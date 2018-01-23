My whole life I’ve heard the phrase above (it’s sometimes given as “sea-change”), but never knew what it meant until I looked it up yesterday. It turns out that it simply means a big change. And, like so many other common phrases, it came from Shakespeare. Here’s the Oxford English Dictionary’s definition:
Since I just learned it, I thought maybe other people might not know of its meaning or origin, either.
That said, I don’t plan to use the phrase, as to my ears it sounds a bit pompous, and I’d rather say “big change”. I wonder if those who use it—I heard it somewhere the other day on the news—know what it means, or use it in the proper sense.
As long as I’m writing this, here, from Shakespeare Online, is a list of words invented by the man, along with the following note (go to the link to click on the individual words):
The English language owes a great debt to Shakespeare. He invented over 1700 of our common words by changing nouns into verbs, changing verbs into adjectives, connecting words never before used together, adding prefixes and suffixes, and devising words wholly original. Below is a list of a few of the words Shakespeare coined, hyperlinked to the play and scene from which it comes. When the word appears in multiple plays, the link will take you to the play in which it first appears. For a more in-depth look at Shakespeare’s coined words, please click here.
Like many others, I am baffled by Shakespeare’s immense eloquence and fertility of thought and language. They seem to have come out of nowhere, but since we know very little of the man, the mystery is even deeper. What a treat it would be to have dinner with him! I know of nobody who’s a better writer in English.
YES
What the heck is with that phrase
Why was I also saying it to myself recently
Thanks for looking it up – I can take it off my list!
As for me, I’d like to see change.
Ha! Good one.
I like “sea change” and use it because, to me, it evokes a need to do things differently. A literal sea change necessitates serious alteration in how a ship must be handled, etc.
I prefer ‘paradigm shift’. If you want to sound smarter, it’s a real game changer.
Europeans in Shakespeare’s time had questionable hygiene and no knowledge of the germ theory of disease (they, ironically, thought bathing made you sick) so I wouldn’t want to have dinner with Shakespeare.
I would have dinner with him in the here and now, which is just as realistic as supposing that I’d go back to his times and eat mutton and beer.
Just make sure he brushes his teeth and takes a shower first then. And also get an interpreter for that weird, though modern English he speaks. Also, make sure he understands we no longer do cruel things to animals for sport. The Elizabethans were really odd compared to us moderns.
You do realize that in _another_ 400 years people will look back at us and think we were barbarians as well, right?
“They used to eat animal flesh! And there used to be multiple ‘races’ with people of one race hating others of a different race. And there used to be incredibly suffering, hunger, and poverty, that most people just ignored while enjoying a cup of coffee and reading the Internet.”
Yes. So?
More likely: “They were such barbarians! Some of them to think it was wrong to eat animal flesh! And they denied the existence of biological races!”
Your imagined future might play out differently than you think.
Or, they treated cancer by cutting it out and then poisoning you with radiation and chemicals.
Cutting it out can give you another 25 years. Not a bad choice.
So does the radiation and chemo, that’s why we do them even though they have horrible side-effects. But the reason for my remark is, in the future, cutting it out and subjecting patients to brutal adjuvant therapy, will hopefully be seen as unnecessary and brutal because there will be such better non-invasive and even more effective treatments.
Poor dental hygiene is why I’d never travel to the past. It’s worse than accidentally sleeping with your grandmother and becoming your own grandfather.
Ha ha – and the danger of stepping on butterflies.
Not to mention the fact most of them wouldn’t exactly be enlightened on the matter of Jewish people.
Still, you could ask him about the bloke he wrote the Donets for and clear up some outstanding literary questions.
Sonnets. Bloody autocorrect. Invents more words than Shakespeare.
This is a treat to watch. Maybe I got this from WEIT before. Anyway, for those who haven’t seen it, it’s recreating the accent of the place and time of Shakespeare’s plays.
Truly a treat. Thanks for the tip.
I watched that treat again. Great to imagine seeing the plays this way.
Very interesting. As if Shakespeare wasn’t interesting enough already, it adds a new dimension.
I’ve used “sea change,” though very sparingly, but then I’ve a fondness for nautical language used figuratively. And if that lashes me to the spar of pomposity, so be it. 🙂
Oy. Jerry needs to change the masthead of this article to “invitation for bad sailing references.”
