one from 2009. Remember Karen Armstrong? This comic was inspired by an article by her in Foreign Policy which is no longer available.”

Of course we remember Karen Armstrong, for she won’t go away! And yes, her message is succinctly conveyed in this cartoon. She’s gotten famous and rich by giving credulous people the pabulum for which they hunger.