Brooks goes for the jugular

I’m not a huge fan of New York Times columnist David Brooks, but in college he honed his writing skills producing satire, and it shows in his latest column (click on screenshot below). It’s about the one-day government shutdown—not the finest hour for either party, but certainly not a shining moment for us Democrats:
Brooks’s analysis of the Democrats’ “five-part plan” to screw up the shutdown negotiations is at once sad, true, and funny. I’ll leave you to enjoy it, but here’s a snippet:
Second, the Democrats focused all their energies on those all-important Michel Foucault swing voters. When Democrats get all excited, they go into a hypnotic trance and think the entire country is the Middlebury College faculty lounge. The American story is a story of systemic oppression. Since the cultural discourse that privileges white hegemony is the world’s single most important problem, of course it’s worth shutting down the entire government to take a stand on DACA.
It’s not that people don’t like DACA. They do. It’s that they just don’t recognize themselves in a party that thinks it’s worth closing the government, destabilizing the economy and straining the military for it.
Third, Democrats devised a brilliant Tao Te Ching messaging strategy. The ancient Chinese master informs us, “Being and not being create each other. … Before and after follow each other.” In this way, he teaches the paradoxical infinity of ultimate truth.
The Democrats captured this same paradoxical profundity with their superb messaging over the weekend: We bravely shut down the government to save the Dreamers even though Donald Trump is responsible for shutting down the government.
The ancient Chinese master bows in respect.
One of the most idiotic political moves ever. If they keep this up, we can look forward to seven more years of Trump and his Republican amen chorus.
Although my actual agreements with them are fairly rare, David Brooks and George Will have long been two of my very favorite conservative columnists.
(Will has left the Republican party in objection to the nomination of D. Trump for Prez.)
I have been saying this along; the Democrats are fully capable of screwing up so badly, that they hand the mid-term elections to the party with the least popular and most despised President in history.
David Brooks has several problems, least of which is that he no longer has a party. He was a Bush and Reagan baby but lost out to the Trump invasion that has high jacked his old party. He was all in during Iraq until he saw what a disaster it became and then he was lost. Since then he has been hanging around PBS and mostly wishing for the good old days. His writing is good but his position and politics are generally wrong. The upper class of the old republican just can’t bend over quite far enough to join the losers who took their party. Once the tea party hit them in the face they have become sad. But, no matter how bad it gets, he will never change over to the real party, you know, the one still interested in the people, so his future is not so good.
I dissent a bit; I agree with Paul Krugman’s take:
Sure but Krugman’s statement is more about defending the Dems giving up on the government shutdown, rather than their explanation for tying DACA support to the shutdown.
While Krugman says “failing to honor that agreement will be bad for Rs”, Dems need to broadcast that message much more loudly or risk the same thing happening in 3 weeks when Mitch McConnell finds an excuse not to honor the agreement. I suspect Trump may make it impossible to hold the agreement and Mitch knows that’s what is going to happen.
Except that Krugman is wrong. The six year extension of CHIP funding was already agreed on. It is in the House bill. All the Dems got for the shut down was a promise to *talk* about immigration and DACA (big deal) and they handed the Republicans a big club in exchange.
Brook’s comments about Dems messaging is spot on. They often act like everyone already agrees with their positions and that repeating mantras is all that is necessary. Clinton was a “master” at this.
Immigration is a good example of this. Reps have easy stories to tell on this subject such as “they are coming for your jobs” and “they are coming to commit crimes and terrorism”. These things are very easy for the uninformed to believe especially if they are the least bit xenophobic. Dems have to counter these stories with one of their own but they don’t.
Unfortunately democrats have a problem will telling the truth and writing actual policy. Want to share Any type of stories dems should have used.
I’m not touching that as you’ve already telegraphed your position on it. Next you are going to be telling me about Fake News.
I long ago came to the opinion that David Brooks is always wrong. This has not changed my mind.
I, on the other hand, find that David Brooks is surprisingly right about a lot of things, especially for a Republican.
I don’t know if he is always wrong but he is and always was, as Andrew Bacevich, likes to say, from the Church of American Redeemer. He was full on Iraq, one of the neoconservative boys who always believed America’s calling was to rehabilitate such places. It did not work out quite so well but we must push on and fill our position in the world order. Never mind the cost, the loss of life or any of that. Brooks could never believe he could be wrong. His old republican party has been wrong enough to turn it all over to the likes of Trump who’s thinking on a world stage is the opposite direction from his.
The Democrats need to dig into support for DACA a bit.
