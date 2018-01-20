Local transgender student with penis sues school district to be allowed to change clothes openly in woman’s locker room

There are now two lawsuits in the Chicago area brought by transgender students who, granted access to the women’s locker room for changing, were requested to change behind a “privacy curtain” or a secluded area because they have male genitals. The genital aspect of this case isn’t mentioned in the Chicago Tribune article below, but I heard it on the local NPR station. Click on the link for the story of one of these students (the other is anonymous); the story has a video of the student:
NPR also said that Nova Maday is being represented by the ACLU in her lawsuit.
I’m conflicted by this story, and decided to throw it out for discussion. And my conflict is because this student still has male genitalia. Had she fully transitioned, I wouldn’t have any problem with her being allowed to change with other female students. But with a penis?
I suspect that some of the other female students would object to undressing with a student having male equipment, though no news story reports the reaction of the students, and it would probably be a violation of their privacy to ask. But if they do object, don’t we have to balance the transgender student’s wishes against those of the women students? After all, baring your woman’s body in front of a body with a penis could cause substantial distress.
I’m particularly interested in what women readers have to say about this. Think back to when you were in high school, and in the locker room. Would you have cared if there was somebody with a penis in there? At any rate, vote below, but also please leave a comment about your opinion on these two cases.
There seems to me to be a fundamental contradiction in gender ideology.
In the first place, we’re told that gender is not a simple binary, and that lots of people don’t fit into the two neat categories “male” or “female”. (I agree with this, though about 99% of people do indeed fit one of those two.)
Then, however, we’re told that, when it comes to locker-rooms, the only options are the two neat categories, and that a transgender girl is “just as female as all the other females” and must be “treated just like any other girl”. Nothing in-between is acceptable.
Indeed.
Good point. What to do with all the xems, sherms, and vers, those who reject binary genders? I guess they should have locker rooms for them, too. But this person is insisting on identifying as female, not indeterminate or fluid, even though this person is anatomically male. Call me old fashioned, but I would not want to be in a women’s locker room with a man.
Why is it again that the slippery slope fallacy became a fallacy?
Maybe because I am old and old fashion, I would vote no on this. The vast majority of the females in the locker room should not have to accept this. Turn it around and the same should apply in the male locker room. They should not have accept a guy in the room who had a vagina.
I voted yes in error having misunderstood the question. My vote is no. I would not have cared. Same comments as previously posted.
Never mind. Not in error. Yes, they should.
Ironically, when I was in high school (early 1980s in the southern U.S.), I think almost *all* of the girls would have preferred to have private, curtained areas to change behind. There are fewer things a teenage girl wants to do than have her body open to the inspection of a bunch of other catty teenage girls. No one ever used the showers, which were not private, for that very reason. Even now, I find at most swimming pools that women are more likely to change in the bathroom stalls if they are stripping down completely than to stay in the open areas of a restroom or changing room.
Maybe the solution is to provide curtained changing stalls for all students who want to use them. I can definitely appreciate that it would not be safe for these students to change in the boys’ locker room, but girls’ desire for privacy needs to be accommodated as well.
I voted no, but it wasn’t an easy decision. Unlike how men imagine a women’s locker room to be, we all change facing the wall with our backs to each other. It’s unlikely we’d see male genitalia.
What I’d be more interested to know is the sexuality of the student. If she’s a lesbian, it would be no issue if she didn’t have a penis. However, if there’s a possibility she might get an erection, I think a privacy curtain would be a good idea.
To emend my previous comment, I do think the privacy curtain is fine; but this person does not want to be so segregated. I think it’s more than just looking at a penis; there’s a kind of culture of familiarity based on gender that exists in locker rooms that’s more than just about external genitalia. This person would surely feel excluded when she simply could not participate in the culture of females who have been females since birth (I mean before for instance, cis females of that age menstruate this female can’t. They talk about having their periods, laugh, joke, complain, and sometimes ask one another for a sanitary pad or tampon. That’s just one example. Would she complain that they can’t discuss such things because she’s excluded?
I voted no. One of my responses to those who say that transgender people (mainly male I suppose), shouldn’t be allowed to use the ‘other’ bathroom, is that there’s usually loads of privacy available. Of course, if full physical changes have been done then there should be no problem, but revealing genitalia in full view is going too far. If it were the position whereby a ‘man’ exposed breasts then I’d be uncomfortable.
It seems to me that this sort of case is misconceived as it will play into the hands of conservatives.
So, let’s not mince words: we’re asking should a castrated boy be allowed to use the girls locker room? Well, according to Laura Betzig, it was good enough for the kings and sultans of old, when it came to policing their harems.
The idea behind all of this, as Betzig makes clear, is control over genetic interests. If the male is castrated, there’s less threat to the genetic interests of the girls — and their parents, who most definitely have a genetic interest in such matters, and are strangely excluded from such discussions. (I’ve heard of a school board forbidding teachers to tell parents that boys were sleeping in the same camp cabins as their daughters.)
Given the nature of these genetic interests, it is the standard social engineering anti-biology nonsense of the totalitarian left which insists on pushing these agendas. The issue here isn’t justice for transgenders, that’s merely the pretext. (And the fact that we’d even entertain the idea that teenage boys should be castrated to accommodate such a pretext is dispiriting.) The real goal is a rebellion against human nature; a vicious punch in the face of the values that have sustained fitness for eons. Such enterprises have generally ended in widespread misery and barbarism. I fear we’re back on that merry-go-round.
Is Maday castrated [testicles removed]? Where did you read that or have I missed something in the story?
Not physically – that is the issue. However she is chemically castrated. Once you get enough of the female hormones the likelihood of an erection is minimal.
How do you know she is chemically castrated? There is nothing in the report about what medical treatments she’s on that I could see.
There are actually two issues here. One is that women might not wish to share a changing room with a naked man. The other is that they might not wish to be naked in front of a man.
Separate changing rooms were devised to provide facilities for different sexes, not genders. The distinction between ‘sex’ and ‘gender’ came later. Sex is binary. It’s easy enough to provide two sets of facilities. Gender apparently exists as a ‘spectrum’. You’d need an infinite number of changing rooms to accommodate them all.
Sex is binary? What about intersexed people, of which there are many varieties?
If the person thinks they are a girl, even if they have a penis, then they should pee in the girl’s bathroom.
I can only imagine how uncomfortable I would be if I had to pee in the girls bathroom.
The largest and most important sex organ in our body: the brain.
I vote yes. And anyone who considers themselves a male can pee next to me.
And can you imagine how uncomfortable it would be to be a woman if a man is peeing next to you?
There isn’t an ideal solution to this issue where everyone is going to come out comforatable.
I never understood why we force kids in school to change and shower with others. I hated it when I had to do this as a young teen, even after I became involved in sports and lost weight. Kids can be self conscious about their bodies and they deserve privacy. Not just related to sex organs, but body fat, birth marks, moles, and other features that they may not want others to see. And, why should any individual be forced to see others naked? When they are adults, they can choose when and with whom they get naked.
Having not reached puberty (or having reached it) is also a big reason kids don’t like being naked in front of others. I was a “late bloomer” and during 7th and 8th grade was “bald”. Most kids didn’t care, but some made fun of me…once even in the hallway. That sucked.
Surely a large element of your shame & embarrassment is social conditioning. Why would you want to institutionalise / formalise semi-public nakedness as a ‘bad thing’?
It’s only ‘social conditioning’ that tells women to be uncomfortable if Louis CK masturbates in front of them. It doesn’t physically harm them.
Maybe in countries where there are no taboos about nudity this wouldn’t be a problem but you can’t just tell women to suck it up, that other student has a lady-cock, get used to it.
Agreed. No one should be forced to disrobe in front of others… regardless of the genders of the individuals involved. Maybe it would be good if no one cared about human nudity or the appearance of human bodies, but we are not there yet.
Since this transgender stuff is now coming out into the open, I guess we have no option but to deal with it. Once the other girls have seen the offending penis a few times, the newness will be over and most people will no longer care. But, of course that little piece of skin will be more than some less stable girls can stand.
The feminist argument is not about distress caused by sight of genitalia. It’s about preventing material harm, i.e. physical abuse, sexual assault. It’s the same argument to keep men out, including homosexual men. Nothing whatsoever to do with gender identity.
Yes. Male and female locker rooms should be mixed in the first place. The fact that this society has shame, secrecy, sacredness, and anything else like this associated with nakedness is a deeply ingrained error. Humans are not special or sacred when it comes to sex and sex differences. We are animals. Nakedness is natural and appropriate. I understand that people are old fashioned. I am too. This is what is correct, though.
Absolutely!
I blame religion for a lot of the attitudes you describe. I agree with you that nakedness is natural, though I don’t think there are any countries (a quick google search confirmed this) that allow public co-ed locker rooms.
As long as a student’s not carrying a camera and taking pictures of other students I have no problem with who uses the women’s locker room.