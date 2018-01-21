Spot the Persian leopard!

(Note: the original title, which went out over email, was “spot the snow leopard,” but this is a regular leopard; see below.)

Here’s a tweet from Mohammad Farhadinia asking you to spot the Persian leopard (Panthera pardus tulliana; I had no idea that “African” leopards were in Asia, which shows how ignorant I am).  I’ll put a bigger picture below, and the answer will go up at noon Chicago time.

Can you see it? (Click to enlarge.)  I would rate this one “medium difficulty”.

 

And, for your delectation, here’s the range map of the subspecies of Panthera pardus:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 21, 2018 at 8:50 am and filed under felids, spot the nightjar (and other beasts), spot the ________. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

10 Comments

  1. GBJames
    Posted January 21, 2018 at 8:54 am | Permalink

    I call that one pretty easy.

    Reply
  2. Kelly MacKay
    Posted January 21, 2018 at 8:57 am | Permalink

    When I was in Kenya, a leopard was lounging on a cliff, everyone around me where taking pictures and I couldn’t see him. they blend in well.

    Reply
  3. Michael Fisher
    Posted January 21, 2018 at 9:25 am | Permalink

    The trouble I have with “Spot the…”s is knowing how big an object to look for when there’s no standard objects [phone boxes, cars, people, cattle etc] for scale. Difficulty of 5

    It leaps out at you once you spot it 🙂

    Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted January 21, 2018 at 9:38 am | Permalink

    Not hard.

    Reply
  5. Christopher
    Posted January 21, 2018 at 10:24 am | Permalink

    I had no idea there were so many subspecies or that Panthera pardus was spread over such a large area.

    Reply
    • Christopher
      Posted January 21, 2018 at 10:37 am | Permalink

      And out of curiosity about why the P.p. japonensis was only shown on the map in northern China, I did a quick wiki-peek at P.p. japonensis only to find it was recently under review and subsumed to P. p. orientalis, with on site claiming an approximate population size of less than 350. So, I wonder at the validity of the multiple subspecies and worry that in a few years it won’t matter much anyway.

      Reply
    • Hempenstein
      Posted January 21, 2018 at 11:14 am | Permalink

      Especially surprising (to me, anyway) that there are any on the Arabian peninsula.

      Reply
  6. naveen1941
    Posted January 21, 2018 at 10:30 am | Permalink

    Easy to spot the leopard

    Reply
  7. Neil Faulkner
    Posted January 21, 2018 at 10:44 am | Permalink

    Not at all hard on the enlarged pic. Ssp tulliana doesn’t appear on the range map, is it also known as P p saxicolor? And I’m staggered at how fragmented the species’ range is.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: