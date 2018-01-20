We haven’t heard from Lou Jost in Ecuador for a while, but he came through this week with some pictures of a spectacular tropical katydid; probably a new species. His notes are indented:
This is most definitely NOT in the your “Spot-the-*” series! Both a male and female of this ornate katydid came to a collecting light at our Rio Zunac scientific station in the Amazon foothills of eastern Ecuador two weeks ago. These were nothing like slow-moving leaf-mimic katydids; they were fast on the ground, quick to take wing, agile in the air, and very eager to use their bright yellow “jaws” to bite down hard on anything that bothered them, especially my fingers. Whenever they took offense at something I did, they would flash their bright underwing pattern at me and spread their silvery blue wings. They escaped and had to be recaptured many times.
I kept them alive for two weeks, photographing them like crazy. They were difficult subjects; I kept them in a mosquito net in my house and would go into the net with them to photograph, so they couldn’t escape. After a while they stopped worrying about me. When they passed away I mounted them in their threat display attitude and photographed them some more (the shots with a white background, and the microscopic detail shots).
These belong to the genus Moncheca. It is closest to M. elegans but the colors don’t match the only expert-certified M elegans photos on the internet.
I include a picture of the male genitalia which, as you know, are often the main distinguishing feature of insect species. Non-matching genitals leave no chance for crossbreeding, hence indicate good biological species.
Most of these were taken with an Olympus PEN F camera and 60mm macro lens using focus-stacking. The higher magnification pictures were taken with a microscope objective mounted on a telephoto lens on the PEN F.
