Fight Club: Jordan Peterson vs. Cathy Newman

The first rule of Fight Club is to prepare for Fight Club.
This video, in which journalist Cathy Newman interviews psychologist Jordan B. Peterson on Britain’s Channel 4, is an object lesson in how NOT to do an interview, even though I found the exchange entertaining. Newman didn’t do her homework, and her conversation is motivated not by curiosity or an attempt to draw out the subject, but to attack him—without ammunition. Newman fails because she’s angry and invested in her narrative, leading her to ignore what Peterson says (she makes some of her arguments over and over again) and to constantly mischaracterize his views.
As I’ve said before, I don’t have a well-formed opinion about Peterson, because I haven’t spent a lot of time listening to him. I know he’s religious and doesn’t like New Atheists, which turns me off; but on other issues, like the ones in this discussion, he’s worth listening to. I’m not sure whether his sources are accurate or complete, but the point I’m making is that if you want to attack somebody’s position, you have to do your homework, or you wind up—as Newman did in this interview—looking really bad. It’s the same problem that recurs when irate Leftists or intersectionalist college students face conservative Ben Shapiro.
And this is why we need free speech. For how else will you learn the “best” arguments of your opponents?
Despite their rancor in this interview, both have been good sports: Peterson has decried the misogynists who attacked Newman on Twitter, while, according to the Telegraph:
Newman has since been subjected to abuse online, but has defended herself tweeting: “I thoroughly enjoyed my bout with Jordan Peterson as did hundreds of thousands of our viewers. Viva feminism, viva free speech.”
Here’s a tweet by Nicholas Christakis, who you’ll remember from the Halloween fracas at Yale
Well, according to The Guardian, Channel 4 has had to call in security because the hate mail against Ms Newman has been so extreme after this interview.I guess that is one way to try to save face…
Of course neither Channel 4 nor The Guardian would have any interest in exaggerating how bad the hate mail was, would they?
Indeed https://mobile.twitter.com/stillgray/status/955063875480637440
I saw one interview with him about religion and read another.
In the written one – he says he doesn’t believe in god, but is afraid he might exsist.
Same with the video interview. He talks a lot about religion, but never seems to actually admit to it.
sub
Peterson is super coy about his own religious views. I’m not entirely certain what his position is, though he clearly has a fascination with religion, that is not necessarily the same as believing. I’ve never heard him talk about new atheists, do you have a link?
My biggest problems with Peterson is that he reads WAY too much into some things (you should hear him go off into some crazy stuff about Disney movies; and he reads the bible the same way) and that he has some MASSIVE blind spots.
He once related a story of himself as a young man essentially torturing someone until they left the worksite he was at in his words “because he couldn’t take a joke” when Peterson gave him a demeaning nickname and the man was annoyed by it, so Peterson and his friends literally through rocks at him until the guy just left. And Peterson thinks this was an endearing story about how people should learn to take a joke.
On other things, he thinks quite clearly and has some very good insights, as well as managing to maintain composure far better than I could.
After hearing him trying to defend his silly definition of truth in a podcast with Sam Harris, I can’t help but view this character with suspicion in everything else. He sounds like he loves to hear himself talk and reasons like a theologian. I’m probably unfairly avoiding him because of bad first impressions but he rubs me the wrong way.
Sam’s supposed to have an event with this fellow in the near future. He should be an ass and ask him to clarify his definition of truth once again, in front of a live audience.
She makes an interview like a bad version of Abbott and Costello (baseball skit)
I’ve been doing a lot reading/viewing about Jordan Peterson’s views recently. My current best explanation (which may change) is that Peterson accepts science facts and theories, particularly evolution and biology, as a ‘true foundation’.
He then layers the *meanings* of myths, religions, archetypes, historical events, and his own clinical experience on top of the science foundation as a way of illuminating how individuals might improve their lives within their social landscapes. He steers clear of detailing his own beliefs although he often uses myths from the Bible in his presentations because they are a common cultural background to his audiences.
He has problems with Sam Harris and Richard Dawkins – not because what they say is wrong but because they promote rationality at the expense of helpful guidance about meaning from other sources.
Not so much NOMA as Discrete Layered Magisteria in my view.
Peterson is an extremely articulate Jungian Pragmatist. His take on religion seems to be that it is useful and represents “truth” in the pragmatist sense as it reveals our evolved nature for hierarchal societies with classic archetypal heroes.
