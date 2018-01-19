Here’s part two of reader Linden Gledhill’s photographs of animals from Costa Rica—mostly birds. (See part one from yesterday.) Linden’s notes are indented:
Elegant Trogon (Trogon elegans). Wow, what a stunning bird! I spent two hours with a guide searching for this species in woods next to an open field. This was the only shot I captured and unfortunately I didn’t see the intense red breast until the bird turned and flew directly toward me.
White-fronted Parrot (Amazona albifrons). This species was ever present, mainly in very noisy flocks. Even with a 700mm lens I found them difficult to photograph as they were often high in tree tops.
Orange-fronted Parakeet (Eupsittula canicularis). Such a cute bird. I often found these in bonded pairs preening each other or taking termites from large nests in trees.
White-throated Magpie Jay (Calocitta formosa). Spectacular bird; like all Jay species they are always up to mischief. I found the same flock on multiple days—they roamed a large area along the cost and seem to feed on anything they could find. One morning I found them eating a fish carcass on the beach (see second photo):
Yellow Warbler (Setophaga petechia) A migratory species which spends its winters in Costa Rica and other southern countries as far as Peru.
Crested Flycatcher (Myiarchus crinitus) A large insectivore with a great looking toupee. I was interested to learn that they nest in a tree cavity and usually use a snakeskin as a lining for their nest.
Great-tailed Grackle (Quiscalus mexicanus) Such a bold and inquisitive bird. They have no fear of people and were constantly present around the grounds of the hotel. They appear to have changed their behaviour and were once limited to the coast of Costa Rica but now have moved inland to follow people.
Stunning photos and great commentary. Thanks for sharing.
Completely engaging. The observations (and occassional mention of challenges and camera gear) have me pretty much hooked!
Great photos.
More beautiful photos! Love the jay in particular. Thanks!