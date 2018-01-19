Baby aardvark doesn’t want to get weighed

I’m tired today (the Laland post took a lot of work), and so all you’re gonna get for the rest of today are cute animals.

Winsol is a three-week baby aardvark (Orycteropus afer) who lives at the Cincinnati Zoo, and as you see from this video, he doesn’t want his vitals taken. Winsol will get some hair later, but aardvarks (rare to see in zoos) never get hairy.

Fun aardvark fact: This species is the only living member of the mammalian order Tubulidentata?

Fun fact #2: Aardvarks are native to sub-Saharan Africa.

Fun fact #3: Aardvarks eat only ants and termites, yet they have teeth, and those teeth grow continuously.