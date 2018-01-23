Spot the leopard!

(The title could refer to the name of a cat, but it doesn’t.)

This is part of a series by famed wildlife photographer Art Wolfe, who has a series of hard-to-see wildlife (I’m not gonna tell you where it is, as that would spoil future fun).

Can you spot the leopard (Panthera pardus)? This is not too hard, so I won’t give a reveal.  It was sent by reader Dorsa, who said it took her a while to find the beast.  This is, of course, what prey see—if their vision is nearly the same as ours.

Don’t look at the comments before you have a good search, as someone’s revealed the location.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 23, 2018 at 1:15 pm and filed under felids, spot the nightjar (and other beasts), spot the ________. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

14 Comments

  1. David Coxill
    Posted January 23, 2018 at 1:23 pm | Permalink

    (The title could refer to the name of a cat, but it doesn’t.)
    Better than the name of a Zebra ,haha .
    To the right of the big tree .

    Reply
  2. rickflick
    Posted January 23, 2018 at 1:29 pm | Permalink

    She’s lovely.

    Reply
  3. Stephen Barnard
    Posted January 23, 2018 at 1:43 pm | Permalink

    Excellent

    Reply
  4. ploubere
    Posted January 23, 2018 at 1:46 pm | Permalink

    She looks sleepy.

    Reply
  5. Nicholas K.
    Posted January 23, 2018 at 1:52 pm | Permalink

    I had many experiences in Africa where I had very good reason to believe I was quite close to a leopard, but I never saw one. At times, I could hear or even smell a leopard known to lurk in the area of my field site. I cam across kills and footprints (she had a cub) and was once followed for 2 miles by three very nervous warthogs that were sticking by my side, I believe for protection. Yet, I never once set eyes upon her. There coat pattern is invisible in the dappled light of the forest.

    Reply
    • Nicholas K.
      Posted January 23, 2018 at 2:39 pm | Permalink

      “The coat pattern..”

      Sigh.

      Reply
  6. Mark R.
    Posted January 23, 2018 at 1:55 pm | Permalink

    Wow, that cat is ready to pounce on a meal.

    Reply
  7. Randall Schenck
    Posted January 23, 2018 at 2:01 pm | Permalink

    Nice camouflage.

    Reply
  8. jamesgart
    Posted January 23, 2018 at 2:15 pm | Permalink

    On the right bottom of the  large tree in the weeds.

    Reply
  9. darwinwins
    Posted January 23, 2018 at 2:31 pm | Permalink

    Spot. Good name for a leopard.

    Reply
  10. Christopher
    Posted January 23, 2018 at 2:50 pm | Permalink

    This was pretty easy to spot, however, considering several seconds it took me… I would have already become MeowMix.

    Reply
    • Pete
      Posted January 23, 2018 at 4:13 pm | Permalink

      That’s what I thought by the time I saw it.

      Reply
  11. Kevin
    Posted January 23, 2018 at 3:16 pm | Permalink

    Its as well that she can’t see the gazelle sitting to the left of the tree!

    Reply
  12. sherfolder
    Posted January 23, 2018 at 4:44 pm | Permalink

    I found her but it took some seconds of intense watching. Once one discovered her beautiful face perfectly hiding in the environment the photo gets a magic touch.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: