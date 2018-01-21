(Note: the original title, which went out over email, was “spot the snow leopard,” but this is a regular leopard; see below.)

Here’s a tweet from Mohammad Farhadinia asking you to spot the Persian leopard (Panthera pardus tulliana; I had no idea that “African” leopards were in Asia, which shows how ignorant I am). I’ll put a bigger picture below, and the answer will go up at noon Chicago time.

استار یعنی این …. می تونین پلنگ را بین صخره ها پیدا کنین ؟

Incredible camouflage of a Persian #leopard at #Tandoureh NE #Iran pic.twitter.com/zm6f8jrdL3 — Mohammad Farhadinia (@MSFarhadinia) January 20, 2018

Can you see it? (Click to enlarge.) I would rate this one “medium difficulty”.

And, for your delectation, here’s the range map of the subspecies of Panthera pardus: