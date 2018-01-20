A gibbon taunts tiger cubs

Here we have what looks to be two tiger cubs in a zoo or reserve along with a gibbon who taunts them. The voiceover implies that the gibbon is protecting its territory, but it may also be toying with the cats—to the extent of pulling their ears and tails! The other question I have is whether those cubs could really do any damage to the gibbon.
Regardless, the athleticism and grace of this monkey is simply stunning.
As one reader remarked, gibbons make great cat toys because they can get themselves out of danger.
h/t: Michael
Wow. Amazing brachiation.
Hilarious…
He’s very accurate with the ear tweaking! I wondered if gibbons use such gymnastic accuracy to pluck fruit from difficult locations they can only reach by swinging past on the move.
PS forgive my pedantry, but they’re lesser apes
Bad Monkey
Amazing scene! (But shouldn’t we be saying “ape” instead of “monkey”?)
That reminds me: not seen this week’s Big Cats yet.
What a smart-ass gibbon! Good thing he doesn’t have a long tail for the kitties to grab.
Teasing is WRNOG!
I have seen this before, but it’s worth a repeat. Amazing athleticism.
Gibbons are apes.
Still monkeys (as are we), but it’s customary to use the more specific grouping in contexts such as this.
What a nuisance. The poor kitties could get mad! 🙂
That was hilarious! Thanks, I needed the laughs!
I love gibbons (who are lesser apes, not monkeys). I often watch videos of gibbons, such agility and grace!
I used the conventional argot for monkeys, according to which apes ARE monkey. Don’t believe me? Here’s Wikipedia:
Then, by the same token, we humans are monkeys too. That’s fine with me! 😀
Fantastic video. I wonder why tigers have white spots on the back of their ears?
Does anyone know?
Nobody knows why. All sub-species of both sexes of tiger have those white ear spots [also known as flashes]
These here are the best explanations I’ve found on the web:
Of course we probably should not assume there’s only one reason. I strongly doubt [1] & [2] – a predator that would take on a tiger would surely not be that common a situation as to make it worthwhile for a tiger to develop eye-like spots & there’s a price to pay in being more noticeable from behind in the grass.
I like [3] & [4] combined. Perhaps we should study how tigers rotate their ears in different situations – in combination with their other communication tools: growls, mouth, tail position/motion & stance being the four that come to mind. I read that they have a ‘flash’ on the tail to, but as far as I can tell from Google Images this is untrue.
Very amazing. Needed to turn off the sound effects though.
Who is it who thinks that the unwashed public need to have added sound effects, scripted music and inane comments to enhance a video to make it appealing. I could not watch whilst listening to the soundtrack.
Agreed. I’ve learned to turn off sound or simply tune out the distractions. It’s become just one more internet hazard.