My whole life I’ve heard the phrase above (it’s sometimes given as “sea-change”), but never knew what it meant until I looked it up yesterday. It turns out that it simply means a big change. And, like so many other common phrases, it came from Shakespeare. Here’s the Oxford English Dictionary’s definition:

Since I just learned it, I thought maybe other people might not know of its meaning or origin, either.

That said, I don’t plan to use the phrase, as to my ears it sounds a bit pompous, and I’d rather say “big change”. I wonder if those who use it—I heard it somewhere the other day on the news—know what it means, or use it in the proper sense.

As long as I’m writing this, here, from Shakespeare Online, is a list of words invented by the man, along with the following note (go to the link to click on the individual words):

The English language owes a great debt to Shakespeare. He invented over 1700 of our common words by changing nouns into verbs, changing verbs into adjectives, connecting words never before used together, adding prefixes and suffixes, and devising words wholly original. Below is a list of a few of the words Shakespeare coined, hyperlinked to the play and scene from which it comes. When the word appears in multiple plays, the link will take you to the play in which it first appears. For a more in-depth look at Shakespeare’s coined words, please click here.

Like many others, I am baffled by Shakespeare’s immense eloquence and fertility of thought and language. They seem to have come out of nowhere, but since we know very little of the man, the mystery is even deeper. What a treat it would be to have dinner with him! I know of nobody who’s a better writer in English.