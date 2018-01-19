A man raps to his cat (and a poll)

Well, it looks as if the government is going to shut down in about 8.5 hours. If you were going to go to the Smithsonian today, do it now. But first, place your bets here, then I’ll show you a cat rapper:
Your reward for voting: Moshow the Cat Rapper making up a spontaneous rap as he bathes his Sphynx cat Ravioli. Moshow has a lot more cat raps on his YouTube channel, which you can see here.
If you’re wondering whether Ravioli needs a bath, the answer is “yes.” Here’s part of an interview with Moshow:
As a person who has four cats myself, I’ve never actually given a cat a bath before while I was in the bath. So I think off top, can you break down what exactly Ravioli’s situation is and why you have to take that extra care with Ravioli?
Well, all four of my cats are really, really special. What you’re actually seeing, when you see me in the tub with Ravioli, all four— I call them my kids— all four of my kids are getting a bath at the same time. They are from the sphynx descent; Sushi, Tali and MegaMam they don’t have fur, they have have skin just like we do. With that comes how we get dirty, so if you don’t give them a bath, with them using their litter, just day after day, dirt builds up, it builds up oil on the skin. You have to give them baths as if they were human.
Ravioli’s a German Rex and he still has that sphynx’s descent, he only has his first two layers of fur to his [directum] which is why he’s so curly. If you see him over the course of two or three weeks, his hair starts knotting up and gets real tangly, so he has to get baths once every two and a half weeks or so.
I, too, got in the tub when bathing my late beloved cat Teddy. He was covered with motor oil when I first got him (he’d lived on the streets for three years and wandered in through the cat door covered with oil from huddling under cars in the winter). It took several baths to get him clean, and to discover that he was snow white and not yellow. To help him feel secure (and protect my nether parts), I donned a bathing suit, put about six inches of lukewarm water in the tub, and then let Teddy stand on my chest while I shampooed him. He was a gentle cat and never balked.
Ravioli is clearly a music connoisseur… 🙂
Yes, the govt. will fold for awhile. Too bad Trump may miss a round of golf.
Why are you assuming he would miss his golf? 🙂
Oh my gosh I love this post. My cat sits outside of the tub and I sing to her. (I thought I was the only one who entertained their cat in a bathroom LOL!) Then after the water drains out, she jumps in and licks up the drops.
One of my cats does this also but with a stall shower. He seems to be attracted to moving water. He often drinks from my wife’s water pik tank but he has to hit it first to make the water splash before he deems it safe to drink.
We got bit by the last government shutdown in 2013. So yes, I think it will happen again. We were traveling in France and planned to spend a full day at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial. We arrived only to find it locked due to the shutdown. Lots of angry tourists mostly American. We weren’t allowed to view the cemetery but did manage to spend time walking on the beach. In itself a special experience.
Those who do not learn the lesson of Newt Gingrich are doomed to repeat him.
I don’t know. McConnell, Ryan, Trump…makes Gingrich look like a reasonable guy. They own the govt. yet they can’t do anything. Schumer and Trump are trying to make a deal and Trump still needs to get to Florida for the big $200,000 dollar a plate dinner tomorrow.
$200k/plate?
That might be a couple? not sure. Tomorrow is his one year anniversary in the job. There are many suckers in Florida.
I did the googles. It -$100k per couple for the peons but $250k for those lucky couples who get sit with the Orange One himself.
Good grief. I work paycheck to paycheck and will spend my elder years in poverty but it warms my heart to know that there are people who have the wherewithal to spend a quarter million dollars to sit next Trump for a couple of hours. Ain’t America great?
Apparently $100,000 for a couple.
Yet another govt. shutdown threat? Reminds me…I need to clean out the litter box.
As for cat-bathing, my moggie plays in and drinks from the bath tap every chance he gets, especially with the recent below-freezing temps, since I had to leave the bath dripping overnight (only the hot side will freeze, as I found out.) so he batts at the drips, sits in the wet pool underneath, drinks it, sticks his whole head under it, then finds me and shakes himself dry next to me or sits in my bed, leaving a wet patch. He’s as bad as a d*g!
I gave one of my cats a shower with soap after he tangled with a skunk and got an indirect hit. He hated it but showed great appreciation when it ended.