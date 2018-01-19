HuffPo fails to correct erroneous post on hijab-cutting

Three days ago I highlighted HuffPo‘s article on a Canadian Muslim girl’s complaint that she was attacked by a man (twice) who cut up her hijab with scissors. Here’s the article (click on screenshot):


As I noted at the time, this report turned out to be false: the girl admitted she made up the story. One would think, then, that HuffPo would correct this story, or at least add a note that it was false. But it hadn’t done when I made this comment on February 16.

It’s been three more days, and while the site has reported elsewhere that the girl’s story was false, do you think HuffPo revisited the original report to either correct it or link to the followup?

Don’t make me laugh. It’s HuffPo, Jake!

2 Comments

  1. Joseph Stans
    Huffpo ceased to be serious site some time ago.Probably before Ariana left.

  2. Barry Lyons
    HuffPost is in turnaround mode, for the better. It used to accept all sorts of pieces from all sorts of people, which no doubt accounted for much of its daffy “reporting” and essays, but according to today’s New York Times, that period has now come to a close:

