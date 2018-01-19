A man raps to his cat (and a poll)

Well, it looks as if the government is going to shut down in about 8.5 hours. If you were going to go to the Smithsonian today, do it now. But first, place your bets here, then I’ll show you a cat rapper:

Your reward for voting: Moshow the Cat Rapper making up a spontaneous rap as he bathes his Sphynx cat Ravioli. Moshow has a lot more cat raps on his YouTube channel, which you can see here.

If you’re wondering whether Ravioli needs a bath, the answer is “yes.” Here’s part of an interview with Moshow:

As a person who has four cats myself, I’ve never actually given a cat a bath before while I was in the bath. So I think off top, can you break down what exactly Ravioli’s situation is and why you have to take that extra care with Ravioli?

Well, all four of my cats are really, really special. What you’re actually seeing, when you see me in the tub with Ravioli, all four— I call them my kids— all four of my kids are getting a bath at the same time. They are from the sphynx descent; Sushi, Tali and MegaMam they don’t have fur, they have have skin just like we do. With that comes how we get dirty, so if you don’t give them a bath, with them using their litter, just day after day, dirt builds up, it builds up oil on the skin. You have to give them baths as if they were human. Ravioli’s a German Rex and he still has that sphynx’s descent, he only has his first two layers of fur to his [directum] which is why he’s so curly. If you see him over the course of two or three weeks, his hair starts knotting up and gets real tangly, so he has to get baths once every two and a half weeks or so.

I, too, got in the tub when bathing my late beloved cat Teddy. He was covered with motor oil when I first got him (he’d lived on the streets for three years and wandered in through the cat door covered with oil from huddling under cars in the winter). It took several baths to get him clean, and to discover that he was snow white and not yellow. To help him feel secure (and protect my nether parts), I donned a bathing suit, put about six inches of lukewarm water in the tub, and then let Teddy stand on my chest while I shampooed him. He was a gentle cat and never balked.