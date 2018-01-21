It’s Squirrel Appreciation Day!

I just discovered, almost too late, that it’s Squirrel Appreciation Day!

Squirrel Appreciation Day is observed annually on January 21. The creator, Christy Hargrove, is a wildlife rehabilitator in North Carolina and is affiliated with the Western North Carolina Nature Center.  According to Christy, “Celebration of the event itself is up to the individual or group — anything from putting out extra food for the squirrels to learning something new about the species.”

I’ve not only put out lots of tasty peanuts today, but also proffer a special tribute to my small rodential friends:

h/t: Chris

11 Comments

  1. notsecurelyanchored
    Posted January 21, 2018 at 2:03 pm | Permalink

    Do you name your visiting squirrels? Mine are eating suet packs put out for the birds.

    Reply
  2. gravelinspector-Aidan
    Posted January 21, 2018 at 2:13 pm | Permalink

    I am sure the Sqrlz truly appreciate the stomach- (and store-) filling efforts of the Great Nom God In The Office Window. At least while the noms keep coming.
    If there were a Sqrl-Eris, I wonder what would get engraved on the Golden Peanut, before chucking it into the meleé? “For the Nommiest”?

    Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted January 21, 2018 at 2:19 pm | Permalink

    Cheapest food to put out for the squirrels is corn. Some retail stores will charge way too much but remember – the farmer sells it today for about $3.50 a bushel. That is roughly 60 pounds of corn.

    Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted January 21, 2018 at 2:44 pm | Permalink

      My squirrels won’t eat corn–either the dried type or off-the-cob type. They reject it entirely.

      Reply
      • Randall Schenck
        Posted January 21, 2018 at 3:02 pm | Permalink

        I have not seen that before. We are talking field corn, not sweet corn? Also, I’m sure you know this, after a squirrel eats corn most of the corn is still there. They only take the center out… After they strip corn off of a cob, if you give them cob and all, there will be corn all over the ground but the good stuff is gone.

        I know this sounds stupid but maybe because they are city (Chicago) squirrels they have never seen corn?

        Reply
        • paultopping
          Posted January 21, 2018 at 5:24 pm | Permalink

          Or city squirrels have access to more highly desirable food as commonly found in human trash.

          Reply
  4. Michael Fisher
    Posted January 21, 2018 at 2:23 pm | Permalink

    Then it’s time for the Carling Black Label “Mission Impossible” UK TV advert from the 90s! Video contains bonus owls:

    Reply
  5. Yvonne Wilder
    Posted January 21, 2018 at 2:30 pm | Permalink

    We are having a big snowstorm today and all the squirrels are tucked into their homes and out of sight. I’ll make up for missing Squirrel Appreciation Day by putting out a double helping of peanuts tomorrow!

    Reply
  6. Deb Whittam
    Posted January 21, 2018 at 2:40 pm | Permalink

    That is so cool

    Reply
  7. Michael Fisher
    Posted January 21, 2018 at 2:41 pm | Permalink

    Need to write on the back too – how are the squirrels supposed to read that sign?

    Reply
    • kieran
      Posted January 21, 2018 at 3:24 pm | Permalink

      You don’t want to mess with squirrels, just ask rick and morty!

      Reply

