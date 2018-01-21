Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

It’s Sunday, January 21, 2018, and there will be rain today in Chicago (the temperature will be above freezing), which is good because my car is covered with schmutz from being stored in the garage. It’s National Clam Chowder Day, celebrating an comestible that’s good when made in the New England style with cream (the “Manhattan” tomato-based version is not worth eating). It’s also National Hugging Day, but be careful to ask for consent, preferably on a signed form, before you hug someone.

On this day in 1789, what is regarded as the first American novel, bearing the tedious title of The Power of Sympathy or the Triumph of Nature Founded in Truth, was printed in Boston. In 1954, former State Department official Alger Hiss was convicted of perjury for lying about being a Soviet spy (he couldn’t be convicted of espionage as the statute of limitations had expired). This was a huge case at the time, and it’s still not clear whether Hiss was indeed a spy. On January 21, 1954, the USS Nautilus, the first nuclear-powered submarine, was launched in Connecticut after christening by First Lady Mamie Dowd Eisenhower. On this day in 1960, the first primate-bearing Mercury spacecraft, Little Joe 1B, took off from Wallops Island, Virginia, bearing a female rhesus monkey (Macaca mulatta) named Miss Sam. Here she is in her spacesuit and being put into the capsule. You’ll be happy to know she survived the 8.5 minute flight, but I suspect that the engineers dissected her anyway.

On this day in 1981, the first DeLorean DMC-12 sports car was built in Dunmurry, Northern Ireland. Here it is—the only model ever made by the company. It’s estimated that 6500 of these gull-winged things are still around.

Finally, on this day 11 years ago, the U.S. Congress voted 395-28 to reprimand Speaker Newt Gingrich for ethics violations, making him the only speaker to be so sanctioned.

Notables born on this day include Ethan Allen (1738), Stonewall Jackson (1824), Grigori Rasputin (1869), Nobel-winning biochemist Konrad Emil Bloch (1912), Telly Savalas (1922), Wolfman Jack (1938), and Plácido Domingo and Richie Havens (both 1941).

Havens, who died in 2013, rose to fame after he played a soulful and emotional song at Woodstock, and until I looked this up I had no idea that that song, “Freedom,” was improvised. A video is below, and here are Wikipedia’s notes:

Havens as a live performer earned widespread notice. His Woodstock appearance in 1969 catapulted him into stardom and was a major turning point in his career. As the festival’s first performer, he held the crowd for nearly three hours. In part, Havens was told to continue playing, because many artists scheduled to perform after him were delayed in reaching the festival location with highways at a virtual standstill. He was called back for several encores. Having run out of tunes, he improvised a song based on the old spiritual “Motherless Child” that became “Freedom”.

Note that he has no teeth on his upper gums.

Those who took their last breath on this day include Vladimir Lenin (1924), Nobel-winning physician Camillio Golgi (1926), George Orwell (1950), Cecil B. DeMille (1959), James Beard (1985), and Peggy Lee (2002). Lenin was a cat-lover, as this short video attests:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili pretends to feel sympathy for the mice in winter. What she really means, of course, is that it’s too cold for her to go outside to kill them. She wants a Mousesicle!

Hili: I’m afraid that the mice are freezing. A: And you sympathize with them? Hili: Very much so.

In Polish:

Hili: Obawiam się, że myszkom musi być bardzo zimno.

Ja: A ty im bardzo współczujesz?

Hili: Bardzo.

In nearby Wloclawek, Leon, who also hates the snow (despite his previous winter hikes) is hiding:

Leon: What’s the problem? I need some privacy.

A tw**t found by Matthew. Read the BBC story to learn how the wallabies got high: it’s true!

YOU GUYS

Australian opium farmers found mysterious crop circles in their fields.

The culprits: wallabies who got high and bounced around in circles. Tripping wallabies are my new excuse for everything.https://t.co/a7dgu3RFss — Effie Seiberg (@effies) January 19, 2018