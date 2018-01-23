(The title could refer to the name of a cat, but it doesn’t.)

This is part of a series by famed wildlife photographer Art Wolfe, who has a series of hard-to-see wildlife (I’m not gonna tell you where it is, as that would spoil future fun).

Can you spot the leopard (Panthera pardus)? This is not too hard, so I won’t give a reveal. It was sent by reader Dorsa, who said it took her a while to find the beast. This is, of course, what prey see—if their vision is nearly the same as ours.

Don’t look at the comments before you have a good search, as someone’s revealed the location.