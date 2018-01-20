Readers’ wildlife photos

We haven’t heard from Lou Jost in Ecuador for a while, but he came through this week with some pictures of a spectacular tropical katydid; probably a new species. His notes are indented:

This is most definitely NOT in the your “Spot-the-*” series! Both a male and female of this ornate katydid came to a collecting light at our Rio Zunac scientific station in the Amazon foothills of eastern Ecuador two weeks ago. These were nothing like slow-moving leaf-mimic katydids; they were fast on the ground, quick to take wing, agile in the air, and very eager to use their bright yellow “jaws” to bite down hard on anything that bothered them, especially my fingers. Whenever they took offense at something I did, they would flash their bright underwing pattern at me and spread their silvery blue wings. They escaped and had to be recaptured many times.

I kept them alive for two weeks, photographing them like crazy. They were difficult subjects; I kept them in a mosquito net in my house and would go into the net with them to photograph, so they couldn’t escape. After a while they stopped worrying about me. When they passed away I mounted them in their threat display attitude and photographed them some more (the shots with a white background, and the microscopic detail shots).

These belong to the genus Moncheca. It is closest to M. elegans but the colors don’t match the only expert-certified M elegans photos on the internet.

I include a picture of the male genitalia which, as you know, are often the main distinguishing feature of insect species. Non-matching genitals leave no chance for crossbreeding, hence indicate good biological species.

Most of these were taken with an Olympus PEN F camera and 60mm macro lens using focus-stacking. The higher magnification pictures were taken with a microscope objective mounted on a telephoto lens on the PEN F.

 Lou has some more exciting news for us, but I’ll reveal it when I’m allowed to!
This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 20, 2018 at 7:45 am and filed under insects, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

13 Comments

  1. answersingenghis
    Posted January 20, 2018 at 7:53 am | Permalink

    Amazing pics!

    Reply
  2. Janet
    Posted January 20, 2018 at 8:16 am | Permalink

    Stunning coloration. Thank you!

    Reply
  3. Taskin
    Posted January 20, 2018 at 8:36 am | Permalink

    Wow! Those are so cool!

    Reply
  4. David Coxill
    Posted January 20, 2018 at 8:38 am | Permalink

    I bet they don’t taste very nice.

    Reply
  5. Randy Bessinger
    Posted January 20, 2018 at 8:56 am | Permalink

    Super pics!

    Reply
  6. Yakaru
    Posted January 20, 2018 at 9:36 am | Permalink

    Another day, another jaw-dropping set of photos… Thanks Lou and Jerry!

    Reply
  7. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted January 20, 2018 at 9:38 am | Permalink

    Ooooh, my. Lou, that is totally cool. A great find and wonderful pictures.
    Given their display, do you think they are using warning colors?

    Reply
  8. W.Benson
    Posted January 20, 2018 at 9:55 am | Permalink

    Hum, red, blue, and yellow. Lou, aren’t those the colors of the Ecuadoran flag? And the flag bears an emblem with a white snow-covered mountain in the middle. Moncheca ecuadorensis? I hear the politics of rainforest conservation beckoning.

    Reply
  9. Marlene Zuk
    Posted January 20, 2018 at 10:13 am | Permalink

    So gorgeous! What about the call? Did they produce any sounds?

    Reply
  10. jaxkayaker
    Posted January 20, 2018 at 10:15 am | Permalink

    Great pics, Lou! Thanks for sharing. What kind of camera/lens do you use?

    I’m very curious about the additional news. Are you hiring? (A guy can dream.)

    Reply
  11. Cate Plys
    Posted January 20, 2018 at 11:03 am | Permalink

    These pictures were just spectacular. I rarely comment on the wildlife photos, even though it’s one of my favorite parts of WEIT–but just to be clear, I and many others are reading/looking at these, just like the science posts!

    Reply
  12. Paul Doerder
    Posted January 20, 2018 at 12:07 pm | Permalink

    Wow! What a spectacular insect! Great use of macro.

    Reply
  13. mikeyc
    Posted January 20, 2018 at 12:44 pm | Permalink

    Spectacular

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: