Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s January 23, 2018, and National Pie Day! Eat some pie—the breakfast of champions. It’s also World Freedom Day in Taiwan and South Korea, celebrating the repatriation of prisoners captured during the Korean War. Meanwhile, the North and South Koreans are practicing various Winter Olympic sports at a resort in the North, and I can’t help but feel, as I’ve said before, that the South has been duped. What kind of “peace” will it get from this if the North refuses to negotiate over its nuclear program? But at least the U.S. government is operating today—for at least a couple of weeks.

On January 23, 1556, what is supposed to be the deadliest earthquake in world history, the Shaanxi earthquake, occurred in the province of that name in China. As many as 830,000 people may have been killed. Why so many? As Wikipedia notes, “Most of the population in the area at the time lived in yaodongs, artificial caves in loess cliffs, many of which collapsed with catastrophic loss of life.” On this day in 1719, the principality of Liechtenstein was created. And on January 23, 1849, the U.S.’s first woman doctor, Elizabeth Blackwell got her M.D. at Geneva Medical College in Geneva, New York. In 1957, Walter Frederick Morrison sold his invention of a “flying disc” to the Wham-O toy company, who renamed it the “Frisbee.” On this day in 1973, Richard Nixon announced that a peace agreement was reached in Vietnam. In 1986, the first members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame were inducted: Chuck Berry, James Brown, Little Richard, Ray Charles, Sam Cooke, Fats Domino, The Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley. That seems a worthy list; was anybody omitted? Finally, on January 23, 1997, Madeline Albright because the first woman to serve as the U.S. Secretary of State.

Notables born on this day include Stendahl (1783), Édouard Manet (1832), David Hilbert (1862), Django Reinhardt (1910), Ernie Kovacs (1919), and Jeanne Moreau (1928).

Below is Manet’s famous painting “Olympia”, created in 1863 and exhibited in 1865, causing a huge scandal. Note that there’s a black cat visible on the bed to the right. Some background from Wikipedia (my emphasis):

What shocked contemporary audiences was not Olympia’s nudity, nor the presence of her fully clothed maid, but her confrontational gaze and a number of details identifying her as a demi-mondaine or prostitute. These include the orchid in her hair, her bracelet, pearl earrings and the oriental shawl on which she lies, symbols of wealth and sensuality. The black ribbon around her neck, in stark contrast with her pale flesh, and her cast-off slipper underline the voluptuous atmosphere. “Olympia” was a name associated with prostitutes in 1860s Paris. The painting is modelled after Titian’s Venus of Urbino (1538) [see it here]. Whereas the left hand of Titian’s Venus is curled and appears to entice, Olympia’s left hand appears to block, which has been interpreted as symbolic of her sexual independence from men and her role as a prostitute, granting or restricting access to her body in return for payment. Manet replaced the little dog (symbol of fidelity) in Titian’s painting with a black cat, which traditionally symbolized prostitution. Olympia disdainfully ignores the flowers presented to her by her servant, probably a gift from a client. Some have suggested that she is looking in the direction of the door, as her client barges in unannounced.

Here’s an enlargement of the cat, substantiating my theory (which is mine) that many otherwise good painters couldn’t portray cats very well:

Those who died on this day include Arthur Guinness (1803; founded the beer and the brand), Gustave Doré (1883), Edvard Munch (1944), Paul Robeson (1976), photographer Helmut Newton (2004), Johnny Carson (2005; heavy smoker), Jack LaLanne (2011), and “Mr. Cub”, Ernie Banks (2015).

I love Doré’s woodcuts, particularly those he produced for Dante’s Inferno. But here’s his rendition of Puss in Boots:

Here’s Helmut Newton’s photograph of Twiggy with a cat (1967):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is still balking at going out in the snow:

Cyrus: Let’s go to the river. Hili: Not a chance.

In Polish:

Cyrus: Chodź, idziemy nad rzekę.

Hili: Mowy nie ma.

Here are three tweets from Grania. First, a strawberry cat!

This, is the Strawberry Cat. RT for good luck 🍓 🐱 pic.twitter.com/LiqePj1xmP — Mac Mittens In the Flesh (@SjonesiProduce) January 20, 2018

This is hilarious, but Malgorzata says the dogs are being maternal towards the kittens. Alternative hypothesis: the dogs want to nom them.

i'm begging you to look at this pic.twitter.com/tYYU9GGiej — bubbles (@bubblestbh) January 21, 2018

Turkish cats:

And two from Matthew. Be sure you click on the original tweet to see the news headline:

This is the sort of news I like reading in the morning pic.twitter.com/sDJkduSwJP — PICTURE CATS (@picturecats) January 22, 2018

And a trenchant cartoon:

Time to reshare this comic, as I’m periodically inclined to do. pic.twitter.com/QSe1FRncH7 — Josh Grubbs (@JoshuaGrubbsPhD) January 21, 2018