Americans overwhelmingly do not want to send back young people who were raised here and acculturated as Americans. That is because of a sense of fairness and mercy. That does not mean that they want the level of immigration, and chain migration, that has existed for the last 50 years to continue unabated.
To try to use the issue of the “dreamers” as a wedge against “the will of the people” is an error. This kind of error has elected Donald Trump. Continuing it may re-elect him.
Dems should not have attached DACA to funding the government since Trump and the Republicans (and 80% of regular folk) have said they are already for it. While there is some reason to believe they are lying about their DACA support (especially Trump) but if they go against it, that can easily be used against them.
I have no data in support, but it is my contention that the huge support for DACA is soft, at best. It’s an emotional issue but one which doesn’t affect many people personally.
Ask those same people if they’d support DACA if it meant their tax refunds would be delayed by months and the support would mostly evaporate.
So would their support for just about anything else.
Trump took two kids hostage in this kerfuffle — CHIPS and DACA — and the Dems managed to secure the release of one, and the other’s still alive while Trump kicks the can down the street for a couple more weeks with another “continuing resolution.”
I’m hoping this hostage situation resolves itself like the last reel of Dog Day Afternoon — with Trump demanding a helicopter and jet to take him to Algeria, but ending up in handcuffs.
“Attica! Attica! Attica!”
Nice one. Did you catch Schumer,s move right after the vote was over. He had the gal from Missouri get up and ask for a vote that Mitch had to object to. Then he had two more members get up and ask for things that Mitch had to again, object to. All of these members will be able to use these pieces for their own re-election campaigns later.
Your first sentence is interesting. I’ve been hearing everyone say the Dems were holding the government hostage, but it seems to me (an admitted political nincompoop) that it takes two to tango.
It is long past time for a mercy killing of the Democratic party. They couldn’t beat a misogynist, racist, ignoramus even though they ran the candidate who had the correct genitalia (and only acceptable ones these days). Don’t forget, it isn’t just POTUS; the Republicans have been cleaning the Dems clocks at almost every level in national and state elections (26 states are completely controlled by Republicans while only 7 are in control of the Democrats)
Our country’s future depends on the Democratic party dying and another to replace it. But…that, of course, is not going to happen. So we’re stuck with the Republicans and a noisy, ineffectual pipsqueak of a party biting at their heels. It will be a long slow slide into the depths.
I am not sure where you get all you information but it is off a bit. You need to update yourself and pay attention to all the state elections that have taken place since a year ago. The Democrats have been cleaning the republican’s clock. And also, if you have not noticed the Females have been demonstrating and marching and signing up to run for office and voting. Also, the republicans in Congress are bailing – many of them will not be running this next election because they know they are toast. Keep Watching….
I blame the loss on Clinton more than I do the Dems. She was just a tone-deaf candidate. The Dems could have done more but they would have had hard time choosing a different candidate even if they knew that she’d lose. The only serious alternative to Clinton wasn’t even a Dem.
If you just listen to yourself I think you will find you make no sense. The idea that people would do nothing or vote from Trump because Clinton just isn’t what we like a lot is stupid. Nobody said she was the best candidate in the world but my g*d. You do not drive over a cliff because you are a little upset with your candidate. Especially one who actually knows something verses another who knows nothing. The Democrats and many Independents did not show up. This next time around, starting in 2018, they are going to show up. Trump is a one term or less office holder and I think you could bet on that.
I listened to myself and I still sound smart. 😉
I disagree with your second sentence. The result of Clinton being an unconvincing candidate results in exactly those things you state. Some will stay home because they lack motivation even though they would vote for Clinton if they could do so without getting off their butts. Some thought Clinton would win easily and didn’t think their vote was necessary. And, of course, there are those that vote for Trump because they truly like what he stands for.
If you are simply stating that, even though Clinton was a less-than-perfect candidate, she was still far more desirable than Trump, then I wholeheartedly agree. That doesn’t invalidate my point. If she had been a better candidate she would have won. (I know that last sentence sounds like a tautology but I think you know what I mean.)
Well I certainly hope the Dems can reverse what is a decades long trend, but Randall, I think you may be whistling past the graveyard.
Review this; http://www.ncsl.org/research/about-state-legislatures/partisan-composition.aspx
The guy who shut down this government was the orange haired idiot who promised for many months that he was going to build this big fabulous wall and Mexico was going to pay for it. Funny how now all he wants is our money to build his wall?
I grok your anger at the Orange One. I share it. But he is not solely responsible. His party is too. As for the Democrats, this miscalculation is just part of their over-arching long term strategy to lose races at every opportunity.