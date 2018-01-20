Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s the weekend at last: Saturday, January 20, 2018: National Cheese Lover’s Day. It’s also the feast day of the saint Maria Cristina of the Immaculate Conception Brando, a distant relative of Marlon Brando. And, of course, the U.S. government shut down at midnight last night. Let the blame-affixing begin! As CNN reports:

Trump and his representatives had been labeling the event the “Schumer shutdown” after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, but the New York Democrat was quick to call it “the Trump shutdown.”

Ceiling Cat help our dysfunctional republic!

On January 20, 1783, Great Britain signed a peace treaty with the U.S., officially ending the fighting of the American Revolution. In 1841, Hong Kong Island was occupied by the British; exactly 80 years later, the first Constitution of Turkey was adopted, making Turkey a republic. It was inspired largely by the Great Secularist Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, whose legacy is now being dismantled by Erdogan and his theocratic thugs. On this day in 1942, the famous Wannsee Conference was held outside Berlin, a meeting in which Nazi officials explicitly discussed the “Final Solution to the Jewish question”. For those who doubt the existence of the “Endlösung”, here’s a letter from Reinhard Heydrich, architect of the Holocaust, to Martin Luther, a Nazi diplomat, about the practical implementation of the “final solution of the Jewish question”. Note that it’s dated February 26, 1942. This refuted the Holocaust deniers, unless they claim (as they have) that the “final solution” involved the deportation rather than the extermination of the Jews. Note the stamp that this is a “Geheime Reichssache!”, or “secret business of the Reich”:

January 20 is traditionally Inauguration Day for new U.S. presidents, so on January 20 these people were inaugurated: John F. Kennedy (1961), Richard Nixon (1969), Jimmy Carter (1977), Ronald Reagan (1981), George H. W. Bush (1989), Bill Clinton (1993), George W. Bush (2001), Barack Obama (2009), and Donald Trump (2017, 😦 )

Notables born on this day include Leadbelly (1888), George Burns (1896, died at 100), Aristotle Onassis (1906), Joy Adamson (1910), Federico Fellini (1920), Buzz Aldrin (1930), Bill Maher (1956), and Republicans Kellyanne Conway (1967) and Nikki Haley (1972).

Those who gave up the ghost on this day include John Ruskin (1900), Johnny Weissmuller (1984), Audrey Hepburn (1993), Gerry Mulligan (1996), and Miriam Rothschild (2005, although enriched with the Rothschild fortune, she chose to spend her time collecting and writing about insects; I once met her and she was patrician but funny as hell).

Here’s the Gerry Mulligan Quartet (with Chet Baker on trumpet) playing a Coo Jazz version of “Stardust”:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is getting more and more depressed that she can’t go out (she hates snow):

Hili: I have a feeling that it’s not OK. A: What is not OK? Hili: Generally it’s not OK.

In Polish:

Hili: Mam wrażenie, że nie jest dobrze.

Ja: Z czym nie jest dobrze?

Hili: Tak w ogóle nie jest dobrze.

Some tw**ts from Dr. Cobb. This pair is very good:

why is there a coyote on the bus? pic.twitter.com/DxYAoGUW9o — karen (@vibeahoIic) January 17, 2018

Because it's faster Karen https://t.co/DaVlUhConh — Coyote On The Buss (@on_buss) January 19, 2018

This guy probably didn’t know it was Penguin Awareness Day:

This man wasn't sufficiently aware of a penguin and look what happened to him. #PenguinAwarenessDay pic.twitter.com/EBIqZEndda — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) January 20, 2018

And a scene from The Big Sleep; Dorothy Malone, who won an Oscar for “Written on the Wind”, here plays a Hot Bookstore Lady in The Big Sleep. The dialogue just drips with sexual innuendo (be sure to watch the four-minute clip; what a great movie that was!). Malone died yesterday at 93.

RIP Dorothy Malone – the girl in the Acme Book Shop https://t.co/XkCqPZ8N6v — Kim Newman (@AnnoDracula) January 20, 2018