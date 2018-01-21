I just discovered, almost too late, that it’s Squirrel Appreciation Day!
Squirrel Appreciation Day is observed annually on January 21. The creator, Christy Hargrove, is a wildlife rehabilitator in North Carolina and is affiliated with the Western North Carolina Nature Center. According to Christy, “Celebration of the event itself is up to the individual or group — anything from putting out extra food for the squirrels to learning something new about the species.”
I’ve not only put out lots of tasty peanuts today, but also proffer a special tribute to my small rodential friends:
h/t: Chris
Do you name your visiting squirrels? Mine are eating suet packs put out for the birds.
I am sure the Sqrlz truly appreciate the stomach- (and store-) filling efforts of the Great Nom God In The Office Window. At least while the noms keep coming.
If there were a Sqrl-Eris, I wonder what would get engraved on the Golden Peanut, before chucking it into the meleé? “For the Nommiest”?
Cheapest food to put out for the squirrels is corn. Some retail stores will charge way too much but remember – the farmer sells it today for about $3.50 a bushel. That is roughly 60 pounds of corn.
My squirrels won’t eat corn–either the dried type or off-the-cob type. They reject it entirely.
I have not seen that before. We are talking field corn, not sweet corn? Also, I’m sure you know this, after a squirrel eats corn most of the corn is still there. They only take the center out… After they strip corn off of a cob, if you give them cob and all, there will be corn all over the ground but the good stuff is gone.
I know this sounds stupid but maybe because they are city (Chicago) squirrels they have never seen corn?
Or city squirrels have access to more highly desirable food as commonly found in human trash.
Then it’s time for the Carling Black Label “Mission Impossible” UK TV advert from the 90s! Video contains bonus owls:
We are having a big snowstorm today and all the squirrels are tucked into their homes and out of sight. I’ll make up for missing Squirrel Appreciation Day by putting out a double helping of peanuts tomorrow!
That is so cool
Need to write on the back too – how are the squirrels supposed to read that sign?
You don’t want to mess with squirrels, just ask rick and morty!