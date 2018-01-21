We haven’t heard from reader Ed Kroc in a while, but he made up for his absence with some great photos of one of our favorite seabirds. Ed’s notes are indented.

It’s been far too long since I’ve sent in a batch of wildlife photos, but here are some shots from a trip I took this past summer to eastern Newfoundland. It’s one of the most beautiful places I have ever visited and home to one of bird-doms most iconic members: the Atlantic Puffin (Fratercula arctica). All these shots were taken at a large colony near Elliston, NFL in late July, right in the middle of the chick-rearing season. Puffins spend most of their lives on the open ocean, coming to land only to breed. They choose tall rocky islets with plenty of dirt to dig their burrows where pairs lay a single egg. Young pufflings live entirely underground until they are old enough to fledge. When they are ready, they skip out under cover of night to the open ocean, using the light from the moon and stars as a guide (it reflects off the water, acting as a beacon). Of course, with urban encroachment, it is common for pufflings to get confused by city lights and end up marooned on streets or in back yards. Luckily, there are many local initiatives in Newfoundland, Iceland, Ireland, and Scotland to rescue and return these lost pufflings to the sea each summer.

You can see in the third shot how packed the puffin colony can be. Each puffin or pair of puffins is standing at the entrance to their burrows. Any patch of loose dirt can be used, as long as it is deep enough to house a nest and growing nestling.

In the fourth shot you will see a couple American Herring Gulls (Larus smithsonianus) behind the burrows of some puffins. The gulls nest above ground, making simple nests in the tall grasses in the background. Puffins are interested only in seafood, so pose no danger to the gull eggs or chicks. However, if a puffin egg or nestling happened to be out of its burrow for some reason, a nearby gull would surely scoop it up for a snack. The gulls are effective at chasing away raptors, however, so a tentative alliance is maintained. Note just how small the puffins are: about a third the size of a typical large gull.

The next two shots showcase puffins in flight. They require a good gust of wind to take to the air, but once they are up, they can shoot through the sky like tuxedoed torpedoes. The winds blew strongly onshore, right to where I was sitting taking pictures. Consequently, puffins would sometimes come rocketing past me less than a foot away, blown in my direction as they leapt from the cliffs of the islet just offshore (it couldn’t have been more than 20 metres from cliff-base to cliff-base).

The final two shots show flighted puffins en masse. In the first, a batch are returning to the colony. They would ride the wind down to the rocks, sometimes haphazardly, occasionally bumping into a neighbour. The last shot shows a group taking off. As a large gust swept in, dozens of puffins leapt from the edge, probably 40 metres above the jagged rocks and waves below. They plummeted parabolically for a second or two before their wings caught enough of the updraft to create lift – then they shot off like missiles in every direction.

I highly recommend a trip to see the puffins during their breeding season in the north Atlantic for any wildlife lover. I easily spent all day watching them, and would have gladly spent multiple days had time allowed.