Baby aardvark doesn’t want to get weighed

I’m tired today (the Laland post took a lot of work), and so all you’re gonna get for the rest of today are cute animals.
Winsol is a three-week baby aardvark (Orycteropus afer) who lives at the Cincinnati Zoo, and as you see from this video, he doesn’t want his vitals taken. Winsol will get some hair later, but aardvarks (rare to see in zoos) never get hairy.
Fun aardvark fact: This species is the only living member of the mammalian order Tubulidentata?
Fun fact #2: Aardvarks are native to sub-Saharan Africa.
Fun fact #3: Aardvarks eat only ants and termites, yet they have teeth, and those teeth grow continuously.
Am I the only one hearing Jackie Mason in my head?
lol too cute, hope he is healthy and happy
Weighing the Aardvark is kind of like getting something done in Washington DC. Just a few more hours before shutdown. So if you work for the govt. and needed some time off, happy days.
Cute!!!
“Hey, little worm!” 😘
What does “vark” mean in Dutch?
hog/pig, maybe?
More adorable than a naked mole rat!
Like herding cats?
Looks like a hybridization between a hog and a Weimaraner. 😎