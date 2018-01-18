Rescued fawn returned to mom

Here’s a 16-minute heartwarmer about a white-tailed deer fawn (Odocoileus virginianus) with an injured leg who was abandoned by her mother, rescued, rehabilitated, and eventually returned to mom. All’s well that ends well! The fawn is adorable, and you can see it interact with pet cats and dogs.

The video maker adds some other links;

Here is follow up video one year after release:  https://youtu.be/GvRcix5-qVs

Here is few videos how she learn to drink milk and bathing: https://youtu.be/-KNY_UXHc44 and https://youtu.be/dgNJ05cRXdo

The man appears to be of Russian descent, but the rescue appears to be in the Rockies.

  1. Randall Schenck
    Nice story. I would guess eastern Colorado but who knows. White tail deer are very numerous throughout the Midwest and eastern foothills of the Rookies. They can go cross country very quickly, their primary defense. The ultimate off-road animal…if they just did not have to cross the roads.

  2. SA Gould
    A wonderful video, marred only by autoplay following it with a sleazy attack ad from Rauner’s campaign against Pritzker. This will be a very ugly campaign on both sides in Illinois.

  3. Liz
    “They loved each other, but we needed to find her real mom.” I wonder how they knew to have that sort of connection with each other or why that happens between different species. The video was very moving.

  4. rickflick
    Definitely a heartwarming story. Thanks to the rescuer. I would have been interested to find out more about the medical diagnosis and treatment. The leg looked as though it had improper wiring.

  5. Diane G.
    Sweet story, and let’s here it for Mack! (Bernese Mountain d*g.)

    (Hard to not be a little suspicious of the outcome, though…Some of the elements described seem to contradict what’s known about the species’ biology. Also, if one doe can find its way into that between-mountains-and-river locale I’m sure any number of others could. 🙂 )

    • Diane G.
      *hear* it

    • mikeyc
      I’m curious. What about the species biology is contradicted?

  6. Bill Morrison
    The man is not a Russian but a Lithuanian living in Wyoming.

