Crested Flycatcher (Myiarchus crinitus) A large insectivore with a great looking toupee. I was interested to learn that they nest in a tree cavity and usually use a snakeskin as a lining for their nest.

Great-tailed Grackle (Quiscalus mexicanus) Such a bold and inquisitive bird. They have no fear of people and were constantly present around the grounds of the hotel. They appear to have changed their behaviour and were once limited to the coast of Costa Rica but now have moved inland to follow people.