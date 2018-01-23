Matthew’s lecture on “What makes great biology?”

I’m out of the office this morning, so Readers’ Wildlife will take a one-day hiatus. But we do have a nice half-hour video lecture from Matthew on “What makes great biology?”. It’s largely based, as the YouTube notes say, on his interviewing or knowing personally several of the people who have done “great biology”, including Sydney Brenner. That required Matthew to fly to Singapore, where the aging Brenner has retired. What a pair he and Crick were!

As Matthew explained, he gave this talk to an audience, but a recording glitch meant that he had to re-record it in his office. The lecture lays out five characteristics that he sees in great biological research, and he gives examples of each characteristic. Those examples are eclectic, reflecting Matthew’s own interests in genetics and evolution—especially human evolution—as well as his own work on the biology of olfaction.

All the biologists used as examples are still alive save Francis Crick. Eve Marder’s work was new to me, and so I learned something— as you will if you watch it. As you see, Matthew is a lively and engaging speaker.

Note his collection of Stegosaurus toys on the windowsill.