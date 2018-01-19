Baby aardvark doesn’t want to get weighed

I’m tired today (the Laland post took a lot of work), and so all you’re gonna get for the rest of today are cute animals.

Winsol is a three-week baby aardvark (Orycteropus afer) who lives at the Cincinnati Zoo, and as you see from this video, he doesn’t want his vitals taken.  Winsol will get some hair later, but aardvarks (rare to see in zoos) never get hairy.

Fun aardvark fact:  This species is the only living member of the mammalian order Tubulidentata? 

Fun fact #2: Aardvarks are native to sub-Saharan Africa.

Fun fact #3:  Aardvarks eat only ants and termites, yet they have teeth, and those teeth grow continuously.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 19, 2018 at 1:30 pm and filed under Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

11 Comments

  1. DrBeydon
    Posted January 19, 2018 at 1:33 pm | Permalink

    Am I the only one hearing Jackie Mason in my head?

    Reply
  2. Kelly MacKay
    Posted January 19, 2018 at 1:36 pm | Permalink

    lol too cute, hope he is healthy and happy

    Reply
  3. Randall Schenck
    Posted January 19, 2018 at 1:37 pm | Permalink

    Weighing the Aardvark is kind of like getting something done in Washington DC. Just a few more hours before shutdown. So if you work for the govt. and needed some time off, happy days.

    Reply
  4. Charles Sawicki
    Posted January 19, 2018 at 1:42 pm | Permalink

    Cute!!!

    Reply
  5. Miss Ironfist
    Posted January 19, 2018 at 1:42 pm | Permalink

    “Hey, little worm!” 😘

    Reply
  6. jblilie
    Posted January 19, 2018 at 1:59 pm | Permalink

    What does “vark” mean in Dutch?

    Reply
    • jblilie
      Posted January 19, 2018 at 2:00 pm | Permalink

      hog/pig, maybe?

      Reply
    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted January 19, 2018 at 2:03 pm | Permalink

      From Wikipedia:

      The name “aardvark” (Afrikaans pronunciation: [ˈɑːrtfark]) comes from earlier Afrikaans (erdvark) and means “earth pig” or “ground pig” (aarde: earth/ground, vark: pig), because of its burrowing habits (similar origin to the name groundhog).

      Reply
  7. busterggi
    Posted January 19, 2018 at 2:09 pm | Permalink

    More adorable than a naked mole rat!

    Reply
  8. garman
    Posted January 19, 2018 at 2:14 pm | Permalink

    Like herding cats?

    Reply
  9. rickflick
    Posted January 19, 2018 at 2:23 pm | Permalink

    Looks like a hybridization between a hog and a Weimaraner. 😎

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: