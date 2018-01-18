Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, January 18, 2018, and, dammit, a fast day for me. (This is getting tiring.) It’s National Gourmet Coffee Day, which, in the form of a homemade latte, is the only thing besides water I’ll consume today. It’s also the beginning of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, which is repugnant, but since prayer is ineffectual, innocuous as well.

On this day in 1535, the Spanish conquistador Francisco Pizarro founded the city of Lima, now the capital of Peru. On January 18, 1778, James Cook was the first European to land on the Hawaiian Islands, which he called the “Sandwich Islands.” And here’s a weird one from Wikipedia; do read the entry: on this day in 1884, “Dr. William Price attempts to cremate the body of his infant son, Jesus Christ Price, setting a legal precedent for cremation in the United Kingdom.” Jesus Christ Price? Wikipedia adds this:

After cremating his dead son in 1884, Price was arrested and put on trial by those who believed cremation was illegal in Britain; however, he successfully argued that there was no legislation that specifically outlawed it, which paved the way for the Cremation Act of 1902. Upon his death, he was cremated in a ceremony watched by 20,000 onlookers. Known for adhering to such principles as equal democratic rights for all men, vegetarianism, cremation and the abolition of marriage, all of which were highly controversial at the time, he has been widely labelled as an “eccentric” and a “radical”. Since his death he has been remembered as “one of the great Welshmen of all time” with a permanent exhibition and statue dedicated to him being opened in the town of Llantrisant, where he had lived for much of his later life.

On January 18, 1911, Eugene Ely landed his Curtiss pusher plane on the deck of the USS Pennsylvania, an armored cruiser, in San Francisco Bay. This was the first time an aircraft landed on a ship, and here’s a picture of the feat:

Two events in Poland on this day: in 1919, Ignacy Jan Paderewski, a pianist and composer as well as a statesman, became the Prime Minister of the newly independent Poland. And in 1943, the first uprising of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto took place: when Nazis began deporting people from the Ghetto, the Jews fought back with weapons. They lost, of course: it was all over by May. On this day in 1977, the bacterium that produced Legionanaires’ disease, a previously unknown microbe, was identified as the disease’s cause. Finally, on this day in 1993, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day was officially observed for the first time in all of America’s 50 states.

Notables born on this day include Daniel Webster (1782), Paul Ehrenfest (born 1880, sad end to his life, but look it up), A. A. Milne (1882), Oliver Hardy (1892), Cary Grant (1904; real name Archibald Alec Leach), and Danny Kaye (1911; real name David Daniel Kaminsky).

Those who joined the choir invisible on January 18 include Edward Bulwer-Lytton (1873), Rudyard Kipling (1936), and Curly Howard of the Three Stooges (1952, died at only 48; real name Jerome Lester Horowitz [having a Jewish name was not good in show business, as you can see from Danny Kaye]). Here is Curly’s gravestone; I can’t quite understand what the coins are spelling beside it:

Several musicians also died on this day, including Kate McGarrigle (2010), Dallas Taylor (2011), and Glenn Frey (2016). Here’s one of my favorite songs by the McGarrigle sisters, which is ineffably beautiful. It was written by Anna. Kate is the one on the piano:

The song was made famous, of course, by Linda Rondstadt, and you should also watch this version in which Linda sings with Kate, Anna, and, I believe, their older sister Jane. I think the other singer is Maria Muldaur, though I’m not sure. You can see a nice half-hour documentary about Kate and Anna here.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn Hili is still hatin’ on winter. She also looks quite round.

A: Winter is beautiful. Hili: That’s your opinion.

A couple of tweets stolen from Heather Hastie (be sure to look at the pictures in the first tweet’s link):

Pets Who Just Came Back From The Vet: Their Expressions Say It All https://t.co/Oe0EIkfKv4 — Life on Earth (@planetepics) January 17, 2018

Wаlt Disney explains Mickey Mouse to a cat, 1931. pic.twitter.com/5E9h4p1LaK — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) January 17, 2018

From Grania:

mom cat teaches kitten how to drink pic.twitter.com/VHZLsM8fTf — Cuties Overload (@cutiesoverload) January 16, 2018

I was saddened to hear of the sudden death of The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan. So, apparently, was the recipient of this note:

Dolores divisive in death as in life. Berlin apartment block note: "Dear Neighbour on second floor: my sympathies on the death of the Cranberries singer, but playing "Zombie" at full volume 10 times won't bring her back… it's just really annoying." @notesofberlin @IrishTimes pic.twitter.com/2A26QCs6Qf — Derek Scally (@DerekinBerlin) January 17, 2018

From reader Barry. Do you think this video is for real?

I HAS ARRIVED! pic.twitter.com/PX4kTbfNjw — Saint Brian The Godless (@AWorldOutOfMind) December 30, 2017

And some SCIENCE, delivered in a palatable form so you will read it. Matthew found this tweet:

Yesterday learned there is a marine version of a stick insect: Caprellidae amphipods, which look like seaweed and cling to it for camouflage! Looking under the microscope, I could only tell it apart from the seaweed because of the slow undulation of its gills. pic.twitter.com/HGjKhKARJI — Holly Bik (@hollybik) January 15, 2018