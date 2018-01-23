(The title could refer to the name of a cat, but it doesn’t.)
This is part of a series by famed wildlife photographer Art Wolfe, who has a series of hard-to-see wildlife (I’m not gonna tell you where it is, as that would spoil future fun).
Can you spot the leopard (Panthera pardus)? This is not too hard, so I won’t give a reveal. It was sent by reader Dorsa, who said it took her a while to find the beast. This is, of course, what prey see—if their vision is nearly the same as ours.
Don’t look at the comments before you have a good search, as someone’s revealed the location.
Better than the name of a Zebra ,haha .
To the right of the big tree .
She’s lovely.
Excellent
She looks sleepy.
I had many experiences in Africa where I had very good reason to believe I was quite close to a leopard, but I never saw one. At times, I could hear or even smell a leopard known to lurk in the area of my field site. I cam across kills and footprints (she had a cub) and was once followed for 2 miles by three very nervous warthogs that were sticking by my side, I believe for protection. Yet, I never once set eyes upon her. There coat pattern is invisible in the dappled light of the forest.
“The coat pattern..”
Sigh.
Wow, that cat is ready to pounce on a meal.
Nice camouflage.
On the right bottom of the large tree in the weeds.
Spot. Good name for a leopard.
This was pretty easy to spot, however, considering several seconds it took me… I would have already become MeowMix.
That’s what I thought by the time I saw it.
Its as well that she can’t see the gazelle sitting to the left of the tree!
I found her but it took some seconds of intense watching. Once one discovered her beautiful face perfectly hiding in the environment the photo gets a magic touch.