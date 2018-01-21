(Note: the original title, which went out over email, was “spot the snow leopard,” but this is a regular leopard; see below.)
Here’s a tweet from Mohammad Farhadinia asking you to spot the Persian leopard (Panthera pardus tulliana; I had no idea that “African” leopards were in Asia, which shows how ignorant I am). I’ll put a bigger picture below, and the answer will go up at noon Chicago time.
Can you see it? (Click to enlarge.) I would rate this one “medium difficulty”.
And, for your delectation, here’s the range map of the subspecies of Panthera pardus:
I call that one pretty easy.
When I was in Kenya, a leopard was lounging on a cliff, everyone around me where taking pictures and I couldn’t see him. they blend in well.
The trouble I have with “Spot the…”s is knowing how big an object to look for when there’s no standard objects [phone boxes, cars, people, cattle etc] for scale. Difficulty of 5
It leaps out at you once you spot it 🙂
Not hard.
I had no idea there were so many subspecies or that Panthera pardus was spread over such a large area.
And out of curiosity about why the P.p. japonensis was only shown on the map in northern China, I did a quick wiki-peek at P.p. japonensis only to find it was recently under review and subsumed to P. p. orientalis, with on site claiming an approximate population size of less than 350. So, I wonder at the validity of the multiple subspecies and worry that in a few years it won’t matter much anyway.
Especially surprising (to me, anyway) that there are any on the Arabian peninsula.
Easy to spot the leopard
Not at all hard on the enlarged pic. Ssp tulliana doesn’t appear on the range map, is it also known as P p saxicolor? And I’m staggered at how fragmented the species’ range is.