Your punishment is to be keel-hauled while lashed to the spar of pomposity.
“Sea-change” makes me think of L. Ron Hubbard and Scientology, which gives me the willies.
Aye, but I much prefer it to “paradigm shift”, the 80s equivalent!
Paradigm shift sounds like there is a new crew coming in at a certain time, “Make sure to tidy up for the paradigm shift; they have a lot to do and we need to set them up for success.”
The wrath of Kuhn.
Yikes!
That brings to mind, not too long ago on Quora I came across the question “Why do people think L Ron Hubbard was a bad science fiction writer?” Some of the answers were pretty funny. Having read Battlefield Earth once, it was no mystery to me.
Ha ha! Me neither!
It would not sound right in Sam Cooke’s song. What would we call a change in the ocean?
“Don’t know much about oceanography/Don’t know much about hydrology”? 🙂
What was that R.E.M. song – Losing My Religion. Assumes you had it to begin with.
I learned the phrase as an adolescent studying Shakespeare. So it does not feel pompous to me, just part of the vocabulary I grew up with. I suppose it depends at what period in your life the phrase was first explained to you.
I used the word segue (pronouncing it ‘segway’) for years before, when I was 40 or so, a friend told me the correct spelling –
which I had assumed was ‘segway’. ‘Segue’ still irritates me, probably due to my initial annoyance at my ignorance.
‘Segue’ from Italian = follows. Found in musical scores etc.
Shakespeare would never have us
ed that ghastly word ‘multiple.’
You know where “sea change” is used the most – the news. I bet when journalists are told to “make this sound more profound”, they use it.
Of late, I’d say “disrupting” plays a similar role – “make this unknown startup sound like it’s the next big thing”
“disrupting”
Didn’t this happen to “paradigm shift” as well? Where once it meant a fundamental scientific change, now it means any kind of big change…or sea-change.
Ah yes, same flavor.
Thomas Kuhn coined “paradigm shift” in The Structure Of Scientific Revolutions.
I used it once – on an exam, in fact, I felt very proud of myself.
Did I mention I used it once? As in, only one time?
Uh oh – think I’m in error
Page 10 Of 3rd edition introduces “paradigm”
Page 23 he says he “appropriates “paradigm” here”
“paradigm choice” is in the index…
… but upon review it seems “paradigm shift” is not in Khun’s book.
… and a quick “Look Up” says it originates in the 15th century.
… gonna have to apologize for this. On the bright side, I’ve expunged one of those chestnuts that only embarrasses oneself.
Google ngram might be interesting
https://books.google.com/ngrams/graph?content=Paradigm+shift%2Cparadigm%2C+sea+change&year_start=1800&year_end=2000&corpus=15&smoothing=3&share=&direct_url=t1%3B%2CParadigm%20shift%3B%2Cc0%3B.t1%3B%2Cparadigm%3B%2Cc0%3B.t1%3B%2Csea%20change%3B%2Cc0
Thanks for that link. It’s an interesting resource which I used immediately for ‘red line’ and ‘line in the sand’.
Embedding is shunned here, right? There’s html Google outputs ..
Anyway, I got better results using just like this :
sea change
Sigmoidal increase between 1980 and present.
Aha, now I understand Ken Kucek’s “Wrath of Kuhn” comment up-thread.
Kukec…sorry for the misspelling.
Not the first time that’s happened, if you can believe it. 🙂
Not unlike “quantum leap”: used properly, it should suggest the smallest change possible to a given system. In most (non-scientific) contexts it seems to be intended to mean “a huge abrupt jump”.
We know a lot about the man. He’s just not the unschooled, semi-illiterate, avaricious small businessman from the boondocks of Stratford.
I’ve read Bill Bryson’s excellent biography (strangely enough titled Shakespeare), and according to Bryson, we don’t know much about him:
Keep in mind that we don’t much about most of Shakespeare’s colleagues either, aside from the fame-hungry Ben Jonson. I’m a fan of John Ford (not to be confused with the filmmaker!) and he’s even more mysterious than Shakespeare. Even what we know about Marlowe is not reliable.
Yet did Shakespeare invent all those words & phrases?
Afterall, he had audiences that needed to understand what he meant or not understand his works.
Perhaps he was more compiler than originator?
He almost certainly didn’t invent all that are credited to him, but I believe that there are too many apparently novel words to all just be words from dialects that aren’t recorded elsewhere. He wasn’t really a scholar of obscure dialects, or any such thing, so, while he’d pick up the occasional obscure word, he presumably wasn’t relying on known words for all of what appear to be novelties in his works.
He could invent words so long as the meanings were relatively clear, like with “Sea-change.” He appears to elaborate somewhat as well, just in case people weren’t certain what he meant.
Glen Davidson
Or the first writer-downer (recorder).
I like how it’s evocative of profound changes in weather, in sea conditions.
I think it tends to go beyond “big change,” to a kind of transformation, which seems to be how Shakespeare is using it–Sea-change into something rich and strange.
To be sure, it’s probably more commonly used as a synonym for “big change,” which seems to me unfortunate.
Glen DAvison
Yes, to me it connotes a change into something wholly different.
That is small change I suppose.
I am not convinced that he coined all those terms attributed to him, though he may have. It is surely safer to say he was the first to use them where they survive in print.
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.
I’ve never heard of sea change. One of the most interesting things I remember learning about Romeo and Juliet is the meaning of wherefore in “Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?” Juliet isn’t asking where he is. She’s asking *why* he is. She’s referring to the fact that he’s from a rival/enemy family. The 1996 movie version of Romeo and Juliet is brilliant. At least that’s what I think.
There was an Australian TV Drama by the name of SeaChange in the late 90s.
The description from Wikipedia:
“Laura Gibson (Sigrid Thornton), a high-flying city lawyer, is prompted to undergo a ‘seachange’ with her children Rupert and Miranda after her husband is arrested for fraud and is found to have had an affair with her sister. Laura becomes the magistrate for the small coastal town of Pearl Bay. With its many colourful characters…”
I can’t help it – I just want to see if this works – shouldn’t hurt much:
https://books.google.com/ngrams/interactive_chart?content=sea+change&year_start=1800&year_end=2000&corpus=15&smoothing=3&share=&direct_url=t1%3B%2Csea%20change%3B%2Cc0
It does not mean big change, but rather a significant change in one’s fortunes.
I wonder whether it was originally a sailing term. A sea change could be threatening or otherwise in the days of sail and wooden ships
Indeed, it is. Shakespeare used it in “The Tempest.”
PuffHo headline: Sea Change Coming for Evolution and Close-minded Darwinists
Just kidding, just kidding …
🙂
If I Had Lunch With C.S. Lewis (and obviousl A.McGrath), I’d much rather have dinner with W. Shakespeare.
“Sea change” is properly used to mean not just a big change but a profound transformation–Shakespeare uses it describe the metamorphosis of a dead character from a corpse to part of the ocean:
Full fathom five thy father lies;
Of his bones are coral made;
Those are pearls that were his eyes:
Nothing of him that doth fade,
But doth suffer a sea-change
Into something rich and strange.
So I don’t think it’s pretentious to use the phrase to signify a profound transformation. Unfortunately too many lazy hack journalists and philistines have been misusing the word, and it will probably undergo the same devaluation as “epic.”
Yes exactly — analogous to fossilization perhaps, the molecule-by-molecule replacement of one substance into a different one.
That would be a shame. “Sea change” reminds me of the mythological seal-herdsman Proteus and the word protean, although the latter refers to mutability or volatile, repeatedly shifting changes, rather than a profound transformation.
I have some “Shakespearean insult” magnets, from a museum/gift shop somewhere in the UK (maybe the British Library?), on a fridge in my lab. They never cease to amuse me, and a few have disappeared off the fridge (everyone likes creative insults, I guess). “Thou cream-faced loon” etc.
The insult fridge magnets are a big draw at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre down the road in Stratford-upon-Avon.
In the nearby second-hand bookshop there is a shelf tiled, “Local Authors”. It’s all Shakespeare. Classy.
Milton’s pretty impressive, too, when it comes to eloquence, fertility of language, and phrases that have become common.
“Silver lining”, for example, is Miltonic. It was proverbial, apparently, but I think that the OED credits Milton with its first print appearance. It’s in “Comus”:
“Was I deceived, or did a sable cloud
Turn forth her silver lining on the night?”
And what would 1980s professional wrestling have done without “pandaemonium”?
Anyhow, here’s a link to an old Guardian story that marvels at Milton:
http://www.theguardian.com/uk/2008/jan/28/britishidentity.johncrace
Yes, I think Milton is usually ranked just behind Shakespeare in the great English poets category. The Milton scholar Stanley Fish once remarked that one is either a Milton fan or a Shakespeare fan. However, Fish has said plenty of stupid things on many topics (including atheism)…
Oh yes I had forgotten about pandemonium. I remember discovering it and its meaning while reading Paradise Lost all those decades ago!
“Every silver lining’s got a touch of grey” — the Grateful Dead
Idioms are like cherry tomatoes: bite into one, you never know what direction it’s gonna squirt off in.
And what would 1980s professional wrestling have done without “pandaemonium”?
Or folding metal chairs, for that matter?
Although those are not attributable to Shakespeare.
My thought on Shakespeare’s apparently endless ability to coin neologisms is that most were borrowed on the fly. That is, he had a very good ear for language and spent a lot of time with witty people who didn’t necessarily commit their thoughts to print.
I really don’t think, as others have noted, that the Bard “coined” all those words. “Dawn,” for example, dates to the 1200s. He may have been the first writer we know of who used a certain adjectival form or verbed a certain noun, but the Shakespeare online claim is quite a stretch.
In THE LANGUAGE INSTINCT (1994), Steven Pinker points out that up to a fifth of English verbs are derived from nouns–including such ancient verbs as rain, snow, and thunder, along with more recent verbs like oil, pressure, referee, bottle, debut, audition, highlight, diagnose, critique, email, and mastermind. “In fact,” he writes, “easy conversion of nouns to verbs has been part of English grammar for centuries; it is one of the processes that make English English.”
Shakespeare had to invent “dawn”, coz “arose by any other name” had already been taken.
I recall Tom Robbins mentioning in a novel (Even Cowgirls Get the Blues, I think) that “Homer, who was blind and had no editor, wrote of ‘the rosy fingers of dawn.'”
Later, Robbins opened a chapter in the book with “The rosy fingers of dawn drummed softly — like a Julliard professor sitting in at a downtown jazz club.”
Professor Richard Feynman went to Julliard? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aIoww5DdXGM
William Shakespeare ( Willy Wobbledagger, as we called him in school): great writer, but his works are laden with clichés.
Isn’t there an old joke about a neophyte theater-goer describing Hamlet as nothing a bunch of famous old sayings strung together with a palace-intrigue plot?
At least they were new cliches then.
Glen Davidson
The phrase comes from “The Tempest,” in which the spirit Ariel is singing to Ferdinand about the (supposed) drowning of his father, King Alonso:
Full fathom five thy father lies.
Of his bones are coral made.
Those are pearls that were his eyes.
Nothing of him that doth fade,
But doth suffer a sea-change
Into something rich and strange.
The central issue that’s being raised here is what happens when someone dies: the specific change in question is the transformation from something alive to something not alive, which is more than just a “big change.” I.e., we wouldn’t say of someone who was alive and is now dead, “He’s changed” or even “Wow! He’s really changed.”
What Ariel is saying is that everything about Ferdinand’s father that is subject to change (“that doth fade”) has changed into something else (bones to coral, eyes to pearls). The implication is that there is something about a living thing that doesn’t fade or change—namely, a soul or spirit. Ariel calls it a “sea-change” because the body in this case is changed by being under water, but a body decomposing in the earth would undergo a similar change, though in that case the bones might be roots and the eyes flowers.
Clearly, the use of the phrase to mean any “big change” has lost much of its original meaning.
Although I can find nothing online to support it, I doubt that Shakespeare really invented this phrase. English owes so many phrases to sailing and seamanship. After all, it was the premiere technology of the day and arguably more important to England than most other countries. My favorite is “square meal”, referring to the square wooden plates used by the sailors to hold their meals. As another commenter mentions, a change in sea conditions can trigger a wholesale change in how the ship’s sails are configured which, in turn, requires a huge amount of work by the sailors. Hence a sea change is a very big change indeed.
