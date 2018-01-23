Brooks goes for the jugular

I’m not a huge fan of New York Times columnist David Brooks, but in college he honed his writing skills producing satire, and it shows in his latest column (click on screenshot below). It’s about the one-day government shutdown—not the finest hour for either party, but certainly not a shining moment for us Democrats:

Brooks’s analysis of the Democrats’ “five-part plan” to screw up the shutdown negotiations is at once sad, true, and funny. I’ll leave you to enjoy it, but here’s a snippet:

Second, the Democrats focused all their energies on those all-important Michel Foucault swing voters. When Democrats get all excited, they go into a hypnotic trance and think the entire country is the Middlebury College faculty lounge. The American story is a story of systemic oppression. Since the cultural discourse that privileges white hegemony is the world’s single most important problem, of course it’s worth shutting down the entire government to take a stand on DACA. It’s not that people don’t like DACA. They do. It’s that they just don’t recognize themselves in a party that thinks it’s worth closing the government, destabilizing the economy and straining the military for it. Third, Democrats devised a brilliant Tao Te Ching messaging strategy. The ancient Chinese master informs us, “Being and not being create each other. … Before and after follow each other.” In this way, he teaches the paradoxical infinity of ultimate truth. The Democrats captured this same paradoxical profundity with their superb messaging over the weekend: We bravely shut down the government to save the Dreamers even though Donald Trump is responsible for shutting down the government. The ancient Chinese master bows in respect.