As far as I can tell he does not believe in a literal God. He has major disagreements with “new atheists” but I see no evidence that he hates them. Annoyed by them maybe. I would fall into his category of “new atheist” so I disagree with him on those points.
He’s criticized Sam Harris but also had some productive and civil conversations with Harris.
I’m not sure what a ‘pragmatic’ truth is. There might be pragmatic limits to enquiry but that’s a different matter.
In the video he says we diverged from “lobsters” about 350 million years ago. I suppose he means we share a common ancestor from that time but it’s surely much older than that.
Yes, it would be the Protostome – Deuterostome common ancestor, approximately 550MYA.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Urbilaterian
500 mya according to my five minutes of Internet research.
I’ve seen some feminist critics attacking her (male) producer for putting her in this position because any incompetence can’t possibly be placed at her door.
Radical feminism yet again infantilizes women.
Standard example of people, but especially feminists applying hypoagency to women and hyperagency to men
Peterson is entirely accurate about the causes of the gender wage gap, the bulk of which is due to individual choices, only a tiny fraction left unexplained — possibly due to discrimination but unexplained.
In response to why so few women are senior executives or in the board room, Peterson notes that very few people at all want that extreme lifestyle, and the few who do tend to be men. He briefly mentions the reason behind this: that while the medians are generally the same, the distribution spreads of male vs. female traits vary, with the male ‘bell curves’ having wider tails.
All this seemed over Newman’s head, and she reflexively fell back on radical feminist dogma that there are no real sex differences, ergo any observed differences in outcome must be due to The Patriarchy™ holding back women.
Imagine an arts programme decided the best person to interview, say, Margaret Atwood, was a statistician. Most of us would think that was absurd.
Yet news producers think having an English Lit graduate challenge a clinical psychologist on his statistics is a good idea.
An Oxford degree on an unrelated subject isn’t a qualification in a different specialist field.
An Oxford degree in any subject should be an indication that you are capable of doing research and of critical thinking.
So should an Arts degree from any good university. Anyone giving odds?
Interesting that many of the comments here are about Peterson’s religious views rather than the video, but whatever.
What I found interesting in the video was the inability of Newman to comprehend what Peterson kept saying about equality of outcome vs. equality of opportunity. This is something that shows up often in arguments about gender equality. It seems that there is a disconnect for those on the regressive left wherein they fail to understand that having 50/50 participation in every area of employment or education is not necessarily equal, nor is having any other ratio of participation necessarily an indication of inequality. Forcing people of either gender(or sex) to either pursue or eschew a particular vocation to attain a 50/50 ratio would not be equality. It would be authoritarian control and undermine personal freedom, which to me would be unacceptable. I wish a regressive leftist would explain why forcing individuals to do or not do a particular career is their definition of equality.
If people were genuinely interested in equality of outcome they wouldn’t be arguing for a 50/50 split in top jobs, they’d be arguing that the staff on the shop floor were paid as much as the board members.
You could split the top jobs equally between men and women and make those jobs reflect the exact percentages of ethnic minorities, sexual orientations, religions, disabilities, and whatever, and you’d still make society no more ‘equal’.
Whenever I get involved in debates about sex or gender ratios in employment I always ask: “If there was no unwarranted discrimination what *should* the ratio be?”
The answer then gives a pointer to the underlying assumptions about ‘equality’.
I try making this point but detractors seem incapable of thinking that either it should be 50/50 OR that skewing it artificially towards 50/50 is somehow better…
This betrays the fact that they think discrimination only goes one direction. Maybe instead of for ex/ 70/30 it should be 75/25 in a particular occupation (if we somehow magically remove culture from the equation)
I found her incomprehension both interesting and frustrating too. She kept expecting him to be some preconceived stereotype she had in mind and seemed to have great difficulty reacting to what he was actually saying instead of what she expected him to say. She was obviously intelligent, but so close-minded.
Well, I don’t think it’s so much a disconnect, as a consequence of the postmodern worldview that virtually everything is an arbitrary social construct. If we have no innate nature, then logically any difference in outcome is entirely attributable to differences in opportunity within the social structure.
I was impressed by his calmness as she kept putting words in his mouth; “What you’re saying is…” Most (all?) of the things she declared he was saying were NOT what he was saying or had said. By the end I was laughing out loud each time she said it.
