Bill Maher on liberals’ Manichean mentality

Why has this perfectly rational analysis of “crime ranking” by Bill Maher (below) turned into Something That Can’t Be Said? As I noted the other day, Matt Damon, for making the statement below, got viciously attacked and demonized, with Minnie Driver being the most vociferous—and irrational—critic:

“I do believe that there’s a spectrum of behavior,” [Damon] said. “And we’re going to have to figure out — you know, there’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

“All of that behavior needs to be confronted, but there is a continuum. And on this end of the continuum where you have rape and child molestation or whatever, you know, that’s prison. Right? And that’s what needs to happen. OK? And then we can talk about rehabilitation and everything else. That’s criminal behavior, and it needs to be dealt with that way. The other stuff is just kind of shameful and gross.”

In the clip below from Real Time, Bill Maher goes after the “no spectrum” people who are, by violating common sense, further eroding the image of the Left.

And can someone explain to me why noting that some misdeeds are worse than others—and showing how that’s relevant to how we treat people—has become a no-no? This isn’t unique to #MeToo or threats of sexual harassment, as you’ll know from the recent transformation by some Leftists of “my opponent” into “Nazi!”.