The example given by Peterson of a supposedly independent variable from gender(amicability) seems to not really make his point nor undercut the interviewers point. Especially if amicability is as strongly linked as I (and presumably Peterson) suspect it is to gender or sex. It would be like him arguing that race is not the entire reason African Americans are paid less — skin color is also a partial consideration. While it may be true and this trait is somewhat independent of race (perhaps whites with dark complexions and hair get paid less than whites with light complexion and blonde hair), it hardly seems like a good argument. What next? Will Peterson argue that people with higher pitched voices get paid less even amongst men? One senses that Peterson and his supporters have an agenda to make this pay gap about anything but gender. No point in bringing up secondary variables especially if they are tightly linked to the primary variable and only account for 5% of the variation.
The existence of discrimination against males with amicability, high pitched voices or other traditional female characteristics is at best a poor argument against discrimination based on gender.
Well, what conclusions you draw from the data are open to debate, but (your parody notwithstanding) it surely illuminates the situation more clearly to undertake multivariate analysis like this. We can ask to what extent the correlation between agreeableness and gender is innate or cultural. We can ask to what extent the fact that agreeableness is a negative predictor of workplace success is related to the inherent competitive nature of all work, or to the fact that (say) historically dominant males have favored candidates with characteristics similar to themselves. Since having female genitalia per se is not, presumably, what matters, it is surely helpful to understand exactly why being female that predicts lower pay in our society. It’s a complex question.
Peterson obviously enjoys the sensation and promotion of cultivating a strong internal locus of control. However, he’s often dismissive of context and the vagaries of circumstance that have allowed him to adopt such a position of proposed “alignment.”
This observation, however, is mutually exclusive from the topics discussed during the interview.
It was like watching a professional boxing match in which each boxer has a different style. Very enjoyable.
she should replay the tape for herself and be embarrassed….
Attacking or criticizing a woman does not make one a misogynist.
That’s the kind of rhetoric that SJW’s use.
No no it makes them nazis these days /s
“I know he’s religious and doesn’t like New Atheists”
As a strong atheist and someone who is somewhat familiar with Jung let me try to give a flavor of Peterson’s religious views for those who are not familiar with Jungs ideas.
(Note my English is mediocre but here we go)
Jung/Jordan would argue (and I agree) that humans developed cognitive/psychological structures (archetypes) through millions of years of evolution. Some of these “mental insticts” we have in common with other mammals and some are unique to humans.
From a Jungian perspective humans are religious animals and how these archetypes are actualized depends on the culture and of course if we had a rational and scientific upbringing.
The point is that whether God exists (obviously she does not) is irrelevant to the unconsious irrational mind.
You often see very intelligent rational people when suffering periods of psychosis exhibiting very interesting animistic like beliefs.
If you are a rational stable atheist like most of us on this forum you are still vulnerable to beliefs and behaviour that makes use of this primitive brain circuitry.
Thus from a sociological point of view, atheists must realize that if you have a society without tradional religions you must construct a secular alternative that satisfy the human instinct in a positive/constructive way.
Else you risk substitues like communism or facism or a society today where you have hysterical SJW’s running around looking for the modern satan everywhere.
Thus Jordan argues that Dawkins and Harris do not realize or acknowledge that “religious circuitry” is part of human evolution.
He argues that religious fables/traditions play an important role in psychological development.
Note that he does not argue that the stories in religious texts (such as Genesis) has any more value than Greek Myths, hansel and gretel, shakespeare or a good archetypical movie like the Lion King, just that myths/stories survive because they have archeypical value and are part of our “western canon”.
My main gripe with Peterson is that I personally hate Christianty with a passion.
Perhaps we should “design” a new secular religion for the masses and take Buddhism as a template! (Harris might be on board)
I volunteer to be the first prophet if there are enough virgins on offer.
Anyway, also note that unlike other critics, Peterson has immense respect for both Dawkins and Harris and as far as I can tell appreciate/enjoy their books.
I think his view on Christianity is a bit romantic but I agree that Dawkins for example do not appreciate the religious instict of the human ape.
There is a convo in the online Guardian today between Tim Lott & Peterson regarding Peterson’s new book. YOU CAN FIND IT HERE. Below is a quote from the article which gives an idea of his religious views which seems to be New Age Christianity – the best I can put it. Lott claims that:
Make of that what you will. I think Peterson wants the world to be fair & hence the confusing twists & turns he goes through. Earlier in the interview he claims that everyone gets what’s coming to them. To quote Peterson in Lott’s article:
“So you’re saying we should barbecue puppies alive?”